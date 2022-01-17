Jeremy Vine's bike maps of London + more on the live blog

TOURISTS. Many of you will come to London as the UK reopens in 2022, and you'll use hired bicycles to get around. The London Borough of Kensington and Chelsea is one of the most dangerous places to cycle in Britain, so I have marked out a map to show you which areas to avoid. pic.twitter.com/ptgZes1Sh5 — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) January 16, 2022

As regular readers of the live blog will know, Jeremy Vine has long been an advocate for safe cycling in London.

Vine frequently uses his Twitter account to highlight the plethora of dangerous drivers he encounters on his daily commute in the capital, a habit which has led to him being accused by Fair Fuel UK founder Howard Cox of “fuelling a war between drivers and cyclists”.

Lately the broadcaster has seemed keen to move beyond the simple world of Twitter video sharing by producing his own line of bike safety-related accessories and merchandise.

Last month we had the handlebar-mounted, window shattering gas horn, perfect for repelling careless motorists (and at some point, your own friends).

Next to hit the shelves of your local newsagents, Vine has produced a handy map for London’s cyclo-tourists who wish (or dare) to venture into the borough of Kensington and Chelsea, which the presenter has helpfully labelled “one of the most dangerous places to cycle in Britain”. I can hear the British Tourist Board on the phone already.

There's actually only one part of @RBKC that is safe to cycle in, and that is the one part where the council is not responsible for the cycle routes pic.twitter.com/8RPyQgH0C5 — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) January 16, 2022

So how many maps can I put you down for? I’ll probably just stick to my air horn…