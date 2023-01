Bettiol lobs bottle at cameraman filming him suffering with cramp at Tour Down Under; Rohan Dennis wins TDU stage 2; "A fast 200": Remco Evenepoel and the Soudal-QuickStep boys casually smash out 200km in just over five hours + more on the live blog

¿Me la he gozado viendo a Bettiol? Me la he gozado. Buena cruzada de cables con el cámara y buenos calambres. Supongo que le habrán sancionado.#TourDownUnder pic.twitter.com/ULaW5IzOwm — Mikel Ilundain (@mikeilundain) January 19, 2023

We can all feel Bertie Bettiol's frustration in this clip and a lot of you will have been there. Your mind and the rest of your body is still (sort of) saying yes, but an excruciating cramp stops you in your tracks and there is nothing you can do about it.

We see the 29-year-old Italian — who won Tuesday's 5.5km prologue — desperately trying to beat the cramp out of his upper left leg, before conceding and coming to another stop. At about 54 secs into the clip, Bettiol notices that an intrepid cameraman has sniffed out a scoop and stopped to zoom in on his suffering... and angrily chucks a bottle in his direction when the filming doesn't stop.

Suppose cameraman was just doing his job, and that reaction can't be fully justified... but if we've learnt anything, it's that if Mr Bettiol is in a mood maybe give him some space!