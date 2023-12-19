“Poor thing has already lost a hand”: Selfridges joins the “don’t ride it like that” Christmas list of dodgy bike displays; Halfords slammed (again) for “victim-blaming” hi-vis “naughty list”; Pro cyclists do gymnastics (kind of) + more on the live blog

So, where does a regular commuter or leisure cyclist end and a delivery rider on an illegally modified e-bike begin?

Well, that’s the question posed by a recent edition of the Glasgow Times, which featured a front page story with the headline ‘Glasgow man left scared to leave home due to cyclists on pavements’ – despite the pensioner in question singling out speeding food delivery cyclists on “very big” bikes as one of the primary reasons for his concern.

A bit of a stretch there…

“I think there are more bikes around in the area now because of people doing deliveries and they are not all using the roads,” 84-year-old Mohammed Ishaq, from Anderston, told the local paper.

“They also go too fast and annoy people. I don’t think some of those riding bikes care about their own safety or anyone else’s. Some of the bikes look very big and can be quite scary.”

However, the pensioner also claimed that road layout changes to accommodate active travel have made leaving the house “confusing”.

“There are too many barriers when going out like works going on and rubbish everywhere and people cycling on pavements,” he said.

“It’s very hard now to walk around the area safely. Even crossing the roads is strange with some roads divided into separate areas for cycling which is confusing.”

While Mr Ishaq focused on delivery cyclists and bike lane layouts, his son, however, was much more forthright in his criticism of people on bikes in general, claiming that those who cycle responsibly are in the “minority” and that the rest are “causing chaos” for drivers and pedestrians.

“The cycle lanes are a danger to pedestrians crossing the road because they don’t understand the layout of the cycle lanes and the fact is a lot of cyclists are not stopping when it’s a red light,” Dr Abid Ishaq told the Glasgow Times.

“There are also cyclists going through red lights even when there’s no cycle lane and basically endangering themselves and causing chaos for drivers.

“We live in a country where we should be able to walk about freely in a safe environment and there are elderly and disabled people who are finding it difficult.

“They have to walk across a pavement, and they don’t know if they’re going to get hit by a cyclist. It makes me really sad, really angry, not just with the behaviour of cyclists but also with the failure of law enforcement agencies and the council to acknowledge the problem and put measures in place to tackle it.”

Despite the newspaper’s ambiguous headline, Police Scotland’s road policing inspector Hugh Niccolls appeared to indicate that those using illegal e-bikes or e-scooters formed the bulk of the problems encountered by Mr Ishaq.

“We have been carrying out joint patrols with officers from the local Problem Solving team in Glasgow city centre in response to complaints and incidents relating to e-bikes and e-scooters that are not road legal,” Niccolls said.

“Our focus is on educating riders on safety and legislative requirements, as well as using enforcement action where necessary. Road safety remains a priority and I would encourage anyone with information or concerns about potentially illegal e-bike or e-scooter activity to speak to officers on patrol in Glasgow City Centre or call Police Scotland on 101.”

Meanwhile, a Glasgow City Council spokesperson added: “We are fully committed to improving the city’s environment for active travel, whether that be walking, wheeling, or cycling.

“Pedestrians are recognised as the most vulnerable road users and we are working on a wide range of initiatives that will make travel on foot as safe as possible.

“Concerns over safety are also the single biggest barrier to people cycling and this why we are currently delivering a significant expansion of the city network of cycling infrastructure. When safer, segregated cycle ways are introduced the number of people cycling along these routes has been shown to increase significantly.

“Before a cycle way can be formally opened for use, the new infrastructure will be subjected to an independent safety audit that considers the safety of all road users.

“All road users are expected to follow the Highway Code at all times to ensure the safety of themselves and others. Where rules are breached, such as cycling through a red light, cycling on the pavement, or riding an unlicensed e-motor bike, enforcement is a matter for the police.”

While the Glasgow Times appears keen to lump e-bike using delivery riders in with every other cyclist in the city, last month we reported that Glasgow’s police responded to safety concerns from cyclists and a cycling charity about food delivery couriers riding illegal e-bikes dangerously, with the crackdown coming in the same week a cyclist said he had been left “terrified” by a crash caused by an incident which saw him hit in a cycle lane by a courier riding the wrong way at high speed.

Officers from Police Scotland seized 15 illegal e-bikes and reported more than 20 people for road traffic offences, with pictures shared by the force on social media showing high-powered or modified illegal e-bikes that can assist the rider beyond the 15.5mph (25km/h) e-bike limit and are legally distinct from the Electrically Assisted Pedal Cycles (EAPC) requirements.

Police Scotland said it was “targeting those riding illegally modified electric bikes capable of going at high speeds”, the comments coming in the same week Cycling Scotland had called on food delivery companies to provide couriers “effective training around cycling safety” and check the bikes they ride “are legal and road worthy”.

So, not so quick next time to present cyclists as a homogenously dangerous block, eh Glasgow Times?