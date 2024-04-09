"Road safety remains the biggest barrier to more people cycling": Research suggests more than two thirds of Scots think not feeling safe is main barrier to cycling

Cycling Scotland has published its latest research into attitudes towards cycling and concluded that while "most people now recognise the benefits", road safety "remains the biggest barrier to more people cycling".

The research, published in The Herald, found that more than two thirds of people in Scotland consider not feeling safe on the roads the biggest barrier to making more cycle journeys, while 37 per cent said they would cycle more if they were more confident.

In terms of making roads safer for cyclists, 62 per cent said that they support re-allocating road space for cycling in their area, measures that could bring widely accepted benefits such as 88 per cent who believe cycling could improve health and wellbeing, a figure that has risen in comparison with 2022.

Denise Hamilton of Cycling Scotland said the survey from autumn 2023 shows that overall "most people now recognise the benefits of cycling, including health and happiness, saving money and it being a lot better for our environment than driving".

"However, road safety remains the biggest barrier to more people cycling and our new research focusing on people from minority ethnic backgrounds in Scotland shows significantly lower levels of access to bikes and confidence in riding a bike," she said.

"To make our roads safer, a network of dedicated cycling lanes, separated from traffic, is the biggest priority to enable anyone to cycle — and it's really encouraging that two thirds of people in Scotland support the reallocation of road space in their local area for cycling.

"We also need to continue to support more people to access bikes and cycle training. We encourage anyone with an interest in everyday cycling to read this research."

The 2023 figure for bike ownership was 37 per cent, representing a slight decline on 2017 and 2019 when 43 per cent was noted. Men and people from middle class backgrounds are still more likely to have access to a bike in Scotland than women or people from working class backgrounds, while the total proportion of people who would consider cycling has fallen again to 40 per cent, compared with 43 per cent in 2022 and 45 per cent in 2021.

The percentage of people cycling at least once a week remains fairly stable, 10 per cent saying they do in 2023, versus 12 per cent in 2021 and 2022.

When looking at replies from those in an ethnic minority background, Cycling Scotland found that less than one in five people from an ethnic minority background said they have access to an adult bike, a stat that compares with more than a third of the rest of the population.

Likewise, 49 per cent of respondents from an ethnic minority background said they would make more cycle journeys if they were more confident, a number that compares with 37 per cent of the wider population.