"Wear a helmet!" Halfords advises... because a tree branch might fall on your head; What does this week's Transport Secretary mean for cycling?; What's the coolest thing you can do on a bike? + more on the live blog

First thing's first, I'll save you your comment asking: why we're doing the helmet 'debate' again? You're bored of it, I'm bored of it. Fair enough.

With that said, we thought we probably should share the reaction to Halfords, the UK's largest cycling retailer, posting this story to its 63,000 followers and advising riders that they "strongly recommend" wearing one... apparently... in case a tree branch falls on your head?

Is that a strong recommendation to purchase one on display at Halfords for £39.99 perhaps?

(2/2) Bike helmets can literally save lives & prevent cyclists from incurring brain damage in extreme circumstances. They’re the equivalent of airbags for a car – you wouldn’t want to be without them. Whilst riding without a helmet isn't illegal, we strongly recommend wearing one — Halfords (@Halfords_uk) October 25, 2022

Now, I don't want to straw man Halfords' post too badly... they definitely don't believe falling tree branches are the sole reason cyclists should wear a lid. But hey, it's fun to point out the clunkiness on display, and the amusing lack of perception that someone could well be taking the piss out of your post...

Exhibit A:

Hi Eachann, Thanks for reaching out 👍 Can you please pop me a DM so that I can look into this for you? Thanks, Abdul. — Halfords (@Halfords_uk) October 25, 2022

No nibble on this unfortunately...

Can you provide details on your range of motoring helmets? I’m very keen to protect my head while driving as the majority of head injuries are sustained inside motor vehicles. — Deacon Thurston 🚴‍♂️ (@DeaconThurston) October 25, 2022

Now for the replies questioning Halfords' lack of evidence... you can't say I didn't warn you...

The equivalent of airbags? really? can you provide some empirical evidence for that? — ReCyclingDave (@cycling_dave) October 25, 2022

I hadn't realised how dangerous cycling is! I'm cancelling my new bike order and will be returning all the accessories I already bought. Thanks for the heads up! — Dave McCraw (@david_mccraw) October 25, 2022

Dear @Halfords_uk, can you provide evidence for your claim that bike helmets are the equivalent of airbags for your car please?

I’ll wait… — Melston (@matthewelston) October 25, 2022

Right, that's enough of that. Wear a helmet if you want to. If you don't, don't. Onwards...