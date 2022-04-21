Support road.cc

Search for handcyclist missing in Scottish Highlands

Gerard Storey was last seen on Tuesday heading off on coast-to-coast ride from Ardgay to Ullapool
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Apr 21, 2022 12:49
Police have launched an appeal for information after a handcyclist went missing in the Scottish Highlands.

Gerard Storey was last seen leaving Ardgay, Easter Ross, at around 10:45 on Tuesday morning, say Police Scotland.

The 64-year-old was planning to ride the Cross-Ross route to Ullapool in Wester Ross – the shortest coast-to-coast ride in Scotland.

However, concerns have grown for his safety after he was reported missing.

He was riding a yellow XCR handcycle trike and wearing a yellow cycling jacket, black waterproof trousers, Crocs shoes and a silver cycling helmet.

Gerard Storey handcycle via Police Scotland

Standing six feet tall, he is described as being of average build and has a bald or shaven head and a white beard.

Anyone who may have seen him, or who has any information that may be helpful to officers, is requested to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2929 of April 20.

Gerard Storey
Simon MacMichael

