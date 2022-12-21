Fabio Jakobsen spotted with ‘new Specialized aero handlebars and saddle’

Previously unseen aero Roval handlebars and what appears to be a new S-Works Mirror Saddle have been spotted on Fabio Jakobsen's Instagram of his new Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 in European Champ colours.

Soudal - Quick Step rode Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 for the 2022 season with the choice between handlebars from Pro or Roval.

Jakobsen posted a reel to Instagram yesterday and it appears that this handlebar replaces the Roval Rapide aero handlebars that Jakobsen and other Specialized sponsored athletes have been using for the last few years.

> Tour de France pro bikes: check out Quick-Step's Specialized S-Works SL7

Roval already has a fully carbon integrated cockpit with the Roval Alpinist Cockpit but the Alpinist bar focuses on being lightweight rather than aero, claiming to be "more than 100g lighter than the competition".

The cables are routed externally on the Alpinist bar and this new integrated cockpit has semi-internal cable routing with the hoses routed under the stem.

Clearer pictures have emerged with this new fully integrated aero handlebar also spotted on Lorena Wiebes’ new team bike.

> Remco Evenepoel's 2022 Vuelta winning bike

As a Specialized sponsored team, Quick-Step has the choice between the American brand's range of saddles. Jakobsen is a fan of the S-Works Romin Mirror, a 3D-printed design, that is said to "deliver exceptional comfort and ensure blood flow to soft tissue when riding in a low, aero position." Specialized say that the Mirror technology "perfectly reflects your anatomy".

Perhaps another new spot on Jakobsen's bike is a new Mirror saddle. It looks to have smaller holes and honeycomb design compared to existing versions, and appears longer too.

Given what we know about Specialized's usual frame cycle, a Tarmac SL8 is likely to be coming in time for the Tour de France next, so we would expect to see this integrated cockpit fitted to it.

What features would you like to see on a Specialized Tarmac SL8? Let us know in the comments section below...