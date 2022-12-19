Support road.cc

"He could do it twice in my best time": Cycling world in meltdown over Tom Pidcock's Sa Calobra time; What you missed this weekend + more on the live blog

Only five live blogs 'til Christmas! Dan Alexander is in the house for Monday's ...
Mon, Dec 19, 2022 09:15
Tom Pidcock, Tour de France 2022, stage seven ( Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
11:03
Festive 500: Winter cycling challenge tips and tricks

> Rapha Festive 500: Smash this modern classic winter riding challenge with our top tips

10:13
"He could do it twice in my best time": Cycling world in meltdown over Tom Pidcock's Sa Calobra time

The big news this morning is that Tom Pidcock is very good at riding a bike...

>  Tom Pidcock smashes Sa Calobra KOM by nearly two minutes

There are whispers that Tom's time is just 16 seconds off Wiggo's rumoured, but not uploaded to Strava, time of 22:30 in the winter before he won the Tour...

Anyway, more importantly, here's what the good people of our Facebook comments have been saying about the young lad from Leeds...

Gareth Thomas knows who he's blaming for Pidcock's faster time... "I bet he didn't get stuck behind four coaches at the pinch point like I did though!!!"

Phil Jones was disappointed to see the WorldTour pro only beat his Sa Calobra best by 30:17... that's enough for a second ascent and a coffee order.

Debaets Stevie isn't bitter, but just thinks "if you've got talent it's easy" while Anthony Walstow reckons "I could do it….if I really wanted to, but I'll let him have it on this occasion."

Alison Potter: "So that's around 12mph, I can do that on the flat, my average speed, probably be around 3mph up that!"

Pete Dougan: "He could do it twice in my best time..." 

09:19
The only opinion on Cav's rumoured Astana transfer you need to hear
09:07
What you missed this weekend

Right, that was a frantic start to the new week! Apologies for the lateness of the blog, Tom Pidcock required some urgent writing elsewhere...

Tom Pidcock Sa Calobra (Strava)

> Tom Pidcock smashes Sa Calobra KOM by nearly two minutes

I'm back now at your live blogging service, so let's start by rounding-up what you might have missed this weekend. The big news of the weekend — slightly overshadowed yesterday teatime by someone called Messi — is that Cav's reportedly signed a contract...

Mark Cavendish at Gran Torino 2022 (copyright Simon MacMichael)

> Mark Cavendish reported to have signed for Astana

Elsewhere on the site this weekend:

> Argentina fans cycle 10,000 miles to Qatar for World Cup final

> Priced at £800, is this "the best mechanical derailleur possible"? Plus more tech news from Bianchi, Brooks Wahoo & more

> REVIEW: Argon 18 Sum 2023

> Rode to victory! Check out Wout van Aert's Cervélo R5-CX cyclocross bike

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

