Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Not Near Miss of the Day: Cyclist praises "a most excellent overtake" + more on the live blog

Happy St Patrick's Day! Come sit around the live blog fire with Dan Alexander and enjoy a pint of Guinness and a scroll through the day's best cycling action...
Fri, Mar 17, 2023 09:06
0
Not Near Miss of the Day: Cyclist praises "a most excellent overtake" + more on the live blogNot Near Miss of the Day (@goSHIFTscheme/Twitter)
08:57
Not Near Miss of the Day: Cyclist praises "a most excellent overtake"

You probably know our Near Miss of the Day series by now, highlighting the dangers experienced by vulnerable road users here in the UK. Most recently featuring a London cab driver who pushed through an overtake at a pinch point, smashing his wing mirror into the back of our reader... before promptly having a pop at the cyclist for "swerving"...

> Near Miss of the Day 854: Taxi driver hits cyclist with wing mirror at pinch point... blames rider for swerving

Well, today there is no NMotD, just a Not Near Miss of the Day...

Shared by the chair of Bike Worcester, Dan Brothwell, it was not the only one he enjoyed yesterday...

Here's a discussion topic for you...

I couldn't help but think recently I feel like I'm having less close passes while out on the roads. Something you've noticed too or have I just been lucky of late? The bad ones aren't gone completely, just slightly fewer... maybe I'm just imagining it?

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments

 