No plans for further changes on “optical illusion” cycle lane which claimed over 100 trip victims, despite cross-party councillors’ efforts

A council responsible for installing the “optical illusion” cycle lane in Keynsham, which led to over 100 people tripping and injuring themselves in the past two years, has announced that it won’t be implementing any changes to alleviate safety concerns despite a group of cross-party councillors coming together and trying to convince the council to do so.

The much-maligned cycle lane in Keynsham, which was installed in 2022, was even lambasted by Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former MP for North East Somerset describing it as a “failed experiment” and appealing that the cycle lane be removed, with the road going back to being a two-way street.

The accidents are believed to take place due to the infrastructure’s colours and changing kerb heights creating an “optical illusion” trip hazard. In March and April 2022 alone, 25 pedestrians were reported to have tripped or fallen while attempting to cross the cycle lane, while 59 locals were injured during its first year in operation.

In February this year, it was reported that safety works on the High Street — named the ‘most dangerous in the UK’ last year due to the bike lane’s tripping dangers — were due to be undertaken as soon as the weather would clear. But now, the council has announced that it doesn’t have plans for any further changes, much to the discontent of the six councillors representing the town, who tried to convince the council otherwise.

Councillor Alan Hale, representing Keynsham South said: “Despite all of our efforts to protect our community from the injuries caused by a council-designed trip hazard, we have just been informed by executive director for sustainable communities, Sophie Broadfield, that ‘As it stands, we have no plans to make further changes to the design of the cycle lane’.

“I have been making representations to officers and the council leader since the lane opened and I was in High Street on the day it opened, and casualty reports began that day and have continued ever since.

“Not only are the administration being dismissive of our communities’ safety but also the safety of visitors to the town. Recently one visitor from Peasedown St John and another from Guildford were injured and needed an ambulance.”

However, Independent Cllr Hale told Keynsham Voice that they have managed to persuade Bath and North East Somerset Council to carry out “minor tinkering”.

The campaigning group of councillors has issued High Street shops with copies of a letter to hand out to anyone who falls on the kerb, describing what action they should take. They say many of the shopkeepers are well rehearsed in responding with a chair or cushions and blankets to help those who have fallen.

Cllr Hale added: “It has been a never-ending campaign and it was rewarding when all six councillors sat down together to fight for a change. Councillor George Leach is going to take a lead now in seeking changes and I have assured him that I shall continue to support him. This ridiculous situation cannot continue.”

He added: “I cannot see how an administration can preside over a development that has seriously injured over 100 people and do nothing.”

Lib Dem Councillor from Keynsham North, George Leach said: “The objective will be to seek short-term, more immediate solutions as well as a long-term strategy.

“The council’s financial situation and current stance does not make this straightforward but it is important we as elected representatives continue to advocate on behalf of our residents.”

Councillor Paul Roper, B&NES cabinet member for economic and cultural sustainable development, said: “We have no plans to make further changes to the design of the cycle lane. However, our recent Creating Sustainable Communities consultation gathered residents’ views on the pedestrianisation of the High Street, which we are exploring as a longer-term solution. In the meantime, we continue to monitor trips and falls.”

Works were carried out last year to paint the bike lane’s surface red in an attempt to more clearly distinguish between the differing kerb heights of the pavement, cycle lane, and road.

However, despite these changes, the injuries have continued to rack up, with one local architect, who suffered “significant trauma and soft tissue damage” along with a “badly jarred back, causing pain, numbness, and sciatica” in a fall on the bike lane, branding the infrastructure “completely idiotic” and like it was “designed by toddlers”.

In May, it was reported that pedestrians who fell and injured themselves on a cycle lane responsible for three tripping incidents a month due to its confusing layout and kerb heights did not receive any compensation from the local council – with 30 claims dismissed over the past year.

Councillor Hale said that he even warned the council leaders that should someone be unfortunately killed due to the bike lane, they could be investigated for corporate manslaughter.