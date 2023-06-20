Suspended sentence for road rage driver who assaulted cyclist after making death threats

A driver who threatened to kill a cyclist before attacking the rider during what the victim described as a "near-death experience" has avoided an immediate jail sentence.

At Cardiff Crown Court, Edward Shane was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years, has been ordered to complete a rehabilitation course and was banned from driving for three years for the "terrifying" road rage incident on August 9 last year in Newport.

Wales Online reports that the 69-year-old motorist overtook the cyclist, Marcus Twine, and sounded his horn as he passed, something the rider later questioned when the pair met again at a red light at the junction to a Sainsbury's supermarket shortly after.

Nik Strobl, prosecuting, explained how Shane had begun swearing at the cyclist, and told him he "will die on this road today" before a verbal altercation led to the motorist leaving his vehicle and exchanging punches with the cyclist, the two men ending up grappling on the floor.

The court heard that having got to their feet, Shane told the cyclist he had a gun and would shoot him. He went to the boot of his car and began looking for something before chasing the cyclist between stationary cars and picking up his bike, holding it over his head.

Mr Twine then kicked Shane who returned to his car while the cyclist looked over the damage to his bike. As the cyclist looked up he saw Shane revving his engine and driving towards him.

Mr Twine went behind a lamppost as Shane accelerated towards him, smashing into the street light, damaging it, his car and the rider's bike.

Describing the attack as a "near-death experience", the cyclist was able to call the police having run to a nearby petrol station and borrowed a phone.

Appearing at the scene, officers reported being able to smell alcohol on Shane's breath, the driver refusing a roadside breathalyser test. He was taken to hospital for treatment to a cut on his head, the court hearing he then asked officers for the cyclist's name so he could put a "hit" on him.

A blood test at hospital showed Shane's blood alcohol level to be 175mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood (legal limit is 80mg).

Shane pleaded guilty to making threats to kill, dangerous driving, assault by beating, criminal damage, driving with excess alcohol, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis. During an interview he said he had made the threats in the heat of the moment and had not meant them.

At sentencing, Simon Hughes, recording, said the "colourful exchange" between the cyclist and motorist, prompted by Shane's use of the horn, had turned into an "appalling piece of behaviour" and a "terrifying" experience for Mr Twine.

Shane's defence, Stuart John, said his client's life had "unravelled" post-retirement and he had been "drinking extremely heavily indeed", and accepts responsibility for the incident.

Shane had a previous conviction for drink driving, and was given a suspended sentence, told to undertake a rehabilitation course, and banned from driving for three years with a requirement to pass an extended retest before resuming driving.