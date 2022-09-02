Support road.cc

When there are so many cyclists there's a bike lane traffic jam... + more on the live blog

Dan Alexander is in the live blog chair once again today, still trying to work out how it's September.....
Fri, Sep 02, 2022 09:01
When there are so many cyclists there's a bike lane traffic jam... + more on the live blogLondon cycle lane queue (Image credit: Rory McCarron / Twitter)
07:50
When there are so many cyclists there's a bike lane traffic jam...

This was the scene in one of London's cycle lanes yesterday morning...

The lane filled up with riders waiting to cross a junction as the lights were red, creating this 'traffic jam' of 16+ (maybe you've got better eyesight and can pin down the exact number) cyclists, showing the popularity of two-wheeled commuting.

One reply posed the question 'how many cars, probably with one person in them, could fit in the space taken by however many bike riders that is? Three? Four? Or conversely, 'how much further would the queue stretch if all the people on bikes were in cars?' I'm starting to see a pattern with urban mobility, effective use of space and transport for short-distance journeys...

Dan Alexander

