"Paint isn't infrastructure": Are unsegregated bike lanes more dangerous for cyclists?; Are daytime lights essential?; Pogačar says he's a Man City fan; Big win for Cav at the UAE Tour; Cyclists' Film Show returns + more on the live blog

Anquetil vs Poulidor

Cancellara vs Boonen

Coppi vs Bartali

Armstrong vs Ullrich

LeMond vs Hinault

Arkea-Samsic vs Lotto-Soudal

Great rivalries you can't tell the history of cycling without — Nairo Quintana Fanclub (@NairoInGreen) February 20, 2022

Over the weekend one of cycling’s great rivalries came to a head. Forget Coppi and Bartali, and Hinault and LeMond – at the Tour du Var we saw the clash of the two great early season bandits, Nairo Quintana and Tim Wellens.

While Lotto Soudal’s Wellens predictably got the better of Quintana in their two-up sprint in La Turbie on Saturday, it was the Colombian from Arkéa Samsic who had the last laugh, riding to a dominant solo stage win and the GC the following day.

Quintana’s win at the Tour du Var followed his overall victory at the Tour de la Provence the week before, almost exactly mirroring his promising start to the 2020 season (later derailed by the pandemic, of course).

Nairoman’s recent penchant for early season success echoes that of his Lotto Soudal counterpart. Since 2016, Wellens has only went one year – 2020 – without picking up a win before the end of February, and he’s yet to finish outside the top 12 of any stage or one day race so far this year.

Can Quintana and Wellens keep this form going for the rest of 2022? Probably not, but at least we’ll always have February.

Same again this time next year, fellas?