Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

"Problem is there's no consistency": Reaction to near miss shocker; Even professional cyclists forget to unclip sometimes; US cyclist to receive $300,000 settlement after riding into wire strung across trail; But cyclists... + more on the live blog

Four-day weeks are alright, aren't they? Dan Alexander is on duty for your final live blog of the week...
Fri, Apr 22, 2022 09:01
19
"Problem is there's no consistency": Reaction to near miss shocker; Even professional cyclists forget to unclip sometimes; US cyclist to receive $300,000 settlement after riding into wire strung across trail; But cyclists... + more on the live blog
14:54
"What's the problem, mate? What do you mean you can't bunny hop the kerb and car?"
14:40
Katie Archibald says IOC unfair to female cyclists and trans women
Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald win Madison gold in Tokyo (Copyright Alex Broadway, SWpix.com).JPG

Team GB track star Katie Archibald has criticised the International Olympic Committee's transgender policies, and believes they let down both female cyclists and trans athletes.

Archibald won gold in Tokyo and said the policy lets female athletes down by underplaying biology, but also leaves trans athletes, such as Emily Bridges, facing the full scrutiny of the media, fans and fellow competitors.

In a statement later shared by Laura Kenny too, Archibald said: "It is my opinion that the international governing bodies of several sports have let down transgender athletes, in particular transgender women, with their inclusion policies.

"These policies have put the athletes, their involvement in sport, and their personal lives under intense scrutiny when all the athletes have done is follow the rules and enter a category they were encouraged to enter.

"I feel let down by the International Olympic Committee who tell me there should be no assumed advantage for an athlete with a gender identity different to their sex. I read this and hear that my world titles, my Olympic medals, and the champions jerseys I have at home, were all won in a category of people who simply don’t try as hard as the men. That losing to male androgenisation is not about biology, but mindset. They are wrong.

"The retained advantage of people who have gone through male puberty in strength, stamina and physique, with or without testosterone suppression, has been well-documented.

"Cycling’s global governing body, by its president’s own admission, knows this. But they chose to delay action until it became sadly personal for one rider. That wasn’t fair."

14:26
Check out the latest episode of the road.cc Podcast
14:25
14:20
David de la Cruz joins the masses congratulating Thibaut Pinot

Second on the stage David de la Cruz had some nice words for Thibaut Pinot. Can we get the Astana man a win too, please?

13:50
13:28
If at first you don't succeed, try, try again...Thibaut Pinot ends three-year drought

He's done it! Just 24 hours after yesterday's heartbreak Thibaut Pinot has finally added another win to his palmares. A reminder, his last came on that famous Tourmalet stage of the 2019 Tour de France. Alaphilippe was in yellow, Emmanuel Macron at the finish too, Pinot powered away to victory, giving France two realistic hopes of winning the Tour (Julian and Thibaut, just to be crystal clear)...

Well, today the FDJ climber got his win. In tears after yesterday, in the winner's circle today...

Sometimes, just sometimes, everything pans out exactly how we all want it to...

Oh, and before I forget, Romain Bardet overhauled Pello Bilbao on the savage slopes of the final climb to take the overall race lead. The French renaissance is on...

Can't be long before...

via GIPHY

13:06
Where's the consistency?
12:41
Come for the politics, stay for the number of cyclists in the back of the shot

Get your guesses of how many in the comments? (Mainly because I can't be bothered to try and count them myself) 

08:48
"Problem is that there is no consistency": Reaction to near miss shocker
NMotD 752

"If anyone thinks this is an acceptable manner of driving, let this be your warning," was how the police responded to the video which made our Near Miss of the Day 752. The driver received a fine of £417 and had their licence endorsed with five penalty points.

> Near Miss of the Day 752: “If anyone thinks this is an acceptable manner of driving, let this be your warning,” say police

But what about your comments?

carlosdsanchez said: "Problem is that there is no consistency to the action taken by police for dangerous driving around cyclists. Over the past four years of sending in video footage, the action taken has swung wildly from everything I sent being given a NIP, then to no further action, then back to NIP and now only warning letters. Apparently it's down to the discretion of the officer viewing the footage as to what action to take, so even if the footage falls within the standard the CPS would prosecute, you won't necessarily get a worthwhile result."

peted76 added: "Wow, for once a decent result!"

hirsute hoped this will "be a standard for the rest of the country", to which stonojnr replied: "It needs to be, because there will be other police forces who will think that was acceptable driving, and would not pursue it as South Yorkshire have."

As with any of our stories that attract a lot of eyeballs, there were plenty of Facebook comments from presumably non-road.cc regulars saying they didn't see anything wrong. However, Jules Walker commented: "No need to be that far over their lane whilst the cyclists pass the parked car. Nice to see the correct action being taken."

Having said the disagreeing comments are mainly not from our regular readers, one came from our Facebook 'top fan' (now there's something to aspire to...) who said: "I'm going to be controversial here, it's the cars right of way and the cyclist can't pass the parked car safely (allowing space to avoid being doored) without going into the opposite carriageway. The cyclists should have stopped/slowed down/anticipated. The only issue with the car is the speed (and maybe that they're not keeping as far left as they could)."

What do you reckon?

12:07
11:25
Me and you both
08:26
US cyclist to receive $300,000 settlement after riding into wire strung across trail

Oregon Live reports the city of Portland and the Metro regional government will pay a combined $300,000 to a cyclist who fell from his bike after striking an unmarked cable gate installed on a blind bend. The ownership of the trail has reportedly been disputed for years, and it remains unclear who installed the gate, which consisted of a padlocked metal wire strung between two poles.

James Thorne, an "experienced and avid cyclist" rode into the wire at 20mph, inflicting injuries to his back, neck, shoulder. A wrist ligament was torn in the incident too, which required surgery, as well as a partial shoulder replacement.

Thorne initially sought $1.2 million, but ultimately accepted $100,000 from Metro and $200,000 from the city.

"There was this obvious, dangerous condition, and nobody from the city or Metro would take responsibility for it," Thorne's attorney said. "He was a big outdoorsy person. He used to kayak a lot. And now he has permanent limitations. This wasn’t a pothole on a soccer field. This was a danger that they created."

08:19
Tadej Pogačar's fiancé confirms terrible news of loss of her mother

Yesterday on the blog we shared the Belgian media report that Tadej Pogačar had returned home to Slovenia with his fiancé, and Team BikeExchange pro, Urška Žigart due to a family emergency.

Last night, Žigart shared the sad news on her Instagram: "Life is not fair sometimes. It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I share with you this news today. My mom was my best friend and the most important person in my life. This is a very hard time for me and my family as we experience this loss and I kindly ask you for some privacy. Thank you for all the messages and support."

08:18
But cyclists...

But cyclists is back and better than ever... 

08:14
Hope you've finished your cornflakes...
07:49
Even professional cyclists forget to unclip sometimes

We've all been there...

Luckily for me, my unclipping fail only came at a busy zebra crossing as I slowed to let people across while frantically trying (and failing) to yank a slightly too worn cleat from the pedal. Serves me right for being cheap and trying to stretch every last clip-clop out of those SPD SLs...they were a slog to clip in, and eventually stopped coming out...

But at least it wasn't on caught on TV, in a velodrome, moments before I was about to represent my country at the Track Nations Cup.

The teammate's casual glance across, look down, before continuing to roll his wrists gives the clip a real comedy value, but you wouldn't want to be the Great Britain Cycling Team staff member presumably responsible for making sure exactly what did happen didn't...but then again maybe it's fair to chill out a bit and expect a pro cyclist to be alright?

Either way it made us all feel a bit better about our historic clip-in calamities. It really is a rite of passage, get your tales in the comments...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

Latest Comments