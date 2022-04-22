"Problem is there's no consistency": Reaction to near miss shocker; Even professional cyclists forget to unclip sometimes; US cyclist to receive $300,000 settlement after riding into wire strung across trail; But cyclists... + more on the live blog

Team GB track star Katie Archibald has criticised the International Olympic Committee's transgender policies, and believes they let down both female cyclists and trans athletes.

Archibald won gold in Tokyo and said the policy lets female athletes down by underplaying biology, but also leaves trans athletes, such as Emily Bridges, facing the full scrutiny of the media, fans and fellow competitors.

In a statement later shared by Laura Kenny too, Archibald said: "It is my opinion that the international governing bodies of several sports have let down transgender athletes, in particular transgender women, with their inclusion policies.

"These policies have put the athletes, their involvement in sport, and their personal lives under intense scrutiny when all the athletes have done is follow the rules and enter a category they were encouraged to enter.

"I feel let down by the International Olympic Committee who tell me there should be no assumed advantage for an athlete with a gender identity different to their sex. I read this and hear that my world titles, my Olympic medals, and the champions jerseys I have at home, were all won in a category of people who simply don’t try as hard as the men. That losing to male androgenisation is not about biology, but mindset. They are wrong.

"The retained advantage of people who have gone through male puberty in strength, stamina and physique, with or without testosterone suppression, has been well-documented.

"Cycling’s global governing body, by its president’s own admission, knows this. But they chose to delay action until it became sadly personal for one rider. That wasn’t fair."