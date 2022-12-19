"He could do it twice in my best time": Cycling world in meltdown over Tom Pidcock's Sa Calobra time; What you missed this weekend + more on the live blog

Imagine being Ed Laverick and getting that Strava - u-ho you lost your KOM email 🤣 — Steve (@SFeldo) December 19, 2022

The big news this morning is that Tom Pidcock is very good at riding a bike...

> Tom Pidcock smashes Sa Calobra KOM by nearly two minutes

There are whispers that Tom's time is just 16 seconds off Wiggo's rumoured, but not uploaded to Strava, time of 22:30 in the winter before he won the Tour...

Anyway, more importantly, here's what the good people of our Facebook comments have been saying about the young lad from Leeds...

Gareth Thomas knows who he's blaming for Pidcock's faster time... "I bet he didn't get stuck behind four coaches at the pinch point like I did though!!!"

Phil Jones was disappointed to see the WorldTour pro only beat his Sa Calobra best by 30:17... that's enough for a second ascent and a coffee order.

Debaets Stevie isn't bitter, but just thinks "if you've got talent it's easy" while Anthony Walstow reckons "I could do it….if I really wanted to, but I'll let him have it on this occasion."

Alison Potter: "So that's around 12mph, I can do that on the flat, my average speed, probably be around 3mph up that!"

Pete Dougan: "He could do it twice in my best time..."