Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

£100 to rent a bike hangar...but £30 to park your car?; Oleg Tinkov lambasts Russian "massacre"; Van Baarle's Roubaix win behind the scenes; Cargobikes for Ukraine; No room for infra?; Changes to deadly junction; Top-tier memes + more on the live blog

Dan Alexander is in the hot seat for all your live blog needs this Thursday
Thu, Apr 21, 2022 09:00
8
£100 to rent a bike hangar...but £30 to park your car?; Oleg Tinkov lambasts Russian "massacre"; Van Baarle's Roubaix win behind the scenes; Cargobikes for Ukraine; No room for infra?; Changes to deadly junction; Top-tier memes + more on the live blog
13:48
Tadej Pogačar expected to defend Liège-Bastogne-Liège title despite family emergency
Pogacar Tirreno (Image credit: LaPresse)

Defending champion Tadej Pogačar should be on the startline for the third Monument of the season, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, despite Belgian media reporting the Slovenian has returned to his home country with his fiancé due to a family emergency.

Nieuwsblad is reporting the UAE Team Emirates rider returned home with Urska Zigart, who rides for Team BikeExchange, and both their teams are saying it is due to a family emergency.

The news outlet reports Pogačar will not be at the team's recon ride tomorrow but is, for now, still going to race on Sunday.

13:15
Is it 2014 again? Thibaut Pinot and Romain Bardet impress in the Alps

It wasn't to be on today's Tour of the Alps stage for Thibaut Pinot who was so close to his first victory since the 2019 Tour de France went up the Tourmalet. It's been a long road of injury and recovery for the perennial French hope...

Pinot attacked with 10km to go but was heartbreakingly caught by Netflix bad boy Miguel Ángel López who subsequently attacked, dropping everyone's stage hope...

Behind, Romain Bardet won the sprint for third and moved within two seconds of the race lead. It's all of a sudden feeling a bit like the mid 2010s again this afternoon...

12:57
Jurassic Parkéa–Samsic

We have no further comment about whether or not this is Liam making the most of his Paris-Roubaix trip after a few beers...

> What is it actually like to ride the Paris-Roubaix cobbles?

12:52
11:02
Former WorldTour team boss Oleg Tinkov lambasts Russian "massacre"
OLeg Tinkov (source Tinkoff Saxo on Facebook)

Former Tinkoff-Saxo team owner and one of Russia's highest-profile tycoons has spoken out against the country's "massacre" in Ukraine. Oleg Tinkov called for the end of the "crazy war" which has not "any beneficiary".

Tinkov's comments came in an Instagram post, making him one of the most high-profile Russians to speak out against Vladimir Putin. "I don't see a SINGLE beneficiary of this insane war! Innocent people and soldiers are dying," he wrote.

"Waking up with a hangover, the generals realised that they have a shit army. And how will the army be good, if everything else in the country is shitty and mired in nepotism, sycophancy and servility?"

The businessman formerly worth $4.4bn (£3.4bn) has lost his billionaire status, according to Forbes, since the invasion and was sanctioned by the UK government. Tinkov has previously denied having a close relationship with Putin and said 90 per cent of Russians are against the war, while the remaining 10 per cent are "morons".

In 2012, Tinkov bought a cycling team formerly owned by Bjarne Riis, and sponsored the team from until 2016, during which time he oversaw Alberto Contador winning the 2015 Giro d'Italia, and offered his star rider, Chris Froome and Vincenzo Nibali (the three biggest GC riders at the time) 1 million euros to ride all three Grand Tours.

12:50
10:49
Top-tier memeing

The internet really is the gift that keeps on giving... 

10:46
10:37
Spain introduces new fines for drivers who stop in bike lanes
oxon travel cycle lane picture 2 - via twitter.PNG

Drivers in Spain who stop in cycle lanes can now be fined €200 under new traffic laws, which came into effect on March 21. According to Spanish news reports the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic) has been cracking down on the behaviour, along with other distractions behind the wheel, including mobile phone usage. €200 close pass punishments have also been brought in since January.

09:53
No space for infra?
09:44
Taking the piss...
09:38
Shocking scenes...

Stay safe out there people... 

09:26
Cargobikes for Ukraine

Here's an email from a reader hoping to raise funds to support Ukrainian people with cargo bikes...

So I’ve had a cargo bike for over five years now and during the first lockdown bought another a Larry vs Harry Bullitt which was a real step up from the original. I’ve always being a keen cyclist and along with cycling got more and more interested in environmental aspects and I guess more radicalised by the people in tin boxes appearing to want to hurt us. Anyway, the war in Ukraine inspired me to think about cargo bikes as a method of transporting food and medical supplies across the towns and cities in Ukraine when obviously they may have the advantage over cars not having to rely on petrol.

I also thought if we could embed the cargo bike culture within Ukraine so when the war is over they’d be a great take up so I came up with the name Bullitts For Ukraine (ahem). I stuck my idea out over social media and immediately got my head blown off for the name, people thought it offensive etc. anyway I relented and ended up setting up a group on FB called Cargobikes for Ukraine and started to recruit people to the group.

I then found out that several of the members of this new group are Ukrainian and have a cargo bike business is Kyiv and are already operating in a similar way to what I was thinking about, so now there’s extra emphasis for me and others to try and support these and other people in Ukraine by trying to obtain funds to source second-hand or new cargo bikes potentially in all Ukrainian colours to send onto to help set up delivery business out there.

Join the Cargobikes for Ukraine Facebook group here... 

08:54
More interviews like this, please...
08:45
Temporary changes at Oxford Parkway junction where first of two cyclists to die in one month was killed

The Oxford Mail is reporting the county council has installed temporary measures aimed at reducing the speed of vehicles turning left towards the station at Oxford Parkway junction. Ellen Moilanen was killed in a collision with a lorry being driven at the Oxford Road junction on February 8.

> "One month, two dead cyclists": Oxford's cycling city sign defaced after second death

The changes involve traffic cones and signs, which are to be replaced with water-filled barriers pending decisions about what permanent changes should be made to the road layout.

"We are very supportive," Dr Alison Hill of campaign group Cyclox said. "This is something we asked for. We asked for a shortening of that junction so it would cease to be used by people speeding along up to the junction and keeping their speed up.

"Some people watched it in operation yesterday and there appeared to be some slowing down. I think it’s doing the right thing."

08:28
"The best team car footage you will ever see": Watch Van Baarle's Roubaix win from the Ineos Grenadiers car

07:45
£100 to rent a bike hangar...but £30 to park your car?

Oliver Lord is the head of the Clean Cities Campaign, a European coalition of organisations encouraging cities to transition to zero-emission mobility by 2030. If you start to see more #ThisIsAwkward campaign material, now you know where it's come from...

 Sharing data from Fare City, another cycle parking disparity was shown, with no London borough, as of October 2021 to March 2022, having more than 600 hangars. Per the report, some of London's most densely populated areas have an "urgent need to provide greater levels of secure residential cycle parking", with waiting list times nearly three times greater than provision.

 Oliver concluded: "Agree, they have to be paid for and therefore cant be free. I'd argue they could be subsidised given the financial gain to NHS and social care from people cycling more. But ultimately there's something wrong when car parking is way cheaper (ie subsidised)".

Maybe, just maybe, it's time to make this April Fool's gag a reality...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

Latest Comments