Cycling boom continues as insurance claims for entry-level bikes increase; Pogačar’s team explains Netflix absence; How's my driving?; Yates and Becks; Fast and Furious 2022 + more on the live blog

When it was announced earlier this month that the 2022 Tour de France could potentially become the subject of a behind-the-scenes Netflix documentary, the cycling world was shocked to find that UAE Team Emirates – the home of double Tour winner and the sport’s dominant rider Tadej Pogačar – would not be one of the eight teams featured in the series.

The teams reported to be in talks to participate in the documentary – which many have likened to Netflix’s successful Formula 1 Drive to Survive series – include AG2R Citroën, Alpecin-Fenix, EF Education EasyPost, Ineos Grenadiers, Jumbo-Visma, Movistar, Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl, Movistar, and Alpecin-Fenix.

Last week, Quick Step boss Patrick Lefevre confirmed that his team would be taking part, with filming already having started at its service course. The Belgian said the series had the potential to take the sport “to the next level”.

However, UAE Team Emirates’ chief operating officer Andrea Agostini has cited logistical concerns and an indifference to the potential for added publicity as the main reasons behind the decision to decline Netflix’s offer, though he did leave the door open for involvement in future series.

Speaking to VeloNews, Agostini said: “What I can say is that it’s a really good project. It could bring a lot of benefits to the cycling world but it throws up a lot of complications for us.

“We agreed with our owners that this wasn’t a priority for us, but maybe in the future, if Netflix leaves the door open for us, then we could jump in. But at this moment it’s not our priority.

“It’s also a matter of logistics. To have a cameraman around you all the way through the Tour de France, before the race, too, and when every team is already full. We have our own camera person, photographer and media person, so the space on the bus isn’t so big. Sometimes having people from outside, it’s not so easy to manage. There’s no one particular reason, so maybe next year.”

While a Tour de France docuseries missing the sport’s biggest star may seem incongruous, Agostini pointed out that Mercedes and Ferrari, two of Formula 1’s most recognisable brands, did not appear in the first season of Drive to Survive, before joining the show later.

He also argued that Pogačar’s position at the top of the sport, and the likelihood that the Slovenian will once again be fighting for (and let’s face it, probably winning) the yellow jersey in July, meant that UAE Team Emirates were not as desperate as other teams for the exposure the series will inevitably bring.

“It’s the same with Mercedes and Ferrari in Drive to Survive. We have a great balance right now with staff and riders, and everyone is super happy and motivated.

“Sometimes introducing something new could be dangerous. We pay a lot of attention to things like this because we’re a perfect machine and the atmosphere is so good,” he said.

“A lot of teams jump in because they need that kind of visibility. We honestly don’t need it. If we’re lucky enough to fight for victory at the Tour again, we don’t need that visibility.

“I spoke to colleagues [in other teams] a lot before we made a decision and they had the same doubts as me. There’s obviously nothing to hide but it’s really important to have that balance inside the team. Other teams said to me that they understand our position but they don’t have the visibility that we do.

“There are teams in the Tour de France who have not had the same exposure as us in the last two years, and for them it’s really important.”