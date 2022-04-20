“Demoralised” Quick-Step pro claims he was sprayed with urine at Paris-Roubaix

Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl has said that it is “disgusted” to hear reports that one of the squad’s riders, Florian Sénéchal, was doused with urine by a spectator during Sunday’s edition of Paris-Roubaix.
Sénéchal, who finished 13th in the Roubaix velodrome after crashing earlier in the race, told French newspaper La Voix du Nord that he was sprayed with a mixture of beer and urine as he raced out of the Cysoing sector of cobblestones.
“I was riding with Alexander Kristoff at the exit of Cysoing,” the 28-year-old said. “I feel something splash on my arm. I think it’s beer, but I actually smell it’s urine.
“There, I’m totally demoralized… I don’t understand how we can do that.”
A spokesperson for Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl told VeloNews: “We are obviously disgusted to hear that urine was thrown over Florian and while we are delighted to see fans back at races and enjoying themselves, we ask them to respect the athletes taking part.”
> Paris-Roubaix: Who was at fault for Lampaert crash?
Sénéchal’s incident with the so-called fan rounded off a frustrating afternoon for both the rider and his Quick-Step team, who endured an uncharacteristically torrid cobbled classics campaign.
The French rider had crashed heavily only a few kilometres earlier on the crucial Mons-en-Pévèle sector, allegedly while trying to avoid a spectator who had encroached onto the course.
“Although television didn’t show it, Florian Sénéchal crashed because of a spectator,” his team manager Patrick Lefevere said after the race. “He was on the wheel of Lampaert when Wout van Aert made an acceleration and a spectator hit his handlebar.
“He went over the bars and hit his head. He was a bit unsure where he was for a few seconds, and it was impossible to come back.”
Lefevere was criticised for his comments after the race, both for suggesting that it was a fan’s fault that Sénéchal fell – with a recently published video indicating that the crash was simply a technical error on the rider’s part – and for allowing the Frenchman to continue despite showing signs of concussion.
Quick-Step’s misery at the Hell of the North, won by Ineos’ Dylan van Baarle, was later compounded by Yves Lampaert’s dramatic and controversial collision with a spectator on the penultimate sector of cobbles at Hem. The former Belgian champion was in a strong position for a podium place at the time of the crash but had to settle for tenth in the end.
> Chris Froome spat at by spectator during today's Tour de France stage
Though an extremely rare occurrence, riders being doused with urine isn’t new to professional cycling.
In 2015 Chris Froome had a cup of urine thrown at him during stage 14 of the Tour de France to Mende. Days later a spectator spat at the Team Sky leader, while another aimed a punch at his teammate Richie Porte, prompting the British squad to accuse the French media of stirring up public resentment against their riders.
“We're human beings, and then we're sportsmen," Froome said at the time. “People need to remember that.
“You can't come to a bike race to spit at people or to punch people or to throw urine at them – that's not acceptable at any level.”
I don't know how sweaty you get while turbo training, but I would have said wearing underwear won't be enough to prevent the need to wash your...
To be fair to Northumbria Police, they did take it all the way to court, but were thwarted by the CPS. There are some get-outs for the 14-day rule,...
Im going to straight up say that its over priced compard to whats currently availabe
I doubt it's a Hard Problem as tired, distracted, marginally competent and intoxicated drivers get it right enough most of the time on a daily...
God forbid we should infringe on his human rights! That would be a tragedy and bring the world to a shuddering halt. Enough now.
I've never had a tape job last anywhere near that long! The Brooks leather tape holds the record for me, at a bit over a year. How many miles is...
Nobody needs clipless to go to the shops or work. I somehow manage over 6000 miles a year, including some spirited group rides, and don't own a...
These ebikes with motors in the wheel, how does the hub resist the torque from the motor?
I guess they'll start once they get some stock in
Utterly disgraceful if it was urine...just wondering though, as he'd hit his head a few kms before and clearly should have been removed from the...