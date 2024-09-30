Fine Young Cannibal: Is Tadej Pogačar the greatest cyclist of all time? Eddy Merckx thinks so; “Not normal” world champion’s 100km “stupid attack”; Flimsy new bike racks ignored; Michael Woods eats gel from a box with a spoon + more on the live blog

Halfway through the final lap of Sunday’s men’s world road race championships in Zurich, Eurosport commentator Rob Hatch summed up the Pogačar paradox with one pithy remark: “He may be dominant, but he’s never boring”.

Hatch uttered those comments just as thousands of race reports that had been crafted over the previous two hours, in a desperate bid to capture and distil the hitherto unimaginable, suddenly looked in danger of being torn up, replaced by an Icarian fable of excess and overindulgence.

On the final ascents of Zurich’s jagged, punchy course, Tadej Pogačar – after 100km of suggesting otherwise – suddenly looked human.

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The time gap, which had remained remarkably steady throughout his outrageous, audacious century, suddenly began to wilt, a combination of Pogačar’s own fading prowess (possibly the result of a missed bottle or, you know, the creeping physical effects of a 100km attack at a world championships) and the chase bursting into life behind, spearheaded by the brilliant Toms Skujiņš and Ben Healy.

But, as has been the case throughout 2024, all of a sudden, things tipped back into Pogačar’s favour – the road tipped downwards, the chase stalled, and the Slovenian, his face distorted from its usual boyish nonchalance to one twisted in agony, was the world champion.

Dominant, but never boring. Inevitable, but thrilling.

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

With a crack at a fourth Lombardy win still to come, Pogačar’s rainbow jersey triumph capped one of the most remarkable and dominant seasons cycling has ever seen.

23 wins (in just 55 race days). Strade Bianche. Four wins and the overall at the Volta a Catalunya. Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Six stage wins and the pink jersey at the Giro d’Italia. Six stages and a third GC win at the Tour de France. The GP de Montréal. And now the world championships.

But, as has always been the case with Tadej Pogačar, and even more so yesterday, the stats page doesn’t do his superiority justice – it’s the manner in which he wins, or more to the point, annihilates his opponents.

And... away (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

We saw it at Strade Bianche (arguably the prototype for his Zurich zenith), we saw it at the Giro and the Tour, and we saw it again, with over 100km still remaining on Sunday – at first a speculative, exploratory acceleration that soon morphed, as Remco Evenepoel and Mathieu van der Poel were caught napping, into a daring all-out, do or die assault.

Even the man he sought to emulate by winning the Giro-Tour-Worlds ‘Triple Crown’, Eddy Merckx, would have blushed at the thought of launching with 100km to go, bridging across to the break, and going solo with 51km left, as the finest bike racers of his generation (and in the case of Van der Poel and Evenepoel, possibly any generation) scurry behind.

(Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Which is why, on a late September Sunday in Switzerland, Tadej Pogačar confirmed what we have all suspected for years.

The half-century long search for the Next Merckx is over. Now, at the age of 26 and with plenty of objectives still left to conquer, a new question has emerged: Can Pogačar become the greatest male cyclist of all time?

Or, with pink, yellow, and rainbow jerseys safely tucked away in his wardrobe, is he already there?