Forme bikes and cycling stock worth £35 million to be auctioned following Moore Large liquidation

Moore Large — the distributor of brands such as Forme bikes and Lake shoes — will see its remaining £35 million worth of stock auctioned.

The long-running Derby-based distributor, which formed from the bike shop opened by John Moore in 1947, entered liquidation last week, less than a year since board directors bought the business from the Moore family.

In an update by auction house John Pye & Sons — initially reported by Cyclingindustrynews — it was announced that the administrators appointed to sell off remaining stock would be auctioning bikes and cycling accessories through its service.

The remaining stock of around 35,000 bikes worth an estimated £25 million — including Forme, Barracuda and Vitesse models, as well as £10 million worth of cycling accessories — is to be auctioned from Friday 24 March.

John Pye's website explains that on behalf of joint administrators Rajnesh Mittal and Nathan Jones of FRP Advisory Trading Limited the auction house has been "instructed to sell the entirety of the Moore Large stock inventory of bikes and accessories".

Many of the brands distributed by Moore Large, including Forme bikes, Barracuda, Emmelle, Vitesse, Sonic, Apex helmets, Cuda, ETC, Freespirit, OE Bikes, ND Cent, One 23, Social, Bumper and Savage are listed as being included in the auctions, with John Pye telling customers they will have the chance to "ride away with premium stock at a fraction of the retail cost".

Stock will be auctioned at all John Pye's sites, in Nottingham, Chesterfield, Port Talbot and Derby, and available for online bids, with all stock available for nationwide home delivery.

"We have the systems and knowledge in place to ensure we can sell the Moore Large & Co. stock with the highest level of efficiency and return for its creditors," John Pye's joint head of business and property Charles Loake commented.

"Our UK-wide footprint of close to 1,000,000 sq ft of sale space and a nationwide workforce of over 700 staff ensures we can handle the largest of insolvency cases. Since Covid, cycling as a hobby as increased exponentially, so this an opportunity for enthusiasts to potentially secure some big-name bikes and accessories at a great price."

John Pye will list lots on its website from Friday 24 March.