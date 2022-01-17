Support road.cc

Jeremy Vine's bike maps of London + more on the live blog

It’s Monday – so start your week off right by joining Ryan Mallon on today’s live blog
Mon, Jan 17, 2022 10:09
Jeremy Vine's bike maps of London + more on the live blog
10:45
Mikeception

Mike van Erp, better known on social media as CyclingMikey, has been getting about a bit this week.

Last week on the live blog we covered his alleged run-in with an enraged texter, while it was confirmed on Friday that a charge against ex-footballer Frank Lampard had been dropped despite footage – filmed by CyclingMikey – showing the former Chelsea and England player holding a phone and a cup of coffee behind the wheel.

Things took a slightly weird turn yesterday when Mike revealed that he had filmed a distracted driver… who was reading an article on his phone about CyclingMikey himself. Very meta.

10:04
For sale: Jeremy Vine’s cycling safety maps of London

As regular readers of the live blog will know, Jeremy Vine has long been an advocate for safe cycling in London. 

Vine frequently uses his Twitter account to highlight the plethora of dangerous drivers he encounters on his daily commute in the capital, a habit which has led to him being accused by Fair Fuel UK founder Howard Cox of “fuelling a war between drivers and cyclists”. 

Lately the broadcaster has seemed keen to move beyond the simple world of Twitter video sharing by producing his own line of bike safety-related accessories and merchandise.

Last month we had the handlebar-mounted, window shattering gas horn, perfect for repelling careless motorists (and at some point, your own friends). 

Next to hit the shelves of your local newsagents, Vine has produced a handy map for London’s cyclo-tourists who wish (or dare) to venture into the borough of Kensington and Chelsea, which the presenter has helpfully labelled “one of the most dangerous places to cycle in Britain”. I can hear the British Tourist Board on the phone already.

So how many maps can I put you down for? I’ll probably just stick to my air horn…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan Mallon

