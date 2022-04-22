Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Casualty
Collision
Crime & Legal
Cyclist critically injured after head-on crash with e-bike rider

Cyclist critically injured after head-on crash with e-bike rider

Police appeal for witnesses after collision in Leeds city centre yesterday evening
by Simon_MacMichael
Fri, Apr 22, 2022 11:49
7

A cyclist is in a critical condition in hospital following a crash with an e-bike rider in Leeds city centre yesterday evening.

The collision happened on the A61 East Street at 5.45pm on Thursday 21 April, say West Yorkshire Police.

Officers say that the 51-year-old cyclist, riding a black Boardman bike, and the e-bike rider, aged 19, collided after they rode towards each other from different directions on the pavement alongside the busy dual carriageway.

A photo published by Leeds Live in its report of the incident shows a section of the road, a major route into the city centre from the south east, cordoned off by police outside former textile mills that have been converted into apartment buildings, pictured above.

The cyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance and remains in a critical condition after sustaining serious injuries in the crash. The e-bike rider is said to have sustained a minor leg injury.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the collision, or the circumstances leading up to it, to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting log 1386 of April 21 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

While the pavement where the collision has no specific signage indicating that it is a shared-use path where cycling is permitted, Google Street View imagery captured in July last year shows signs a couple of hundred metres away in either direction suggest that does form part of a designated cycle route in and out of the city centre.

In the results of a consultation into proposed cycling improvements in Leeds city centre published ty last year by West Yorkshire Combined Authority, a number of respondents called for safer provision for cyclists along the A61 corridor.

Leeds
West Yorkshire Police
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments