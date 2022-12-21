"Just build bike lanes": Autonomous gondola pods are "here to revolutionise transport" — but not everybody's convinced; Shedgate 2: Cyclist forced to dismantle "beautiful" bike shed + more on the live blog

First it was Elon Musk saying he'd send traffic underground, now it's this transport tech company who reckon a network of autonomous gondola pods is the way forward... which is going down as well as you might expect...

Just build bike lanes Jesus fucking Christ https://t.co/CsypwqhShk — Hannah 🚲😈 (@theeyecollector) December 21, 2022

Founded by former Google employees, Swyft Cities is, the company says, a way to "bring innovative mobility to public and private real estate projects". Selling the gondola dream as modular, sustainable, low cost and efficient (like, I don't know, a bicycle?) Swyft shows computer-generated images of what a network could look like by "freeing up land" and taking journeys to the sky.

Swyft Cities is here to revolutionize transportation and real estate! An innovative gondola system combines autonomous pods w/ lightweight, fixed cable infrastructure to move passengers efficiently w/ significantly lower cost-per-mile & less emissions than traditional options.👇 pic.twitter.com/AlZ6yucOML — swyftcities (@swyftcities) December 20, 2022

In short, we're seeing a snarled up road below, and pods above. So, how did the good people of cycling Twitter react to this "innovative" transport solution...

Absolutely! We're big believers in multimodal and people having different transportation options depending on use case, distance, etc. Swyft Cities complements busses, bikes, walking & more to reduce congestion, create more livable spaces, etc. — swyftcities (@swyftcities) December 20, 2022

We help enable denser, more walkable, bikeable, livable neighborhoods Each vehicle is completely autonomous, and takes you directly to any other destination on the system. — swyftcities (@swyftcities) December 20, 2022