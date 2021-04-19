Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products

Kask launches three new cycling helmets

Italian company unveils the Urban R, Moebius and Moebius Elite models for commuting, eBike use, and general city riding. Get all the details here
by Mat Brett
Mon, Apr 19, 2021 12:02
0

Kask has announced three new helmets – Urban R, Moebius, and Moebius Elite – that are designed for commuting, eBike riders, and other urban use.

Urban R

2021 Kask Urban R BORDEAUX.jpeg

The Urban R is an interesting design with a lever at the back to open and close its vents. As well as keeping cool air out, closed vents stop rain from getting in on wet days.

The other unusual feature is the visor – that’s ‘visor’ in the British sense: an eye shield as opposed to a peak.

2021 Kask URBAN_lifestyle.jpeg

A Light Smoke visor comes as standard although four other options are available for different light conditions.

The Urban R comes with Silverplus antibacterial and antimicrobial internal padding and weighs a claimed 410g in a medium size. It is priced at £189.

Moebius

2021 Kask MOEBIUS_NAVY.jpeg

The Moebius comes with “a tough, scratch-resistant ABS exterior shell [that] ensures it is robust enough to withstand the daily demands of a busy urban lifestyle”, according to Kask.

The peak is detachable and you get a reflective insert for increased visibility.

Kask claims a weight of 420g (medium size) for the Moebius. It is priced at £89.

Moebius Elite

2021 Kask MOEBIUS_ELITE_WHITE.jpeg

The Elite version of the Moebius features a merino wool lining by Reda, a synthetic leather chinstrap and peak, and an extra glossy shell finish (Kask launched the all-new Wasabi helmet with a merino lining last month). 

2021 Kask MOEBIUS ELITE (2).jpeg

This one also has a claimed weight of 420g (medium size), although it’s priced at £135. 

2021 Kask NL_Moebius_Elite_2.jpeg

 

All of these helmets are available in Europe from today and feature Kask’s WG11 rating. According to the Italian company, "Kask WG11 test is a protocol adopted by Kask to identify an objective method, based on scientific sources, for measuring the performance of its helmets against rotational impacts.”

www.kask.com

Kask
2021 Kask
City
urban
Helmet
Urban R
Moebius
Moebius elite
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Latest Comments