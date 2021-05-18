Drink At Your Desk Live! With special guest Orla Chennaoui and Sidi shoe giveaway!

Support road.cc

Drink At Your Desk Live! With special guest Orla Chennaoui

Talk bikes, drink beer, win shoes. Could be your perfect Friday!
by dave atkinson
Tue, May 18, 2021 10:09
0

Heads up! It's time for another Drink at Your Desk Live! This time we'll be chatting to Eurosport's Orla Chennaoui, and we'll also be running a competition to win a pair of Sidi Sixty shoes worth £350. We'll be live on Facebook and YouTube from 6.30pm on Friday.

If you've been watching the Giro d'Italia on Eurosport or GCN+ over the past week and a bit, then Orla will need no introduction. We'll be chatting to her about the race of course, but also her life as a cyclist, as a journalist, and before that as all-Ireland triple jump champion (true story). On top of that we'll be running a competition to win a pair of Sidi Sixty shoes worth £350 thanks to the nice chaps at Sidi. There'll be some Zwift sprint action too, and of course a cheeky beer along the way. 

It's a later start of 6.30pm for this one, so it might be more of a drink on your sofa than a drink at your desk, depending on how your day is going... but we hope you'll tune in! If you have any questions you'd like us to ask, pop them in a comment below and we'll get to as many as we can.

Dave Atkinson

Dave is a founding father of road.cc, having previously worked on Cycling Plus and What Mountain Bike magazines back in the day. He also writes about e-bikes for our sister publication ebiketips. He's won three mountain bike bog snorkelling World Championships, and races at the back of the third cats.

