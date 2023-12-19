Speeding driver who accelerated to 71mph seconds before killing 14-year-old girl using cycle path jailed for four years and 10 months

A speeding driver who killed a 14-year-old girl cycling on a shared-use path when he overtook another vehicle and accelerated to 71mph, seconds before oversteering and mounting the raised kerb, has been jailed for four years and ten months.
Oliver Nicholls had three points on his driving licence for a previous speeding offence when he hit and killed Isla Cochrane near Girton in Cambridgeshire in September 2022, the BBC reports.
The 22-year-old had been driving southbound on Oakington Road, speeding to a nearby pub to play pool, Cambridge Crown Court hearing that he had been travelling "at speed" just moments before mounting the raised kerb and fatally injuring the teenager who was cycling northbound along the shared-use cycle path that runs next to the road.
Oakington Road, Cambridgeshire [Google Maps]
Nicholls pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, judge Mark Bishop telling the court at sentencing that Nicholls had been behind a car "driving slowly and signalling to turn left" when he "overtook that left-turning vehicle at speed".
He had been driving at 42mph at 500m before the collision site, the court hearing that he "accelerated very significantly" to 71mph three seconds prior to the crash. Judge Bishop said the speed at the point of impact was around 54mph — speed limit signs visible on Google Maps showing the road is a 40mph route — and has also banned him from driving for a period of seven years, six months and a week.
Nicholls mounted the raised kerb in his Mini Cooper, hitting the 14-year-old girl cycling along the cycling infrastructure. Isla was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge but died of her injuries.
The speeding driver's legal representation, Lucy Organ, told the court her client is "genuinely remorseful" and had told a friend "he wish he'd died that night". She pointed out he had worked as a healthcare assistant at Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge during the pandemic and received multiple commendations during his time at the hospital.
Isla's mother's victim impact statement was also heard in court and said "she should still be alive". "She was a 14-year-old who did nothing wrong [...] we will love and miss her every minute of every day," her mother said.
The judge said Nicholls was "not driving in excess of the speed limit for very long" and "it's quite clear you will have much to contribute to our society in the years ahead".
I always find it astonishing and baffling, when someone in health care drives dangerously, as they are only too familiar with the results as they treat the victims every day. The fact that he already had a conviction for speeding shows that this is probably his normal behaviour, and that he'd learned nothing: perhaps he has now, but it's too late for Isla. Just to get to a pool match.
As many people have said before, such incidents destroy not just one life, but dozens, including the perpetrator.
slightly off topic, but I'm equally bemused by how many obese nurses I see at my annual check-ups, dispensing healthy eating and exercise advice etc.
Or smoking (former) health secretaries.
The judge should be censured for their comments. The fact that the prick in the high powered car ever contemplated his puerile manoeuvre speaks volumes about his attitude at the wheel. It's an attitude that stinks. Whatever he's got to contribute let him contribute it to life inside.
I almost threw up when I red this bit:
Judge Bishop said Nicholls was "not driving at in excess of the speed limit for very long", and "it's quite clear you will have much to contribute to our society in the years ahead".
Nothing outside of the incident should be taken into account towards the leniency of a sentence. As Rendel said, Isla hasn't been given the choice to contribute her life in the future, why should his contribution play a part in the sentencing.
"The judge said Nicholls was "not driving at in excess of the speed limit for very long""
Of course not, because he crashed and killed a child.
There was another story on the BBC that really could have ended far far worse than it did. I guess some people will just see it as a momentary lapse in concentration.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-67762440
And note its reported in multiple sources as "car flips" "car veered" no mention of the driver involved even in so far as saying they were unhurt.
Exactly, what next for mitigation, "in fairness, the accused only stabbed the victim once" or "we must take into account that the prisoner only fired a single shot."
But of course we must take into account the fact that it's "quite clear" that the killer "will have much to contribute to society in the years ahead." Poor Isla won't get the chance to show us what she would've contributed.
"in fairness, the accused only stabbed the victim once"
That can be a mitigating factor, perhaps as indicating a lack of intent to kill/cause really serious harm, or of a "red mist" as opposed to premeditation.
But it doesn't work here, as his criminal speeding wasn't stopped because he'd come to his senses but because he'd killed a child. I'd really hope the Attorney General would look at this as an unduly lenient sentence which should be increased. The maximum is 14 years, even with credit for pleading guilty it's much too low.
Perhaps more accurate would be "in fairness, the accused only stabbed the victim once before he was stopped."
Another way of looking at it would be to say "he made the decision to accelerate to nearly twice the speed limit while he was driving close to the child who he then killed".