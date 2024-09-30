Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Fine Young Cannibal: Is Tadej Pogačar the greatest cyclist of all time? Eddy Merckx thinks so; “Not normal” world champion’s 100km “stupid attack”; Flimsy new bike racks ignored; Michael Woods eats gel from a box with a spoon + more on the live blog

It’s Monday, and with the rainbow jerseys stowed away for another year, Ryan Mallon’s back to launch a long-range attack on the last cycling live blog of September
Mon, Sep 30, 2024 10:11
49

SUMMARY

Fine Young Cannibal: Is Tadej Pogačar the greatest cyclist of all time? Eddy Merckx thinks so; “Not normal” world champion’s 100km “stupid attack”; Flimsy new bike racks ignored; Michael Woods eats gel from a box with a spoon + more on the live blogTadej Pogačar wins the 2024 world road race championships, Zurich (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
08:08
Tadej Pogačar wins the 2024 world road race championships, Zurich (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Fine Young Cannibal: Is it time to finally admit that Tadej Pogačar is the greatest male cyclist of the last 50 years? Or maybe, just maybe, of all time?

Halfway through the final lap of Sunday’s men’s world road race championships in Zurich, Eurosport commentator Rob Hatch summed up the Pogačar paradox with one pithy remark: “He may be dominant, but he’s never boring”.

Hatch uttered those comments just as thousands of race reports that had been crafted over the previous two hours, in a desperate bid to capture and distil the hitherto unimaginable, suddenly looked in danger of being torn up, replaced by an Icarian fable of excess and overindulgence.

On the final ascents of Zurich’s jagged, punchy course, Tadej Pogačar – after 100km of suggesting otherwise – suddenly looked human.

Tadej Pogačar wins the 2024 world road race championships, Zurich (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The time gap, which had remained remarkably steady throughout his outrageous, audacious century, suddenly began to wilt, a combination of Pogačar’s own fading prowess (possibly the result of a missed bottle or, you know, the creeping physical effects of a 100km attack at a world championships) and the chase bursting into life behind, spearheaded by the brilliant Toms Skujiņš and Ben Healy.

But, as has been the case throughout 2024, all of a sudden, things tipped back into Pogačar’s favour – the road tipped downwards, the chase stalled, and the Slovenian, his face distorted from its usual boyish nonchalance to one twisted in agony, was the world champion.

Dominant, but never boring. Inevitable, but thrilling.

Tadej Pogačar wins the 2024 world road race championships, Zurich (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

With a crack at a fourth Lombardy win still to come, Pogačar’s rainbow jersey triumph capped one of the most remarkable and dominant seasons cycling has ever seen.

23 wins (in just 55 race days). Strade Bianche. Four wins and the overall at the Volta a Catalunya. Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Six stage wins and the pink jersey at the Giro d’Italia. Six stages and a third GC win at the Tour de France. The GP de Montréal. And now the world championships.

But, as has always been the case with Tadej Pogačar, and even more so yesterday, the stats page doesn’t do his superiority justice – it’s the manner in which he wins, or more to the point, annihilates his opponents.

Tadej Pogačar wins the 2024 world road race championships, Zurich (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

And... away (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

We saw it at Strade Bianche (arguably the prototype for his Zurich zenith), we saw it at the Giro and the Tour, and we saw it again, with over 100km still remaining on Sunday – at first a speculative, exploratory acceleration that soon morphed, as Remco Evenepoel and Mathieu van der Poel were caught napping, into a daring all-out, do or die assault.

Even the man he sought to emulate by winning the Giro-Tour-Worlds ‘Triple Crown’, Eddy Merckx, would have blushed at the thought of launching with 100km to go, bridging across to the break, and going solo with 51km left, as the finest bike racers of his generation (and in the case of Van der Poel and Evenepoel, possibly any generation) scurry behind.

Tadej Pogačar wins the 2024 world road race championships, Zurich (Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

(Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Which is why, on a late September Sunday in Switzerland, Tadej Pogačar confirmed what we have all suspected for years.

The half-century long search for the Next Merckx is over. Now, at the age of 26 and with plenty of objectives still left to conquer, a new question has emerged: Can Pogačar become the greatest male cyclist of all time?

Or, with pink, yellow, and rainbow jerseys safely tucked away in his wardrobe, is he already there?

11:55
“It’s obvious that he is now above me”: Eddy Merckx casts his vote in the GOAT debate… and he reckons Pogačar has now nipped ahead with “unimaginable” world championships victory

Well there you have it, stop the count – Eddy Merckx has already admitted defeat in cycling’s never-ending Greatest of All Time debate (though I’ll keep our live blog poll running anyway).

Speaking to L’Équipe on Sunday night, after Tadej Pogačar’s barnstorming rainbow jersey-winning ride in Zurich, the Cannibal reckons the Slovenian has already surpassed his historic, race-destroying exploits.

Eddy Merckx in Molteni kit - public domain

“It’s obvious that he is now above me,” Merckx said of his now fellow Triple Crown winner in an interview with the French newspaper.

“Deep down, I already thought as much when I saw what he did on the last Tour de France, but tonight there’s no more doubt about it.

“Obviously, you can never compare eras, but this is an incredible rider. I didn’t attack with 100 kilometres to go in a world championship, but what he has done is unimaginable. It’s something we’ll remember for a very long time.

“He took a lot of risks against [Mathieu] van der Poel and [Remco] Evenepoel, but that didn’t scare him. That’s when you realise that Pogačar is an immense champion. He’s out of the ordinary.”

Tadej Pogačar wins the 2024 world road race championships, Zurich (Chris Auld/SWpix.com)

(Chris Auld/SWpix.com)

It would certainly have been unimaginable back in 2019, when Pogačar burst onto the scene as a 20-year-old neo-pro with victory at the Tour of California and three stages and a podium at the Vuelta, but as cycling writer Daniel Friebe noted this morning, the Slovenian’s palmares at the age of 26 is already broadly similar to the man long renowned as the greatest of all time:

Eddy Merckx record at 26 (Daniel Friebe, Twitter)

Of course, as Merckx himself noted, comparisons can be tricky across eras, with different approaches to racing and attitudes towards certain races shifting, but the fact that Pogačar’s record – three Tours de France, a Giro d’Italia, three Tours of Lombardy, two editions of Liège-Bastogne-Liège, a Tour of Flanders, two Strade Bianches, and a world championships (and many more besides) – can even be compared to the Belgian legend at the same age is staggering in itself.

Pogačar may well have a decent way to go to eclipse Merckx’s mark of 11 grand tours, three rainbow jerseys, and 19 monuments (with a complete set of grand tours and monuments to boot). But at this rate, would you really bet against him?

16:33
“I just had the first truck driver actually try and kill me”

Snakes and extremely close passing, belligerent lorry drivers… The latest leg of Lachlan Morton’s lap of Australia sounds, ahem, fun:

Lachlan Morton close passed by lorry driver

> “The truck driver actually tried to kill me”: Lachlan Morton forced to “bail off the side of the road” as lorry driver “kept going directly at me” and “didn’t move his truck one inch” during monster ‘Lap of Australia’ effort

11:18
“Hmmm, don’t think my bike will be locked to these ever”: I wonder why the shiny new cycle parking isn’t being used? And why the old bike stands are still full?

And now for something completely different…

Moving away from all things Pog for the time being, and across to London, where a set of shiny new cycle parking stands have gone down just as well as you’d might expect for some flimsy, inaccessible metal.

Clissold Leisure Centre new bike stands, Stoke Newington (Hackney Bike Fit)

The cycle parking facilities have been installed at Clissold Leisure Centre in Stoke Newington, Hackney, and – by the look of the photos shared on social media by the Hackney Bike Fit account – appear to have been completely ignored by the leisure centre’s bike parking customers, who seem to favour the old Sheffield stands still in use:

Clissold Leisure Centre bike stands, Stoke Newington (Hackney Bike Fit)

Yes, even those left out in the rain:

Clissold Leisure Centre bike stands (Hackney Bike Fit)

“Loads of new cycle parking at Clissold Leisure Centre. Even in today’s pouring rain, the old cycle stands are nearly full, and this isn’t a particularly busy time,” wrote Hackney Bike Fit. “Not one person has been using the new racks in the four times I’ve been past today.”

Hmmm, I wonder why that is…

“Absolutely perfect for able bodied cyclists using hybrid or road type bikes, absolute rubbish for those who use adapted cycles or have medical impairment that stops them lifting their bike or anyone with a current mountain bike with fat tyres,” wrote Steve on social media, in response to the leisure centre’s new cycle parking facilities.

“Also takes about 20 seconds to cut.”

To ascertain the new stand’s security credentials, Hackney Bike Fit went back to carry out a little strength test:

Crikey.

“Don’t think my bike will be locked to these ever,” she said.

“I take back what I said earlier about using an angle grinder,” replied Andy. “Looks like a butter knife would work on those!”

See, this is what happens when cycle facilities aren’t designed by cyclists. Though I suppose, judging by recent incidents involving bike stands in Hackney, it could be worse…

Driver mounts pavement and ploughs through cycle rack on Upper Clapton Road, London (999 London)

> Driver “spoken to” but not arrested by police after mounting pavement and ploughing through cycle rack, injuring cyclist and snapping bike in two in shocking crash

10:50
Michael Woods breaks the cycling internet after eating bicarbonate gel with spoon during world championships

Yes, Tadej Pogačar’s 100km winning attack was all well and good, but the big story that broke the cycling internet during yesterday’s world road race championships involved Michael Woods, a Tupperware box, and a wooden spoon.

The sight of the Canadian tucking away into what at first appeared to be a late breakfast, or maybe even a nice hipster brunch, during the early stages of the 273km race, like an office worker dashing off the train, was a new one for many cycling fans, and conjured images of former world champion Paulo Bettini working his way through a tray sandwiches just like mama used to make, while taking it easy at the back the peloton.

However, you may be disappointed to learn that despite his rather quaint, old-school method of eating on the go, Woods was actually eating Maurten Bicarb, a bicarbonate gel which apparently helps counteract the negative effects of lactic acid accumulation – but only works for around five hours, hence the Canadian’s late breakfast.

“It was just some Maurten bicarb, it’s really effective,” Woods told Flobikes after the race, where he finished 54th, over 12 minutes down on Pogačar.

“I like using it, but the problem is it only lasts five hours, so I had to have it about an hour into the race.”

Reflecting on his performance, the 37-year-old said: “It was a super hard day. No words really, it was just a hard day. I made some attacks but then got on the back foot when things were moving around. I missed the opportunity to play for the medals. It is what it is.”

Perhaps next time a nice Meal Deal would do the trick?

16:10
When you’re good enough to be a WorldTour team on your own

Not only is he now officially recognised (by the road.cc live blog) as the greatest male bike racer of all time, it turns out Tadej Pogačar is good enough to quite literally be a one-man team.

Yes, that’s right – Pog’s UCI points over the past two seasons would be enough to secure the Slovenian, if he were his own cycling team (that would be one way to cut down costs) a place in the WorldTour, just below Biniam Girmay’s Intermarché-Wanty and their 30 riders:

I’m sure DSM-Firmenich and Cofidis will be delighted by that particular stat.

15:49
Eddy Merckx could be on to something, you know: Majority of road.cc readers agree with the Cannibal and reckon Pogačar is already the GOAT

Well, it’s official. Tadej Pogačar is officially the greatest male cyclist who’s ever lived, 59 per cent of road.cc readers say so:

Pog live blog poll

I’m sure David Lappartient will be on the phone any minute now to confirm the live blog’s GOAT-granting status. I’ll make sure to organise a lavish ceremony for Tadej at the road.cc office this winter, we could go for pizza afterwards and everything…

14:56
Swansea Council calls abrupt halt to controversial cycle lane after local business owners complained about potential disruption

A proposed cycle lane expansion in Swansea has been brought to a screeching halt, after the local authority claimed policy and priority changes announced by the new administrations at Westminster and in Cardiff would need to be considered before work commenced on the scheme, which has proved controversial with local business owners alarmed about the potential “disruption” it would cause.

The proposed active travel network expansion aimed to link the bottom of Swansea’s Walter Road with the suburb of Sketty via a 1.5 mile-long segregated cycle lane, along with improved pedestrian facilities and upgrades to public areas.

Swansea to Sketty cycle lane project (Swansea Council)

However, despite securing active travel funding from the Welsh government, local business owners have complained that the latest phase of the project, which will run through some commercial areas, will cause disruption during the cycle lane’s construction, while questioning whether the scheme would really encourage more people to cycle.

And last week, Swansea Council said it will put an immediate pause to the project following feedback from residents and businesses, while also enabling the local authority time to consider the recent policy changes announced by the Labour governments in both London and Cardiff concerning economic growth and transport.

However, the council have insisted that the scheme has not been scrapped, but that a new report on the issue will be considered in due course.

“Our transport and highways teams have done an amazing job in creating an extensive walking and cycling network that offers residents and visitors over 120km of safe, enjoyable off-road walking and cycling routes that connect communities, links for children to their local schools and are used and enjoyed by residents and visitors daily,” Andrew Stevens, the council’s Cabinet Member Environment and Infrastructure, said in a statement.

Swansea to Sketty cycle lane project (Swansea Council) 2

“However, it’s clear that some remaining part of the proposed network, especially those that run through local commercial areas, are much more challenging technically to deliver without sustained disruption. The active travel route for Walter Road and Sketty Road has identified some important local and broader impacts that need to be considered further before deciding whether it is right to continue.

“We are aware of misleading comments on social media claiming that decisions were made before people have had a chance to give their views. This is completely untrue.

“However, there are some broader considerations. Cabinet will need to take into account before making a decision on whether to proceed with the scheme.”

14:22
If it’s not on Strava, it doesn’t count
 

267km, six hours and eighteen minutes (including an early computer stop within sight of the line), 4,369m in elevation, an average speed of 42.4kph, a max speed of 91.4kph, and a bucketload of KOMs, including one for the entire 26.7km finishing circuit, which he covered in 34.44 (with poor old Pavel Sivakov a distant second with 35.16).

Oh, and a rainbow jersey. All in a day’s work for Tadej Pogačar.

13:36
1,500 cyclists take part in memorial ride on world championships course for Muriel Furrer

The men’s and women’s elite races at the world championships this weekend, for all their intrigue and drama, were played out against a backdrop of tragedy and mourning, following the death of Muriel Furrer due to injuries sustained in a crash during the junior women’s race on Thursday. 

A memorial ride for the 18-year-old Swiss rider, who lived just down the road from Zurich, was held on Sunday morning before the men’s race, as 1,500 cyclists covered a sombre lap of the race circuit, including past the spot where Muriel crashed.

Along with the memorial ride, which was staged in place of a planned amateur race on the circuit, a place of mourning was set up near the finish line, with flowers, flags, and candles laid beside a photo of the 18-year-old, while flags flew at half mast in Zurich for the remainder of the championships.

12:26
The Triple Crown Club

That looks like Roche, it’s Stephen Roche!

The second man to complete the Triple Crown – and until Pogačar’s exploits yesterday, the last – Roche was on hand in Zurich to welcome the Slovenian into one of cycling’s most exclusive clubs:

Oh, the stories you’d hear on that particular club ride…

10:38
POLL: Is Tadej Pogačar the greatest male cyclist of all time?

Alright, let’s settle this extremely subjective, era-bending question once and for all, in the only way the live blog knows how – a poll:

Poll Maker

09:46
“Not normal”, “absolutely mind blowing”, “the beginning of the Pogačar era”: World champion’s rivals react to Zurich demolition

Tadej Pogačar may have fired a few warning shots in the past when it comes to his capacity for long-range attacks – Strade Bianche, anyone? – but his audacious rainbow jersey-winning move still caught everyone on the hop, judging by his rivals’ post-worlds comments.

“I’m pretty sure if you ask him, this wasn’t his plan either but he was really strong and he proved us all wrong,” Mathieu van der Poel, who staged a spirited defence of his world title to finish third, said.

Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar, 2024 world road race championships, Zurich (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“I thought that he was throwing away his chances for a world championship jersey because the situation was not ideal and his team was not able to take control, so it was more of a panic attack. But he was just so strong he could make it work until the end.”

Meanwhile, fifth-placed Remco Evenepoel, a touch below his very best despite winning the world time trial championships the weekend before and being expected to challenge the Slovenian on the hilly Zurich course, was even more forthright in his assessment of Pogačar’s 100km move, describing it as a “suicide attack”.

“Tadej was on a special day. In some races you would say this was easily controlled, but the moment he went I was saying to Mathieu that it was a suicide move and that everything was going to come back together.

Remco Evenepoel, 2024 world road race championships, Zurich (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“In the end, he rode as fast as we did at the back,” the Belgian said, before evoking the kind of language historically used during the Lance Armstrong era to describe extraterrestrial performances – Pas Normal.

“It was a very long way to go,” Evenepoel added. “Every normal guy would say 100km to go is way too far, but I think Tadej this year is not normal.”

“I think it was a pretty tough moment in the race with 100km left to go, everyone was thinking it’s too much to do,” said Ben Healy, who along with Toms Skujiņš arguably deserved a medal for an attacking, determined ride, but was forced to settle for seventh.

“He went, and I don’t think anyone expected it. Then it was the whole Belgian team chasing them down, so I think with 100km left everyone thought it was a bit much, even for Tadej. He proved us wrong again.”

Ben Healy, 2024 world road race championships, Zurich (Chris Auld/SWpix.com)

(Chris Auld/SWpix.com)

However, ninth-placed Quinn Simmons wasn’t buying into the whole surprise element of Pogačar’s attack.

“If anyone is surprised that Pogačar won this race then I don’t think they follow cycling,” the moustachioed Simmons told reporters.

“I did 7,000 kilojoules today, so you tell me if the race was difficult. My teammate Matteo [Jorgenson] told me before the race that he tried to follow Pogačar once and said that ‘when you go too close to the sun you get burnt, and today I got burnt.’”

“Every single time you turn up to the race there's someone better than everyone else, that is part and parcel of the sport. It’s the same in tennis as well. You do your best,” added surprise silver medallist Ben O’Connor, who’s enjoyed a very successful end to 2024 after finishing second at the Vuelta.

Away from the race, other pros took to social media to express their astonishment at the Slovenian’s possibly era-defining ride.

While Matteo Trentin described Pog’s solo destruction as “absolutely mind blowing”, his compatriot Elia Viviani resorted to emojis:

And finally, Van der Poel reckons, even after all we’ve experienced this year at the hands of the 26-year-old, that this could be just the beginning.

“I have no idea how long the ‘Pogačar era’ will last, he’s stronger than ever, this is just the beginning,” the Dutchman said.

“He is a deserved world champion. If you see his season, he’s the one who deserves to wear it. It's going to be good to watch. After the race, I told him he was crazy. But everyone is happy with him as a world champion and for me, it’s nice for the best rider in the world to wear the jersey.”

09:13
Tadej Pogačar wins the 2024 world road race championships, Zurich (Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)
“You don’t decide stupid moves, because when you’re stupid, you do stupid things”: Pogačar says world championship-winning move wasn’t planned… “but in the end, stupid worked”

It may not come a surprise for anyone who’s followed Tadej Pogačar and his impetuous, instinctive character on the bike over the past six seasons to learn that yesterday’s ultimately race-winning move with over 100km to go wasn’t exactly planned.

In fact, the Slovenian himself admitted afterwards that, just like most of us at the time, he thought going clear so early, with the wealth of talent in the chase behind and having entered the world championships as the out-and-out favourite, was a touch “stupid”.

Tadej Pogačar wins the 2024 world road race championships, Zurich (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“For sure it was a stupid move. But in the end, stupid worked,” the 26-year-old said at his post-race winner’s press conference last night.

“It was not panic, I don’t know what happened really. I felt good at that moment, and I had Jan Tratnik at the front, and when he waited for me, I was really motivated.

“It was a bit early, but I knew once I had a solid gap, 30 or 40 seconds, there were no big teams to pull at the back. You never know when you can turn on the engine. I never gave up believing to the finish line.”

Tadej Pogačar wins the 2024 world road race championships, Zurich (Chris Auld/SWpix.com)

(Chris Auld/SWpix.com)

“It wasn’t the plan,” he continued. “Like I said before, it was a stupid move. When I saw Jan in the front, he’s such a machine, he can pull super strong, and that’s what he did. He gave me hope, he gave me motivation. It was still early when he left, but I was riding a bit with my legs and my head, and I was counting down the kilometres, and trying not to go over the limit, and I made it.

“It was really hard, because I was empty. I was already looking with my eyes crossed a bit, I couldn’t even stand on the pedals anymore, but I pushed through, I didn’t give up.”

“You don’t decide stupid moves, because when you’re stupid, you do stupid things. You don’t think about it, that’s why it’s stupid. It worked. It’s not stupid anymore, and let’s leave this behind us now.”

Tadej Pogačar wins the 2024 world road race championships, Zurich (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Reflecting on his maiden rainbow jersey win, and on becoming only the third man in history after Eddy Merckx and Stephen Roche to win the Giro, Tour, and world championships in a single season, the Slovenian said: “It’s going up like a rollercoaster of emotions right now. I experienced all the emotions already today. It was crazy, the last kilometre. When I saw my teammates and Urska [Žigart, his partner and fellow racer], and all the interviews I’ve done before, it was really nice emotions. I’m really… I almost cried at every interview I did before.

“When I was a kid, I didn’t even dare to dream of having this jersey, I just dreamed to be on the start line. In the last couple of years, chasing races, the worlds was always just another race, but I was never really prepared for it.

“But inside of me I wanted to perform well, and this year was the perfect opportunity. It was a good parcours for me. I gave it all today, and it’s more than a dream come true. I can’t wait to start the next races in this jersey. I hope it’s going to be cool and I hope I can have fun in this jersey at races.”

Tadej Pogačar wins the 2024 world road race championships, Zurich (Chris Auld/SWpix.com)

(Chris Auld/SWpix.com)

Pogačar may have been feeling a rollercoaster of emotions at the finish, but his morning before the race was remarkably relaxed (and quite typical for a 26-year-old), as he slept through three alarms, with Žigart forced to wake him up in time for his date with destiny.

That’s when it hits home, for all his accolades and successes over the years, Pog is still a young fella, prone to doing “stupid” things, like any 26-year-old.

Okay, maybe not any 26-year-old. But imagine if he starts racing smart…

10:23
Turns out there was another epic race between three big hitters over the weekend…

I know it’s not quite a world championships won by a crazy long-range move, but still, it’s interesting nonetheless:

> Bike vs train vs car mega commuting race: who will win our long-range multimodal time trial to the road.cc office?

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

49 comments

Avatar
kingleo | 6 hours ago
0 likes

Pogacar is not as good as Fausto Coppi - look at his achievements; he lost several years of his cycling career because of World War 11.

Avatar
ktache | 7 hours ago
0 likes

A magnificent display. A fine and exciting women's too, in atrocious conditions.

The next ones in Rwanda, I understand it will be very safe...

Avatar
dubwise | 8 hours ago
1 like

Still nothing about the women's races, 5 hours on from my original post.

Why the silence? I guess road.cc is run by misogynists. Pretty pathetic.

Avatar
chrisonabike | 11 hours ago
2 likes

Meanwhile: two young men who deliberately drove into a cyclist and on another occasion a pedestrian (both on the pavement...) get 6 and 8.5 years - GBH. Recorded themselves laughing and one fled the country to avoid prosecution. So doesn't seem like they've got contrition on their minds... no mention of driving bans?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cr54r1y3qq5o

Avatar
eburtthebike | 11 hours ago
2 likes

".........local business owners have complained that the latest phase of the project, which will run through some commercial areas, will cause disruption during the cycle lane’s construction, while questioning whether the scheme would really encourage more people to cycle."

Commercial areas, like shops?  Which seemingly always do much better after a cycle lane has been installed?

All projects cause disruption during construction, but I bet they don't complain about new roads.

The evidence that properly designed cycle facitlities result in more people cycling is overwhelming, and only a fool would argue against it.

So, 100% completely confected, artificial, invented reasons for opposing it, but Swansea council fold instantly.  We have to do better.

Avatar
dubwise | 13 hours ago
8 likes

Hey road.cc, who won the women's elite and u23 titles?

Or, as has been pretty obvious, you don't give a flying duck about women's cycling unless it involves an english rider or some tragedy?

Avatar
Dogless | 14 hours ago
5 likes

City of York Council with some typical victim blaming nonsense about 'being seen'. Thankfully we have Kidical Mass on Sunday; something which might actually make a difference to safety on the roads.

https://www.yorkpress.co.uk/news/24614998.children-urged-stay-safe-cycle...

Avatar
NotNigel replied to Dogless | 13 hours ago
3 likes

The obligatory  'also, drivers should...' after putting all the onus on the cyclists 

Avatar
bensynnock replied to Dogless | 12 hours ago
8 likes

The key part of being seen is that there is somebody looking.

Avatar
Dogless replied to bensynnock | 11 hours ago
2 likes

And the issue isn't even that drivers aren't seeing people on bikes. It's that they see them then drive dangerously around them. I share my commute with a load of kids going to millthorpe school and the way parents in cars drive around them is unreal. I'll stop telling my children to ride on the pavement (which one of them is legally allowed to do) when drivers give them room.

Avatar
bensynnock replied to Dogless | 10 hours ago
0 likes

Sure, I just think that in general changing the behaviour of drivers is the most significant way that cyclist safety can be improved. Instead of focusing on what cyclists should be doing to keep themselves safe, the focus should be on what drivers should be doing to keep others safe.

Avatar
NotNigel replied to Dogless | 10 hours ago
3 likes

I've seen it a number of times where drivers expect groups of kids on bikes to hop up on to the kerb as they (the driver) come down the road on the opposite side due to parked cars on their side.  They really do seem to think they have priority over the kids on bikes.

Avatar
brooksby | 7 hours ago
1 like

Petition to ban ‘dangerous toys’

https://www.bristol247.com/news-and-features/news/petition-to-ban-danger...

Quote:

A petition to ban e-scooters in Bristol has almost fulfilled its goal of 1,500 signatures.

Calling e-scooters a “way of making money” petitioner Paul Williams has urged for an eradication of these electric vehicles from Bristol, as he believes they are “dangerous toys” placed in the hands of those incapable of handling them.

“Just last week I saw someone in the Centre in broad daylight, with a face mask, riding his e-scooter on the pavement at speed to attack another young man. E-scooters facilitate antisocial activity and crime.”

 

Avatar
Clem Fandango replied to brooksby | 14 hours ago
7 likes

Just the other day my daughter used one of those same e-scooters to get to work (she doesn't drive).  In broad daylight.  She made it safely & on time.  The horror.

Cars also facilitate antisocial activity & crime and are dangerous toys etc etc......  And speeding fines are a stealth tax apparently - you know, a way of "The Man" making money.  Looking forward to the petition....

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c0e81qv784go

 

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to brooksby | 14 hours ago
4 likes

brooksby wrote:

Petition to ban ‘dangerous toys’

https://www.bristol247.com/news-and-features/news/petition-to-ban-danger...

I think someone should educate him about Capitalism and how almost anything can be "a way of making money". Also, he's complaining about how he and three other pedestrians were hit by a scooter rider who didn't have a helmet - it's the victims that are supposed to be wearing a helmet.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to brooksby | 12 hours ago
4 likes

Well, I'm sure there are some who are not emotionally or mentally equipped for scooter use.

However while I'm ambivalent about the latest "new toys" myself - just wait 'till the petitioner finds out about the other dangerous toys you can find cruising the pavements: lorries, vans, buses, LOTS of cars, electric motorbikes ... even the humble mobility scooter is apparently a major source of casualties to others.

Avatar
brooksby | 15 hours ago
1 like

UK woman, 96, gets suspended sentence for causing deadly crash

June Mills lost control of her Vauxhall Corsa, killing 76-year-old Brenda Joyce and injuring Jennifer Ensor, 80

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/sep/30/uk-woman-96-gets-suspend...

Quote:

A 96-year-old woman who was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving after killing another pensioner when her car mounted the pavement has been given a suspended sentence.

June Mills, who used a wheelchair to appear at Liverpool crown court, was also disqualified from driving for five years.

Mills was leaving a bridge club when she lost control of her Vauxhall Corsa, killing 76-year-old Brenda Joyce and injuring Jennifer Ensor, 80, on 2 August last year.

She told police she had lost control of the car when it accelerated unexpectedly as she was leaving Elbow Lane Methodist church in Formby, Merseyside, shortly after 4pm.

In a prepared statement to police, she said her accelerator pedal felt as if it had “dropped to the floor” as she manoeuvred round a parked car, and she had “shot forward”.

“It all happened very quickly and there were people in front of me but I could not avoid hitting them because the car was going so fast I had no control over it,” she said.

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to brooksby | 14 hours ago
3 likes

brooksby wrote:

UK woman, 96, gets suspended sentence for causing deadly crash

June Mills lost control of her Vauxhall Corsa, killing 76-year-old Brenda Joyce and injuring Jennifer Ensor, 80

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/sep/30/uk-woman-96-gets-suspend...

I was just reading that. She immediately surrendered her license and she did plead guilty, so at least she recognises the folly of her continuing to drive.

However, the 5 year ban on driving is ridiculous - are they expecting a 101 year-old who hasn't driven for 5 years to be at all safe?

Avatar
brooksby replied to hawkinspeter | 14 hours ago
5 likes

hawkinspeter wrote:

brooksby wrote:

UK woman, 96, gets suspended sentence for causing deadly crash

June Mills lost control of her Vauxhall Corsa, killing 76-year-old Brenda Joyce and injuring Jennifer Ensor, 80

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/sep/30/uk-woman-96-gets-suspend...

I was just reading that. She immediately surrendered her license and she did plead guilty, so at least she recognises the folly of her continuing to drive.

However, the 5 year ban on driving is ridiculous - are they expecting a 101 year-old who hasn't driven for 5 years to be at all safe?

I agree.

But it is unfortunate that she didn't recognise the folly of her continuing to drive a little sooner.  It might appear that she hadn't been up to the job for a while… 

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to brooksby | 14 hours ago
7 likes

brooksby wrote:

I agree.

But it is unfortunate that she didn't recognise the folly of her continuing to drive a little sooner.  It might appear that she hadn't been up to the job for a while… 

Maybe some kind of driver re-testing is required so that at least drivers can get some kind of feedback.

I still think that having insurance companies fit black-boxes that measure some driving metrics such as smoothness of driving would be able to detect and report big changes in driving ability. It could be valuable in detecing early onset of certain diseases as drivers would brake later and harder when their vision/concentration/anticipation/reactions start to decline.

Avatar
andystow replied to hawkinspeter | 13 hours ago
0 likes

hawkinspeter wrote:

brooksby wrote:

I agree.

But it is unfortunate that she didn't recognise the folly of her continuing to drive a little sooner.  It might appear that she hadn't been up to the job for a while… 

Maybe some kind of driver re-testing is required so that at least drivers can get some kind of feedback.

I still think that having insurance companies fit black-boxes that measure some driving metrics such as smoothness of driving would be able to detect and report big changes in driving ability. It could be valuable in detecing early onset of certain diseases as drivers would brake later and harder when their vision/concentration/anticipation/reactions start to decline.

My simple suggestion to eliminate "pedal confusion" in automatic cars. Place a vertical divider between the two pedals, and require the driver to press each pedal in turn when prompted before starting the car. Or at least the brake. Yes, they now have to drive with both feet, but I don't think that's a big problem.

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to andystow | 12 hours ago
2 likes

andystow wrote:

My simple suggestion to eliminate "pedal confusion" in automatic cars. Place a vertical divider between the two pedals, and require the driver to press each pedal in turn when prompted before starting the car. Or at least the brake. Yes, they now have to drive with both feet, but I don't think that's a big problem.

I'm not convinced about that - the issue isn't really the controls in cars, but declining abilities in humans. I'd also imagine that someone used to driving a manual car may suddenly get into trouble when they have to brake and find that their usual method of moving their foot from one pedal to the other no longer works.

Avatar
quiff replied to hawkinspeter | 12 hours ago
5 likes

Also, I can attest after my teenage attempt at left foot braking (thankfully on an empty road) that if you're used to driving a manual (but don't hold a racing licence) your left foot probably isn't subtle enough for the brake pedal. 

Avatar
OnYerBike replied to hawkinspeter | 12 hours ago
0 likes

hawkinspeter wrote:

However, the 5 year ban on driving is ridiculous - are they expecting a 101 year-old who hasn't driven for 5 years to be at all safe?

I assume the Judge, understandably IMHO, was satisfied that Mrs Mills has no intention of ever driving again regardless of whatever disqualification was imposed (or indeed even if none was).

Whilst Judges are afforded some discretion, they are also required to sentence in line with the Sentencing Guidelines. A (minimum) five year disqualification is mandatory. So the Judge had to include that, whether or not he actually felt it was necessary. Imposing a longer disqualification, when not obviously indicated by the sentencing guidelines, may therefore have been of dubious legality, and have served no real benefit. (And, in the unlikely even Mrs Mills is around to reapply for her licence after the disqualification ends, she would be required to pass an extended retest). 

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to OnYerBike | 12 hours ago
1 like

OnYerBike wrote:

I assume the Judge, understandably IMHO, was satisfied that Mrs Mills has no intention of ever driving again regardless of whatever disqualification was imposed (or indeed even if none was).

Whilst Judges are afforded some discretion, they are also required to sentence in line with the Sentencing Guidelines. A (minimum) five year disqualification is mandatory. So the Judge had to include that, whether or not he actually felt it was necessary. Imposing a longer disqualification, when not obviously indicated by the sentencing guidelines, may therefore have been of dubious legality, and have served no real benefit. (And, in the unlikely even Mrs Mills is around to reapply for her licence after the disqualification ends, she would be required to pass an extended retest). 

I was more criticising the sentencing guidelines than the judge. As you say, it's moot as Mrs Mills isn't likely to want to drive again.

The guidelines should allow lifetime disqualifications for people that have caused the death of others due to their poor driving. I fail to see why drivers should be given a second chance when they've denied that to their victim(s).

Avatar
Rendel Harris | 15 hours ago
8 likes

By the way, can't let this live blog go by without a "chapeau" for the "Fine young cannibal" headline, very good!

Avatar
Velophaart_95 | 17 hours ago
1 like

Remember, pro cycling isn't just road, there are other disciplines - and Tadej even admitted MvdP would probably lap him in a CX race......

If he can win a World Cup/ World Championship off-road, then he's in contention for GOAT status; currently, he's the best all round ROAD cyclist.

Avatar
Steve K | 17 hours ago
7 likes

If there's one thing I thought we'd learnt in the last decade, it was that having a vote of something doesn't settle it "once and for all".

Avatar
brooksby replied to Steve K | 16 hours ago
3 likes

Steve K wrote:

If there's one thing I thought we'd learnt in the last decade, it was that having a vote of something doesn't settle it "once and for all".

I think we need to call a plebiscite on that! 

Avatar
john_smith replied to Steve K | 13 hours ago
1 like

You're only saying that because you lost.

Pages

Latest Comments

 