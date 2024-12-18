Safe cycling author calls for “less exaggeration of danger” and says cycling on the road is “very safe” – but cyclists argue “massive cultural change” for drivers is needed instead; Cav: “I don’t watch cycling”; Xmas bike stands + more on the live blog

Is riding a bike on the road in the UK a “very safe activity”?
While the evidence of dangerous driving often featured on this very site would suggest otherwise, that’s the opinion of John Franklin, the author of cycling skills manual Cyclecraft, which forms the basis of Bikeability, the UK’s national standard for cycle training.
In the quick-fire Q&A section of the latest edition of Cycling UK’s magazine Cycle, Franklin was asked – among other things, such as ‘Who mends your punctures?’, ‘Lycra or normal clothes?’ – “what single thing would most improve matters for UK cyclists?”
“More self-confidence among cyclists and less exaggeration of ‘danger’,” he said. “Cycling on roads is actually a very safe activity.”
That answer, unsurprisingly, has divided cyclists on the internet, it appears.
“I was mulling on this as I rode home tonight while I avoided a pincer movement by one van blocking the cycle lane that I was in and another turning right in front of me,” Singletrack World forum user Mr Sparkle said in response to Franklin’s Q&A claim.
“Followed immediately by a car driver parked on wrong side of the road and so unsighted, pulling out on me. I’m 62 and been cycling since I was about seven. I ride pretty much five days a week year-round and have been doing so for years.
“I’d class myself as an experienced and confident road user (cyclist, full motorcycle and car licence etc, etc). I have lost count of the times over the years where I’ve come very close to being injured or worse through no fault of mine.
“I would argue that, while self-confidence (if you have the sense and experience to back it up), is great – I don’t see it as being the ‘single thing that would most improve matters for UK cyclists’.
“A massive cultural change where drivers are required to be tested more frequently and suffer greater punishment in court for road crimes that they have been found guilty of would be higher up the list.”
“It’s a bit like asking why the zookeeper insists on all the lions being locked away before going in to clean the enclosure and suggesting that if they just had a bit more self-confidence, they’d be fine,” agreed Crazy Legs.
“It’s a shitty attitude and one that is responsible for a significant failing in ever increasing the number of people cycling.”
However, not everyone believed the Cyclecraft author (who, of course, makes a strong case for riding in primary position in his guide) had missed the mark.
“I think I agree with him that the danger of cycling on the road is a bit over exaggerated, and in the sense that I think more cyclists on the roads = slightly safer for everyone, and that it doesn’t help to be putting people off riding,” said another forum user.
“But definitely agree with you that it’s way down the list of answers I’d give. Charitably, there’s not a lot of space for his answer and I guess the first part of his answer he’s wearing his Cyclecraft cap and advocating for more training.”
“He has a very good point,” argued Scot Routes. “Too many folk are put off by an exaggeration of the dangers (often on social media).
“The more cyclists there are, the more ‘usual’ it will be for motorists to see cyclists on the road and the better the infrastructure provision will become. The Field of Dreams approach (build it and they will come) has been only partially successful as it sends a message that shared infrastructure isn’t for cyclists.”
“I understand the sentiment but probably badly worded,” another user said.
“Confidence/assertiveness link to positioning on the road, and I found doing Bikeability a few years back that my positioning wasn’t as good as I thought it was. Getting that right and being more proactive on the road led to fewer close passes.
“And I think because we are aware of how vulnerable we are on the road, we overestimate the actual danger to us at an individual level. I know two people who’ve been killed while riding in 40 years. I know more who’ve died unexpectedly young from other causes.
“Cycling is relatively safe. I have no more concerns about my kids cycling on the road than I do of them driving now they’ve passed their tests.”
Meanwhile, KCR said: “It’s a quick-fire format interview, and he was asked to pick one thing, so I wouldn’t read too much into it. I’m sure he would have more to say on the subject if he was interviewed at length.
“I think one of the things that would improve matters most would be to get more cyclists on the road (and I’m including cycling infrastructure when I say ‘road’).
“If more people were cycling, it would reduce the ‘othering’ of cyclists and make them an expected part of the transport system that motorists would be more likely to look out for.
“One of the things that deters many people from using a bike for transport is a lack of confidence and a perception that it really is a dangerous thing to do, so Franklin has a point.”
What do you think? Does Franklin have a point? Is self-confidence the key to being safe on the roads? Or is it way down the pecking order on the list of things that keep cyclists safe?
I'm not sure that's for a rider. Looks more like they've adopted a chimp as a mascot.
I actually do think that far too many people are overreacting to road riding with the old "everyone is trying to kill me" bolloxs.
Yeah, there is the occasional shit pass but they are so rare now that I actually remember them.
I find the vast majority of drivers safe and courteous.
That said, I don't ride at rush hour or in a big city.
- the post-Mark period, if you will...
Fabulous. Well done sir.
Re. the 'cycling is dangerous' thing - it seems like maybe we need to define terms a bit. There are (at least) two ways to interpret the statement:
The former is somewhat complex, as has been picked over by others here. However, I find I encounter a fair amount of the latter, which is straightforwardly nonsense, and convincing a few less people to believe in it would be no bad thing.
Perhaps what we need to do is give these wankers a sense of perspective. I am going to start following them around randomly and threating them with my fist or jumping out from behind things and screaming at them.
Its OK though because I won't actually punch them very often and being scared isn't actually dangerous. They would just need a sense of perspective and need to understand that they aren't going to get hurt that often. Its just the threat of violence. Nothing to worry about.
Thats what being a cyclist is. People constantly scaring you and threatening you with their cars.
Ah but "we have to drive"... so it's a normal activity and assumed to be innocuous so you will need some plausible deniability for your tailgating, jumping out at them and fist-waving!
John Franklyn is as unbalanced as he always is. He has half the case, but ignores the other half, which is for people who are not like him.
That purple strip is peculiar. It reminds me of two things:
1 - The England football strip some years ago that caused them not to be able to see each other.
2 - Torville & Dean's outfits in Bolero.
This was written over a decade ago, and still rings true today: https://departmentfortransport.wordpress.com/2012/06/28/fuck-you-john-fr...
Plus ça change...
Ranty Highwayman has similarly 'strong' views on Franklin
Yeah, saw the name and had a "great dinosaurs of the past" moment (more here, and the "grandad of the movement" here).
Seems the vehicular cycling ideology is still alive in the US (indeed seems oddly popular amongst ex-pat UK folks there also). There are reasons for that (US culture - not just "car culture" either). But these folks just sound antediluvian in the light of progress made for "nicer places" and "mass cycling" in Europe.
As always there are some elements of truth on both sides. The VC folks did promote some helpful "survival techniques" (like taking the lane) - helpful if you're taking on the traffic. And cycling is statistically a very safe mode of transport in the UK - which has one of the safer road environments overall (especially when compared to the US).
However I'd suggest there is still too much road death, injury and definitely too much intimidation (deliberate or just thoughtless) by motorised road users. What I think isn't so important though - one of the reasons (reported in many surveys) that most people in the UK do not cycle (and particularly women, the young and the old) is that "it doesn't look / feel safe".
There are plenty of other non-"whatabout" reasons for the low fraction of trips cycled. We've made it not social, inconvenient (or at least less so than driving), cyclists are an "out group", there's a lack of safe places to park or store a bike, we already have cars. But without addressing "it doesn't look / feels safe" most people simply won't cycle. That's not sufficient, but necessary.
But then - "most people cycling" doesn't seem to be a big concern of vehicular cyclists. Indeed it seems (at least for some) it is predicated on a kind of elitism - the fit and the brave asserting their individuality and agency by cycling despite inconvenience, disapproval and danger.
I'd consider myself a fairly confident cyclist, normally feel safe,even when ive had at least 5 drivers try to drive into me this week and 1 shout abuse, but there was a moment last week where I just thought any moment the next driver is just going to hit me, it felt really sketchy in an unsafe way I've not felt for a long while riding in traffic.
Fortunately I made it home in one piece, so there's no stat recorded about it, no ksi data anyone can cite,not even any close pass submissions(too detailed to explain why,its not because there werent any) ,but it felt as unsafe as expletive.
Stiffer penalties for dangerous drivers, and stiffer penalties for people who use the expression 'over exaggerated'.
'Be more confident' is not going to help if people's experience is that drivers make it feel unpleasant and dangerous.
The figures speak for themselves really. 2% modal share where no infra is provided, 30%+ in places where cycling is properly provided for.
Cycling is pretty safe in the UK if you look at it statistically in terms of KSI, however a lot of that is down to the fact that regular cyclists know how to ride defensively and watch out for bad driving; it's a very rare ride in London when there isn't at least one incident where I would probably have been hit if I hadn't anticipated that a driver was going to do something stupid and/or illegal. Cycling can only considered to be truly safe when you don't have to ride continually on edge. At the moment it's rather as if there was a high crime neighbourhood but the vast majority of residents had learned how to spot and avoid the criminals and modify their behaviour so they didn't become victims, rather than the authorities having done anything to strike at the root causes of the crime - great, it's a fairly safe area but only because everyone is living in fear.
Exactly - cyclists will receive lots of "almost" incidents on most journeys.
The answer has always been for better road policing and for the courts to apply appropriate penalties.
great, it's a fairly safe area but only because everyone is living in fear
Yes- I suffer from a perception of lack of safety daily, but the universally non-cyclist police (if they were ever called upon to explain their determination to take no action against drivers who offend against cyclists) would say "you're 72 and claim to both cycle every day and be in good health- the roads can't be that dangerous can they?". This one of the cases I sent to the informal Parliamentary inquiry
https://upride.cc/incident/ca70mkc_citroenvan_closepass/
It's the only one I have where I can demonstrate being 'inconvenienced', in the new police dodging phrase- I had to pull over because I was so shocked by the unexpected close pass at speed. The police ignored the offence, of course
The whole cycling-safty in the context of road cycling is a very complex issue, with many factors coming into play. Many of these factors have complex inter-relationships, so it's perhaps a poor approach to try to isolate them and to put them into some sort of hierarchy of importance for fixing one-by-one.
Consider the factors: driver attitudes to cyclists; mass media cycling opinion pieces; legal system responses to road crimes; life-circumstances of both drivers and cyclists. Altering any of these has fairly obvious effects on all the others.
For example, if drivers & cyclists were less stressed by their life circumstances the anti-cyclist pieces in the gutter press would have less appeal and therefore probably reduce, whislt driver and cyclist antagonistic behaviours would reduce so making road crimes less "usual" such that courts would take those that did occur more seriously.
One aspect emerging from recognising the interdependence of many factors in creating and maintaining "a situation" is that its probably a poor approach to either concentrate on fixing only one factor; and a poor approach to invent some sort of apartheid to prevent the mixing of the prime actors in such situations.
For example, proposing cycling infrastructure separate from roads, covering every route that cyclists could go without encountering cars, does nothing to fix widespread stressful socio-economic circumstances, gutter press yahooing, bad driving or an ineffective legal response to bad driving. And it would cost billions whilst doing even more damage to the biosphere.
That's a bit of a straw-man argument - I don't think anyone is proposing that.
For many, including around this forum, cycling infrastructure is the be-all and end-all for solving cyclist fear of road traffic. There's also an assumption that "build it and they will come".
In practice, there's a lot of very poor cycling infrastructure but even when its well-built, many sections see no increase at all in cycling. This may not be true in London but that's really an exception, as are the half dozen other places where building cycleways does see a (small) increase in cyclists.
The fact is, Blighters have come to prefer the car, not because its less expensive and provides a better experience than does cycling (a car does the opposite) but because of all sorts of psycho-factors to do with feelings of power, worth, inviulnerability, laziness, desire for cosseting comforts and so forth. Perhaps the largest car-use inducement is the glamoor pasted over the tedious reality by advertising and the infantile antics of Klarksons.
And cars are good for jousting (aka road raging) to service various modern angsts in a way that bicycles aren't.
There's also an assumption that more cycling means less driving. But is this true? I suspect that even habitual cycle commuters will still drive if conditions are less than optimum.
There's also another assumption that removing cyclists from the roads, or encouraging more of them on to the roads, will somehow reduce car aggressions and the associated murder & maiming. There's really no reason to assume that. Car aggression is due to all sorts of factors and affects many more road users than cyclists, not least car drivers themselves.
There's far too much assumption that cycling will somehow auto-construct better humans. It doesn't and it won't.
Who are these imaginary posters?
Some truth to that. I'd say that on a level playing field (and that's kind of what the Dutch managed to establish ... and not just due to the lack of mountains) most people are going to pick the most convenient way to travel. (But yes - there are clearly psycho-factors). Where that is cycling, they'll cycle.
In the UK it's almost always "car" (by design - by infrastructure design!). And in fact when you say "better experience" there's a century of "pimp my ride" making the driving experience nicer - which otherwise could be miserable - sat inside a metal box next to hundreds of other boxes. (And lots of building concrete and asphalt to make it easier). And on the flip side making cycling a worse experience - by demanding cyclists are NOT social e.g. can't ride two-abreast or more, shouldn't listen to music, can't chat because of the traffic noise...
That is a question. The biggest experiment we have (NL) shows that over the last 20 years or so there has a generally small increase in total distance travelled each year BUT a greater increase in numbers of cars [from here]. So less distance per vehicle. Also according to numbers here quoted in this article, from 2012-2022 the average driver drove less far. There was an increase in distance cycled also - unfortunately the one doesn't balance the other though!
The bigger question is - what sort of change are you hoping for? No change (which in the UK actually means more driving)? Far less or even zero car use (unlikely to happen)? More - a massive drop in usage of ALL powered transport (inc. trains, buses, cars, ... ebikes?)? Probably even less likely unless we start teleporting via our mobile devices!
I'm not sure anywhere has managed to do better than NL (without someone bombing their infra...) while also reaping benefits of independent mobility for children and the old, health (physical and mental) benefits for the population etc.
Here we go...
Who's proposing that then?
This article is rather old now but should cover it. Not sure whether it's entirely fair to say you're attacking a straw man? There does seem to have been confusion over this. Certainly in the past cycling advocates did put lots of focus on trying to get some decent separate cycle infra *. That seems to have caused some people to conclude ** that this was the only thing that was being proposed and ergo it was a) entirely unrealistic and b) plain silly.
* I suspect because a) this was a very visible difference between high-cycling places (not just NL) and the UK, and b) it covers the "feels safe, and IS safe" requirements, and usually "is convenient" and "can be social". Of course this includes safer junction treatments of various kinds (better than "bike boxes") and "filtered permeability". Historically there has been less emphasis on also doing traffic calming-and-reduction - and especially making it less direct and ultimately less convenient for motorists. That's because in the UK people might grudgingly listen when you asked for better cycling, but if you proposed doing this at the expense of driving that would be a fight, and if you suggested actively reducing convenience for drivers as a goal nobody would listen to you further.
** Example is people wrestling with what this means in the comments to this article on why Milton Keynes isn't a cycling paradise. (Answer - because ultimately whether or not the cycling treatment was much good, it was made far easier to drive!)
Within towns & cities, where most people live, separating cyclists from through motor traffic is the obvious goal/solution, and where new cyclists are likely to be encouraged.
If/where cyclists are on the same road as motor vehicles, then driver behavior & policing is important. This will be the case for most cycling outside of towns & cities, and where assertive cycling helps.
With the number of collisions on motorways & cycle excluded tunnels etc, it's clear that driving behavior is poor, without cyclists or pedestrians involved!
Indeed - the fallacy / confusion seems to have been that:
a) Many advocates for safer cycling have been very loud about the need for separated cycling infra (because the main "streets" - the key routes - are now roads or urban motorways).
b) BUT that doesn't mean that they are only about that (which would be silly). Or against all the other helpful tools like tackling junctions, using modal filters to give cyclists alternative routes that motor traffic can't use, making some residential streets very low traffic, low speed etc. And then where appropriate using that plus the modal filtering to help build a network using the existing streets.
c) It also doesn't mean that people are simply saying "zero cyclists should / will cycle without a separate cycle path in every circumstance". (I would however put this as "not sufficient, but necessary" - quite a lot of people simply will not cycle amongst heavy traffic and/or where speed differences are high).
d) Some of the existing quick and brave (or just "bloody minded cyclists") saw in the above a falsehood ("well that's nonsense, I've cycled on A-roads, man and boy, never had a problem..."). Or some of the following potential threats:
So e.g. "but cycling infra will slow us down / be inconvenient / is just building more stuff / give those drivers an excuse to keep on driving AND ammunition to demand that cyclists get off the roads". Or just missing the point ("we just need to stop all / most drivers driving" or "we can just share the road / if drivers drove properly / the police just arrested all the bad ones - there would be no need for cycle infra"). And possibly "so it's a waste of money / money we don't have".
In light of much of the rubbish has been built in the UK some of that is understandable. In the light of how roads and culture are in the US the threat of getting banned from the roads (or just assaulted more) probably looks quite likely to folks over there. Plus the chances of real change across the nation - zero.
FWIW my take is that "where driving is easy, Brits drive" (borrowing Carlton Reid). People assess the relative ease and attractiveness of journeys. If we already have cars, and excellent roads, and convenient parking everywhere - people will drive - unless we can make cycling that trip relatively attractive to driving it.
BUT even if it was much more expensive and miserable to drive (and people are already sat in jams for large parts of their lives) there are some things which would just stop them cycling. If it doesn't feel safe, they won't. If they don't have secure places to store or park their bike (which have to be convenient!) they won't have a bike. Then there are social factors - and in the UK we see cyclists as oddballs (or worse), and we actually discourage or prevent people from travelling socially on bikes (unlike any other transport mode)!
And don't forget all the people who are not in the KSI figures because they were put off cycling in the first place.
That works both ways, because people who could have taken advantage of the health, financial and social benefits of cycling are put off too. Those are journeys that could have helped make the case for the better dedicated cycling infrastructure, and helped drivers to expect to see cyclists on the roads and to drive accordingly etc etc.
The phrasing isn't what I'd use, but a good faith interpretation is that he was raising the chicken and egg situation above. I assume he comes across a number of people who are in the position of needing that extra bit of confidence that bikeability provides, so it's not surprising it seems more pertinent to him than to experienced cyclists who just want drivers to behave themselves.
The rise in cycle-cams and sharing footage of dangerous driving should be an effective tool to educate/shame drivers and to support the prosecution of some of the worst offenders. Unfortunately that comes hand in hand with reminding a lot of potential cyclists, and their loved ones, of all of the scary things that could happen to them. That might be fine if they saw that action was being taken against the obvious law breakers, but they also see that it isn't.
To buck that trend we need to see offenders facing punishment.
