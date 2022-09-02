When there are so many cyclists there's a bike lane traffic jam... + more on the live blog

This was the scene in one of London's cycle lanes yesterday morning...

The line of cyclists today on CS4 was so long at the lights I didn’t make it through on first sync of lights. pic.twitter.com/YyNBoBLg7R — Rory McCarron (@CyclingLawLDN) September 1, 2022

The lane filled up with riders waiting to cross a junction as the lights were red, creating this 'traffic jam' of 16+ (maybe you've got better eyesight and can pin down the exact number) cyclists, showing the popularity of two-wheeled commuting.

One reply posed the question 'how many cars, probably with one person in them, could fit in the space taken by however many bike riders that is? Three? Four? Or conversely, 'how much further would the queue stretch if all the people on bikes were in cars?' I'm starting to see a pattern with urban mobility, effective use of space and transport for short-distance journeys...

