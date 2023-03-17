Not Near Miss of the Day: Cyclist praises "a most excellent overtake" + more on the live blog

You probably know our Near Miss of the Day series by now, highlighting the dangers experienced by vulnerable road users here in the UK. Most recently featuring a London cab driver who pushed through an overtake at a pinch point, smashing his wing mirror into the back of our reader... before promptly having a pop at the cyclist for "swerving"...

> Near Miss of the Day 854: Taxi driver hits cyclist with wing mirror at pinch point... blames rider for swerving

Well, today there is no NMotD, just a Not Near Miss of the Day...

Finally for today we've got this Most Excellent Overtake from a Brook Hire van. I don't think they're on Twitter, but if anyone knows them, please pass on my gratitude for this Most Excellent Overtake.#MEO

🙂💕👍🚲🚛 pic.twitter.com/WUPYbnxsfi — SHIFT (@goSHIFTscheme) March 16, 2023

Shared by the chair of Bike Worcester, Dan Brothwell, it was not the only one he enjoyed yesterday...

Super work by the driver of this @myworcester bin lorry, a Most Excellent Overtake indeed. @myworcester if you could find out who was driving and pass on my thanks that would be very groovy. pic.twitter.com/WLDPfe2g39 — SHIFT (@goSHIFTscheme) March 16, 2023

Here's a discussion topic for you...

I couldn't help but think recently I feel like I'm having less close passes while out on the roads. Something you've noticed too or have I just been lucky of late? The bad ones aren't gone completely, just slightly fewer... maybe I'm just imagining it?