Check out Geraint Thomas’s 2018 Tour de France-winning Pinarello Dogma F10 X-Light2024 Bike at Bedtime Pinarello Dogma F10 X-light Gerain Thomas 2018 Tour de France - 1

Check out Geraint Thomas’s 2018 Tour de France-winning Pinarello Dogma F10 X-Light

Take a look at the lightweight bike that G rode to victory in the 2018 Tour, painted yellow for the final stage to celebrate his win
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Tue, Jan 02, 2024 21:56

First Published Jan 2, 2024

For this edition of Bike at Bedtime we’re taking a look back at the Pinarello Dogma F10 X-Light that Geraint Thomas used to win the gruelling 2018 edition of the Tour de France, painted yellow for the final stage around Paris.

Although he’d just won the 2018 Critérium du Dauphiné, Thomas entered the 2018 Tour de France riding in support of Team Sky's Chris Froome, who held all three Grand Tour titles at the time. However, the Welshman proved to be the strongest climber in the race, winning on stages 11 and 12 in the Alps and extending his lead in the Pyrenees. He eventually took the overall victory by 1:51mins from Tom Domoulin, with Froome in third.

2018 Tour de France ASO-Alex Broadway - 1

Pic: ASO-Alex Broadway

Pinarello said that the stiffness and aerodynamic efficiency of the Dogma F10 X-Light, introduced the previous year, were the same as those of the standard Dogma F10 but that the frame was 60g lighter, coming in at just 760g (+/-8%, raw frame, size 53). The fork was 340g (+/-8%).

> Read our review of the Pinarello Dogma F Super Record EPS 2023 

Pinarello said that it saved that weight by “using the Torayca T1100G UD carbon fibre in the form of pre-preg with lower resin content already used on Dogma F8 X-Light, a new lay-up, a slower and more controlled moulding process and new dedicated moulds”.

pinarello geraint thomas 2Everything else about the X-Light frame remained the same, so it was asymmetric, designed to handle the differing forces on either side of the bike, with flatback airfoil tube profiles. The concave down tube meant that the water bottle sat very close and was shielded by the frame for improved aerodynamic efficiency, and riders had the choice of two different bottle cage positions on the seat tube – higher for easier use or lower for reduced drag.

The head tube was tapered (1 1/8in bearing at the top, 1 1/2in bearing at the bottom) and the bottom bracket was external with an Italian thread).

Disc brakes were certainly a feature of the 2018 Tour de France – the disc-equipped Specialized S-Works Venge was ridden to victory on each of the first four road stages, for example – but Team Sky, the predecessor of Ineos Grenadiers, stuck with rim brakes throughout. In fact, the team didn’t make the switch until late 2021, the last in the pro peloton to do so. pinarello geraint thomas 1

Although the team never really explained its decision to stick with rim brakes for so long, it was all about saving weight and keeping the Dogma as close as possible to the UCI’s minimum limit of 6.8kg. Those rim brakes meant that a small amount of cabling was visible on Thomas’s bike, which is something that we never see at the top level anymore.

Team Sky was mainly using Pro handlebars and stems, but Geraint Thomas had the one-piece Talon handlebar made by MOST, the component brand owned by Pinarello. It was designed to offer improved aerodynamics over a standard handlebar and stem. Thomas chose a 130mm stem and for his ride around Paris, the whole lot coming with a lick of yellow paint.

geraint thomas yellow bike The Dogma F10 X-Light frame was fitted with the latest Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150 groupset. Thomas used 175mm crank arms, a 53/39T chainset with a wide-range 11-30t cassette on this bike.

> Pinarello introduces two new road bikes to performance and endurance ranges... and they're (slightly) more affordable

Team Sky used wheels from Shimano too, this bike fitted with C60s designed to give an aero advantage without too much of a weight penalty.

What saddle did Thomas choose? A Fizik Arione R1, the flagship model in the Italian company’s range.

The Dogma F10 was superseded by the Dogma F12 in 2019 and then by the Dogma F, the current incarnation, in 2021. 

Thomas is aiming to return to the Tour de France in 2024, by which time he'll be 38 years old, and has a contract with Ineos Grenadiers in 2025 too. How do you think he'll do this year? 

Check out loads more Bikes at Bedtime here.

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Nick T | 1 hour ago
They haven't won a GT since they switched to discs #coincidence?

