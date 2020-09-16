Pogacar forced to push a fan out of the way on TDF stage 17; Rose Bikes reportedly no longer shipping to UK; Wheelie hour record has been smashed; Critics of Brailsford's selection "moronic", says Vaughters; Bernal withdraws Tour + more on the live blog

In a survey of over 2,600 people carried out by the City from the City of London Corporation, 59% said that better cycling provisions and renewable energy were the most important things for tackling climate change. 49% said they would prioritise changing the way they travel, and 95% said that combating climate change was important.

The survey also found that those aged between 25-34 were keenest to make changes. Catherine McGuinness, Policy Chair at the City of London Corporation, said: “It is clear that tackling the global climate crisis is a top priority for many City workers, residents and visitors, and we share their desire for change.

“Together we will build a greener City, where we can all play our part.

“These results will be built in to our Climate Action Strategy, which will reduce the City’s carbon emissions and ensure we are resilient to climate change.”

The City Corporation say they have invested heavily to achieve their goal of becoming net-zero emission and climate resilient in the future, including the introduction of a City-wide speed limit of 20mph, the UK’s first 24/7 zero-emission vehicle street at Beech Street, and the ‘All Change at Bank’ scheme which they claim has transformed a former accident hotspot. They also plan to expand the existing Square Mile cycling network, introduce more cycle parking and potentially introduce a new 15mph speed limit.