"Just build bike lanes": Autonomous gondola pods are "here to revolutionise transport" — but not everybody's convinced; Shedgate 2: Cyclist forced to dismantle "beautiful" bike shed + more on the live blog

The shortest day of the year but no excuses for the shortest live blog... Dan Alexander will be bringing you your Wednesday fix
Wed, Dec 21, 2022 09:08
09:03
"Just build bike lanes": Autonomous gondola pods are "here to revolutionise transport" — but not everybody's convinced

First it was Elon Musk saying he'd send traffic underground, now it's this transport tech company who reckon a network of autonomous gondola pods is the way forward... which is going down as well as you might expect...

Founded by former Google employees, Swyft Cities is, the company says, a way to "bring innovative mobility to public and private real estate projects". Selling the gondola dream as modular, sustainable, low cost and efficient (like, I don't know, a bicycle?) Swyft shows computer-generated images of what a network could look like by "freeing up land" and taking journeys to the sky.

Gondola system (screenshot Swyft Cities/Twitter)

In short, we're seeing a snarled up road below, and pods above. So, how did the good people of cycling Twitter react to this "innovative" transport solution...

11:16
10:41
So, the supposed Manchester United-supporting billionaire who was confusingly interested in buying Chelsea now pumps money into Tottenham Hotspur through a '4x4 Vehicle Partner' (because every top sports team needs one of them)...

It's almost like Sir Jim Ratcliffe ain't a football fan and cares more about his business' bank balance?! Surely not...

I wouldn't go asking the Ineos boys for any tips on scoring penalties, mind...

09:54
Shortest day of the year

On the plus side we're on the way back to those long summer evenings... just three months of indoor training to go...

09:23
Shedgate 2: Cyclist forced to dismantle "beautiful" bike shed

The Salisbury Journal reports a resident has been ordered to dismantle his "beautiful bespoke wooden bike shed" following complaints from neighbours and an unsuccessful planning application.

Nick Arnold told the Journal, who have pictures of the shed in their coverage, he built the £2,000 shed "in good faith" as he had "nowhere to store our bikes" but now will be forced to "pay someone to dismantle it".

The city council described the structure as "unsightly", with neighbours branding it an "eyesore" and "poorly integrated with the house" during the planning application.

Built by a professional carpenter the shed was, Mr Arnold said, "sustainable and environmentally friendly but we've been told it's not in keeping with the rest of the house".

We've been here before...

While the latest 'shedgate' protagonist doesn't intend to appeal the decision, last May we covered the story of a family from Leicester who were finally granted planning approval for their similar bike storage shed.

Leicester shed via Facebook

That decision came after the story gained widespread coverage and even the Mayor of Leicester expressed support for the family, saying the city council's planning officers "got it wrong".

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

