"Are we this backwards?": Disbelief at town ditching 20mph speed limit...because most motorists ignore it; Should've gone to Specsavers + more on the live blog

Hold up, we will scrap safe speed limit is because people driving can’t stick to it… Fuck me, are we this backwards? https://t.co/LYiiN74hQ4 — Thomas O. Cornwallis (@UrbanistTOC) May 20, 2021

The reaction has been flooding in to yesterday's news that a town in Fife is up for binning a 20mph speed limit because drivers ignore it. Disbelief and frustration would probably sum up the mood...

The limit was originally 30mph and reduced to 20mph in 2016 when a new housing development was built...OnYerBike thinks the council has made a problem for itself in the way the plans have been communicated:

"I really think the council officers have shot themselves in the foot by saying they are changing it BECAUSE no one obeys it. If they'd simply said they'd reviewed the speed limits and decided 30mph would be more appropriate for that stretch of road, I don't think anyone would have batted an eyelid," they commented.

Plenty of commenters, including visionset, put the logic to the test in other scenarios..."apparently psychopaths are not influenced by the illegality of murder. Therefore I propose that we legalise murder for all diagnosed psychopaths."

Jenova20 wrote: "So why not put a speed camera on said road to enforce the speed limit? Will these councillors be raising the speed limit to 40 soon because cars are now travelling over 30?This whole thing is nonsensical."

AidanR said: "My gut feel is that many motorists drive at what they consider to be an 'acceptable' margin above the speed limit. Raising the limit from 20mph to 30mph will therefore increase the average speed along that road. I'd be interested to know if that's how it works out."