Fine Young Cannibal: Is Tadej Pogačar the greatest cyclist of all time? Eddy Merckx thinks so; “Not normal” world champion’s 100km “stupid attack”; Flimsy new bike racks ignored; Michael Woods eats gel from a box with a spoon + more on the live blog

Tadej Pogačar may have fired a few warning shots in the past when it comes to his capacity for long-range attacks – Strade Bianche, anyone? – but his audacious rainbow jersey-winning move still caught everyone on the hop, judging by his rivals’ post-worlds comments.
“I’m pretty sure if you ask him, this wasn’t his plan either but he was really strong and he proved us all wrong,” Mathieu van der Poel, who staged a spirited defence of his world title to finish third, said.
“I thought that he was throwing away his chances for a world championship jersey because the situation was not ideal and his team was not able to take control, so it was more of a panic attack. But he was just so strong he could make it work until the end.”
Meanwhile, fifth-placed Remco Evenepoel, a touch below his very best despite winning the world time trial championships the weekend before and being expected to challenge the Slovenian on the hilly Zurich course, was even more forthright in his assessment of Pogačar’s 100km move, describing it as a “suicide attack”.
“Tadej was on a special day. In some races you would say this was easily controlled, but the moment he went I was saying to Mathieu that it was a suicide move and that everything was going to come back together.
“In the end, he rode as fast as we did at the back,” the Belgian said, before evoking the kind of language historically used during the Lance Armstrong era to describe extraterrestrial performances – Pas Normal.
“It was a very long way to go,” Evenepoel added. “Every normal guy would say 100km to go is way too far, but I think Tadej this year is not normal.”
“I think it was a pretty tough moment in the race with 100km left to go, everyone was thinking it’s too much to do,” said Ben Healy, who along with Toms Skujiņš arguably deserved a medal for an attacking, determined ride, but was forced to settle for seventh.
“He went, and I don’t think anyone expected it. Then it was the whole Belgian team chasing them down, so I think with 100km left everyone thought it was a bit much, even for Tadej. He proved us wrong again.”
However, ninth-placed Quinn Simmons wasn’t buying into the whole surprise element of Pogačar’s attack.
“If anyone is surprised that Pogačar won this race then I don’t think they follow cycling,” the moustachioed Simmons told reporters.
“I did 7,000 kilojoules today, so you tell me if the race was difficult. My teammate Matteo [Jorgenson] told me before the race that he tried to follow Pogačar once and said that ‘when you go too close to the sun you get burnt, and today I got burnt.’”
“Every single time you turn up to the race there's someone better than everyone else, that is part and parcel of the sport. It’s the same in tennis as well. You do your best,” added surprise silver medallist Ben O’Connor, who’s enjoyed a very successful end to 2024 after finishing second at the Vuelta.
Away from the race, other pros took to social media to express their astonishment at the Slovenian’s possibly era-defining ride.
While Matteo Trentin described Pog’s solo destruction as “absolutely mind blowing”, his compatriot Elia Viviani resorted to emojis:
And finally, Van der Poel reckons, even after all we’ve experienced this year at the hands of the 26-year-old, that this could be just the beginning.
“I have no idea how long the ‘Pogačar era’ will last, he’s stronger than ever, this is just the beginning,” the Dutchman said.
“He is a deserved world champion. If you see his season, he’s the one who deserves to wear it. It's going to be good to watch. After the race, I told him he was crazy. But everyone is happy with him as a world champion and for me, it’s nice for the best rider in the world to wear the jersey.”
Pogacar is not as good as Fausto Coppi - look at his achievements; he lost several years of his cycling career because of World War 11.
A magnificent display. A fine and exciting women's too, in atrocious conditions.
The next ones in Rwanda, I understand it will be very safe...
Still nothing about the women's races, 5 hours on from my original post.
Why the silence? I guess road.cc is run by misogynists. Pretty pathetic.
Meanwhile: two young men who deliberately drove into a cyclist and on another occasion a pedestrian (both on the pavement...) get 6 and 8.5 years - GBH. Recorded themselves laughing and one fled the country to avoid prosecution. So doesn't seem like they've got contrition on their minds... no mention of driving bans?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cr54r1y3qq5o
".........local business owners have complained that the latest phase of the project, which will run through some commercial areas, will cause disruption during the cycle lane’s construction, while questioning whether the scheme would really encourage more people to cycle."
Commercial areas, like shops? Which seemingly always do much better after a cycle lane has been installed?
All projects cause disruption during construction, but I bet they don't complain about new roads.
The evidence that properly designed cycle facitlities result in more people cycling is overwhelming, and only a fool would argue against it.
So, 100% completely confected, artificial, invented reasons for opposing it, but Swansea council fold instantly. We have to do better.
Hey road.cc, who won the women's elite and u23 titles?
Or, as has been pretty obvious, you don't give a flying duck about women's cycling unless it involves an english rider or some tragedy?
City of York Council with some typical victim blaming nonsense about 'being seen'. Thankfully we have Kidical Mass on Sunday; something which might actually make a difference to safety on the roads.
https://www.yorkpress.co.uk/news/24614998.children-urged-stay-safe-cycle...
The obligatory 'also, drivers should...' after putting all the onus on the cyclists
The key part of being seen is that there is somebody looking.
And the issue isn't even that drivers aren't seeing people on bikes. It's that they see them then drive dangerously around them. I share my commute with a load of kids going to millthorpe school and the way parents in cars drive around them is unreal. I'll stop telling my children to ride on the pavement (which one of them is legally allowed to do) when drivers give them room.
Sure, I just think that in general changing the behaviour of drivers is the most significant way that cyclist safety can be improved. Instead of focusing on what cyclists should be doing to keep themselves safe, the focus should be on what drivers should be doing to keep others safe.
I've seen it a number of times where drivers expect groups of kids on bikes to hop up on to the kerb as they (the driver) come down the road on the opposite side due to parked cars on their side. They really do seem to think they have priority over the kids on bikes.
Petition to ban ‘dangerous toys’
https://www.bristol247.com/news-and-features/news/petition-to-ban-danger...
Just the other day my daughter used one of those same e-scooters to get to work (she doesn't drive). In broad daylight. She made it safely & on time. The horror.
Cars also facilitate antisocial activity & crime and are dangerous toys etc etc...... And speeding fines are a stealth tax apparently - you know, a way of "The Man" making money. Looking forward to the petition....
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c0e81qv784go
I think someone should educate him about Capitalism and how almost anything can be "a way of making money". Also, he's complaining about how he and three other pedestrians were hit by a scooter rider who didn't have a helmet - it's the victims that are supposed to be wearing a helmet.
Well, I'm sure there are some who are not emotionally or mentally equipped for scooter use.
However while I'm ambivalent about the latest "new toys" myself - just wait 'till the petitioner finds out about the other dangerous toys you can find cruising the pavements: lorries, vans, buses, LOTS of cars, electric motorbikes ... even the humble mobility scooter is apparently a major source of casualties to others.
UK woman, 96, gets suspended sentence for causing deadly crash
June Mills lost control of her Vauxhall Corsa, killing 76-year-old Brenda Joyce and injuring Jennifer Ensor, 80
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/sep/30/uk-woman-96-gets-suspend...
I was just reading that. She immediately surrendered her license and she did plead guilty, so at least she recognises the folly of her continuing to drive.
However, the 5 year ban on driving is ridiculous - are they expecting a 101 year-old who hasn't driven for 5 years to be at all safe?
I agree.
But it is unfortunate that she didn't recognise the folly of her continuing to drive a little sooner. It might appear that she hadn't been up to the job for a while…
Maybe some kind of driver re-testing is required so that at least drivers can get some kind of feedback.
I still think that having insurance companies fit black-boxes that measure some driving metrics such as smoothness of driving would be able to detect and report big changes in driving ability. It could be valuable in detecing early onset of certain diseases as drivers would brake later and harder when their vision/concentration/anticipation/reactions start to decline.
My simple suggestion to eliminate "pedal confusion" in automatic cars. Place a vertical divider between the two pedals, and require the driver to press each pedal in turn when prompted before starting the car. Or at least the brake. Yes, they now have to drive with both feet, but I don't think that's a big problem.
I'm not convinced about that - the issue isn't really the controls in cars, but declining abilities in humans. I'd also imagine that someone used to driving a manual car may suddenly get into trouble when they have to brake and find that their usual method of moving their foot from one pedal to the other no longer works.
Also, I can attest after my teenage attempt at left foot braking (thankfully on an empty road) that if you're used to driving a manual (but don't hold a racing licence) your left foot probably isn't subtle enough for the brake pedal.
I assume the Judge, understandably IMHO, was satisfied that Mrs Mills has no intention of ever driving again regardless of whatever disqualification was imposed (or indeed even if none was).
Whilst Judges are afforded some discretion, they are also required to sentence in line with the Sentencing Guidelines. A (minimum) five year disqualification is mandatory. So the Judge had to include that, whether or not he actually felt it was necessary. Imposing a longer disqualification, when not obviously indicated by the sentencing guidelines, may therefore have been of dubious legality, and have served no real benefit. (And, in the unlikely even Mrs Mills is around to reapply for her licence after the disqualification ends, she would be required to pass an extended retest).
I was more criticising the sentencing guidelines than the judge. As you say, it's moot as Mrs Mills isn't likely to want to drive again.
The guidelines should allow lifetime disqualifications for people that have caused the death of others due to their poor driving. I fail to see why drivers should be given a second chance when they've denied that to their victim(s).
By the way, can't let this live blog go by without a "chapeau" for the "Fine young cannibal" headline, very good!
Remember, pro cycling isn't just road, there are other disciplines - and Tadej even admitted MvdP would probably lap him in a CX race......
If he can win a World Cup/ World Championship off-road, then he's in contention for GOAT status; currently, he's the best all round ROAD cyclist.
If there's one thing I thought we'd learnt in the last decade, it was that having a vote of something doesn't settle it "once and for all".
I think we need to call a plebiscite on that!
You're only saying that because you lost.
