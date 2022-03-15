Cycling boom continues as insurance claims for entry-level bikes increase; Pogačar’s team explains Netflix absence; How's my driving?; Yates and Becks; Fast and Furious 2022 + more on the live blog

Support road.cc

Live blog

It’s Tuesday and Ryan Mallon is back for another stint in the live blog saddle before Dan takes over for the rest of the week
Tue, Mar 15, 2022 09:41
7
14:20
14:15
14:10
Tadej Pogacar, Stage 19 of 2021 (picture credit Tour de France A.S.O./Pauline Ballet)
Pogačar’s UAE Team Emirates squad explains reasons behind Netflix omission

When it was announced earlier this month that the 2022 Tour de France could potentially become the subject of a behind-the-scenes Netflix documentary, the cycling world was shocked to find that UAE Team Emirates – the home of double Tour winner and the sport’s dominant rider Tadej Pogačar – would not be one of the eight teams featured in the series.

The teams reported to be in talks to participate in the documentary – which many have likened to Netflix’s successful Formula 1 Drive to Survive series – include AG2R Citroën, Alpecin-Fenix, EF Education EasyPost, Ineos Grenadiers, Jumbo-Visma, Movistar, Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl, Movistar, and Alpecin-Fenix.

Last week, Quick Step boss Patrick Lefevre confirmed that his team would be taking part, with filming already having started at its service course. The Belgian said the series had the potential to take the sport “to the next level”. 

2021 Tour de France Luz Ardiden Pogacar ASO:Charly Lopez - 1

However, UAE Team Emirates’ chief operating officer Andrea Agostini has cited logistical concerns and an indifference to the potential for added publicity as the main reasons behind the decision to decline Netflix’s offer, though he did leave the door open for involvement in future series.

Speaking to VeloNews, Agostini said: “What I can say is that it’s a really good project. It could bring a lot of benefits to the cycling world but it throws up a lot of complications for us. 

“We agreed with our owners that this wasn’t a priority for us, but maybe in the future, if Netflix leaves the door open for us, then we could jump in. But at this moment it’s not our priority.

“It’s also a matter of logistics. To have a cameraman around you all the way through the Tour de France, before the race, too, and when every team is already full. We have our own camera person, photographer and media person, so the space on the bus isn’t so big. Sometimes having people from outside, it’s not so easy to manage. There’s no one particular reason, so maybe next year.”

> Netflix and cols: Tour de France docuseries on the way? 

While a Tour de France docuseries missing the sport’s biggest star may seem incongruous, Agostini pointed out that Mercedes and Ferrari, two of Formula 1’s most recognisable brands, did not appear in the first season of Drive to Survive, before joining the show later.

He also argued that Pogačar’s position at the top of the sport, and the likelihood that the Slovenian will once again be fighting for (and let’s face it, probably winning) the yellow jersey in July, meant that UAE Team Emirates were not as desperate as other teams for the exposure the series will inevitably bring.

“It’s the same with Mercedes and Ferrari in Drive to Survive. We have a great balance right now with staff and riders, and everyone is super happy and motivated.

“Sometimes introducing something new could be dangerous. We pay a lot of attention to things like this because we’re a perfect machine and the atmosphere is so good,” he said.

“A lot of teams jump in because they need that kind of visibility. We honestly don’t need it. If we’re lucky enough to fight for victory at the Tour again, we don’t need that visibility.

“I spoke to colleagues [in other teams] a lot before we made a decision and they had the same doubts as me. There’s obviously nothing to hide but it’s really important to have that balance inside the team. Other teams said to me that they understand our position but they don’t have the visibility that we do.

“There are teams in the Tour de France who have not had the same exposure as us in the last two years, and for them it’s really important.”

12:43
“Oh that’s my dad”: Geraint Thomas’ two-year-old son spots a mural of his famous father while out for a spin
12:10
11:36
Yates and Becks

How about this for a photo?

Just think of all the world-class sporting success achieved by those in it: GC wins at the Vuelta a España, Tirreno-Adriatico, Catalunya, UAE Tour, top fives and stage wins at the Tour and Giro, best young rider at the Tour, San Sebastian… oh, and some bloke from Chingford who used to kick a ball about.

In all seriousness, I’m a bit annoyed at Simon and Adam. We’re born only a few months apart, we’re United fans, and we all love cycling.

Yet they got to meet David Beckham as kids and went on to become two of the best cyclists in the world. Life isn’t fair sometimes…

10:40
10:33
How’s my driving? Eh, not that great actually…
09:53
Cycling boom continues: Specialist cycle insurer Bikmo says 57 percent of claim pay-outs in 2021 were for bikes worth under £500

It seems that the great national bike boom which began during the first Covid lockdowns looks set to continue as more and more people take to two wheels on entry-level or lower-value bikes.

That’s according to specialist cycle insurer Bikmo – the company’s data for 2021 shows that the number of claims made increased by eight percent from the year before, and that 57 percent of claim pay-outs were for bikes and gear worth under £500.

Those figures represent a huge shift from 2020, when the highest percentage of claims (33 percent) were in the £1,000 to £2,500 bracket.

The number of commuter bikes, including e-bikes, dealt with by the insurer also increased significantly during 2021, which Bikmo says is down to people returning to their places of work, and seeking “a more sustainable and convenient way to do so”.

Of course, as the popularity of cycling continues to rise, so will the number of thefts – stolen bikes and gear accounted for 53 percent of claims in 2021, up from 48 percent in 2021.

“2021 was another huge year for cycling, as more people got out and experienced the convenience and joy of travelling by bike,” Bikmo’s CEO David George said.

“As cycling continues to soar in popularity we will inevitably see thefts continue to rise as the dominant reason for cycle claims.

“However, with the increase in both long-life tracking technology such as the AirTag and electric bikes that can both power and store tracking devices, we hope the UK will follow the experience of the Netherlands where up to 80 percent of tracked bikes that are stolen are recovered.”

09:18
Ryan Mallon

