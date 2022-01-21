Stages will retrofit a power meter to your existing cranks

Stages Cycling can now factory fit a power meter to your existing crank, distributor Saddleback announcing that it will offer this programme to customers in the UK and Ireland.

“Each power meter will be individually calibrated and tracked to ensure that it will offer consistent, reliable power data for years to come,” says Saddleback. “Your Stages Power unit will also be backed by a Stages Factory Warranty.”

It’ll cost £299 to have a Gen 3 Stages power meter added to your crank.

All factory installs are assembled at Stages Cycling’s facility in Colorado, USA. Saddleback will ship on the 28th of every month, beginning in February. If you want to guarantee your crank is included, you need to get it to Saddleback by the 25th. The aim is to have your crank – complete with its new power meter – back to you four to six weeks after that.

Power meters will be installed on left (non-drive side) cranks only to begin with, although Saddleback hopes to be able to add them to both left and right cranks in the coming months.

Is your crank eligible?

Here’s a list of cranks eligible for the Factory Power Install:

Shimano

• Dura-Ace R9200

• Dura-Ace R9100

• Ultegra R8100

• Ultegra R8000

• 105 R7000

• GRX

• XTR M9100/M9120

• XT M8100

• XT M8000

Cannondale

• Si HG

Although the programme doesn’t cover Campagnolo and SRAM cranks, Saddleback says that the list of upgradeable products will lengthen over time.

Contact the Saddleback Customer Service team at stagessupport [at] saddleback.co.uk or on 01454 285285 for more info.

