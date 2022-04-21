£100 to rent a bike hangar...but £30 to park your car?; Oleg Tinkov lambasts Russian "massacre"; Van Baarle's Roubaix win behind the scenes; Cargobikes for Ukraine; No room for infra?; Changes to deadly junction; Top-tier memes + more on the live blog

Here's an email from a reader hoping to raise funds to support Ukrainian people with cargo bikes...

So I’ve had a cargo bike for over five years now and during the first lockdown bought another a Larry vs Harry Bullitt which was a real step up from the original. I’ve always being a keen cyclist and along with cycling got more and more interested in environmental aspects and I guess more radicalised by the people in tin boxes appearing to want to hurt us. Anyway, the war in Ukraine inspired me to think about cargo bikes as a method of transporting food and medical supplies across the towns and cities in Ukraine when obviously they may have the advantage over cars not having to rely on petrol.

I also thought if we could embed the cargo bike culture within Ukraine so when the war is over they’d be a great take up so I came up with the name Bullitts For Ukraine (ahem). I stuck my idea out over social media and immediately got my head blown off for the name, people thought it offensive etc. anyway I relented and ended up setting up a group on FB called Cargobikes for Ukraine and started to recruit people to the group.

I then found out that several of the members of this new group are Ukrainian and have a cargo bike business is Kyiv and are already operating in a similar way to what I was thinking about, so now there’s extra emphasis for me and others to try and support these and other people in Ukraine by trying to obtain funds to source second-hand or new cargo bikes potentially in all Ukrainian colours to send onto to help set up delivery business out there.