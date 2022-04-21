£100 to rent a bike hangar...but £30 to park your car?; Oleg Tinkov lambasts Russian "massacre"; Van Baarle's Roubaix win behind the scenes; Cargobikes for Ukraine; No room for infra?; Changes to deadly junction; Top-tier memes + more on the live blog

Former Tinkoff-Saxo team owner and one of Russia's highest-profile tycoons has spoken out against the country's "massacre" in Ukraine. Oleg Tinkov called for the end of the "crazy war" which has not "any beneficiary".
Tinkov's comments came in an Instagram post, making him one of the most high-profile Russians to speak out against Vladimir Putin. "I don't see a SINGLE beneficiary of this insane war! Innocent people and soldiers are dying," he wrote.
"Waking up with a hangover, the generals realised that they have a shit army. And how will the army be good, if everything else in the country is shitty and mired in nepotism, sycophancy and servility?"
The businessman formerly worth $4.4bn (£3.4bn) has lost his billionaire status, according to Forbes, since the invasion and was sanctioned by the UK government. Tinkov has previously denied having a close relationship with Putin and said 90 per cent of Russians are against the war, while the remaining 10 per cent are "morons".
In 2012, Tinkov bought a cycling team formerly owned by Bjarne Riis, and sponsored the team from until 2016, during which time he oversaw Alberto Contador winning the 2015 Giro d'Italia, and offered his star rider, Chris Froome and Vincenzo Nibali (the three biggest GC riders at the time) 1 million euros to ride all three Grand Tours.