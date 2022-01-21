Support road.cc

Stages will retrofit a power meter to your existing cranks

Stages will retrofit a power meter to your existing cranks

If supply chain issues are hampering your search for a power meter, here’s a new – and cheap – solution
by Mat Brett
Fri, Jan 21, 2022 15:14
3

Stages Cycling can now factory fit a power meter to your existing crank, distributor Saddleback announcing that it will offer this programme to customers in the UK and Ireland.

“Each power meter will be individually calibrated and tracked to ensure that it will offer consistent, reliable power data for years to come,” says Saddleback. “Your Stages Power unit will also be backed by a Stages Factory Warranty.”

It’ll cost £299 to have a Gen 3 Stages power meter added to your crank.

Stages G3

All factory installs are assembled at Stages Cycling’s facility in Colorado, USA. Saddleback will ship on the 28th of every month, beginning in February. If you want to guarantee your crank is included, you need to get it to Saddleback by the 25th. The aim is to have your crank – complete with its new power meter – back to you four to six weeks after that.

Power meters will be installed on left (non-drive side) cranks only to begin with, although Saddleback hopes to be able to add them to both left and right cranks in the coming months.

Is your crank eligible?

Here’s a list of cranks eligible for the Factory Power Install:

Shimano
• Dura-Ace R9200  
• Dura-Ace R9100 
• Ultegra R8100  
• Ultegra R8000  
• 105 R7000 
• GRX 
• XTR M9100/M9120 
• XT M8100  
• XT M8000  

Cannondale 
• Si HG

Although the programme doesn’t cover Campagnolo and SRAM cranks, Saddleback says that the list of upgradeable products will lengthen over time.

Contact the Saddleback Customer Service team at stagessupport [at] saddleback.co.uk or on 01454 285285 for more info.

stagescycling.com
saddleback.co.uk

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

