Shimano 105 Di2 groupset breaks cover

Despite Shimano's repeated denials that 105 wouldn't go electric, newly released documents confirm electronic shifting is coming to the super-popular mid-range groupset
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Thu, Jun 16, 2022 17:25

First Published Jun 16, 2022

Newly published documents reveal that Shimano is releasing a Di2 (electronic shifting) version of its mid-range 105 groupset.

Rumours have been circulating about the possibility of Shimano 105 Di2 for ages, and we’ve now seen user manuals for both the dual control shifters and the rear derailleur.

How come? The United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is, among many other things, responsible for licensing wireless communication – such as between different parts of a wireless or semi-wireless shifting system – in the US.

Last December, Shimano supplied the FCC with schematics, diagrams, photographs and user manuals relating to a rear derailleur and a dual control lever. The FCC approved these components.

Shimano asked for short-term confidentiality of 180 days from the date of authorisation (which was 16 December 2022) for its photos and user manuals, so we couldn’t be sure if they related to 105 or to a mountain bike or urban bike groupset.

Those 180 days are now up so the pictures and much of the information (other than some commercially sensitive content which is permanently confidential) are publicly available.

2022 Shimano 105 Di2 rear derailleur - 1

The user manuals confirm that Shimano is introducing new Di2 components for the road. 105 isn’t mentioned anywhere but… well, it has to be 105 because this is the highest non-electronic groupset in the range.

There is currently a big gap in technology and price between Shimano Ultegra R8100 – which is exclusively Di2 – and Shimano 105 R7000 – which is exclusively mechanical.

What will Shimano’s next groupset be? Here’s our best predictions for 2022 

Back in February, we said, “Perhaps the most obvious update for 105 would be for it to go electronic, and with that make the jump up to 12-speed – essentially bringing over the updates Shimano just made to the Dura-Ace and Ultegra groupsets, but a little bit heavier just as the mechanical 105 groupset has been for so long compared to the higher tiers.” 

We couldn’t tell you for certain whether the next-generation 105 will be 12-speed but it’s certainly electronic. Like Dura-Ace and Ultegra Di2, it’s 2.4 GHz digital wireless. Each shifter takes two CR1632 coin cells, unlike on the higher level groupsets where just one cell per shifter is used.

It looks like the 105 shifters miss out on the top button that’s found on Dura-Ace and Ultegra Di2. Aside from that, everything looks very similar.

We've not been able to unearth any patents relating specifically to Shimano 105 Di2 but that's not entirely surprising. If it relies on trickle-down technology, as looks likely, that will all be covered by Shimano's existing patents covering Dura-Ace and Ultegra.

Although Shimano has repeatedly said in the past that it has no plans to make 105 electronic, times change. The Japanese component giant has long boasted that 105 is the most popular groupset in the world, and with ever more people wanting to go down the electronic route it makes sense to offer that now.

Does all this mean 105 abandoning mechanical shifting altogether? We couldn’t tell you for sure but our feeling is that this would be a step too far at this stage and that, as in previous years with Dura-Ace and Ultegra, Shimano will offer 105 in both Di2 and mechanical shift options, otherwise there would inevitably be a big price hike on a helluva lot of mid-range bikes.

When will Shimano 105 Di2 be available and how much will it cost? As is often the case with unreleased products, we’ll just have to wait and see.

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

