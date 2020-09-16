Tour de France Stage 17: Miguel Angel Lopez triumphs on summit finish

Miguel Angel Lopez has won the Queen Stage of the Tour de France on the Col de la Loze today, the third highest mountain to have hosted a stage finish of the race, with the Astana rider moving into third place overall.

Second place on the stage went to overall leader Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma, who with time bonuses factored in picked up around a quarter of a minute on fellow Slovenian, Tadej Pogacar, who remains in second place on GC and moves into the leadership of the mountains classification.

On a day that also included the Category 1 climb of the Col de la Madeleine, there was a battle to get into the break - Lotto-Soudal's Thomas De Gendt even getting away solo at one point early on in the 170km stage from Grenoble.

Eventually, five riders established themselves at the front of the race including Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers, winner of yesterday's combativity award, and the Ecuadorian was the last member of the break to be swept up today.

He had an advantage of around 45 seconds when, with 4km remaining of the final climb, David de la Cruz came to the front of the GC group to set the pace for his team-mate Pogacar.

The move distanced Mikel Landa of Bahrain-McLaren, whose team had been setting the pace since the early slopes of the Col de la Madeleine, as well as EF Pro Cycling's Rigoberto Uran, third this morning.

With Sepp Kuss of Jumbo-Visma now taking up the pace for yellow jersey Roglic, the moves in the GC group meant that Carapaz's solo effort was doomed to failure and the Ineos Grenadiers rider was caught with 3km to go.

Kuss now attacked, Astana's Miguel Angel Lopez going with him, and behind there was a group of just three men - Roglic, Pogacar and Richie Porte, who had rejoined them after briefly being dropped.

Inside the final 2km of the climb, Kuss dropped away, leaving Lopez alone in front on his own, while a little further back down the mountain Roglic had dropped Pogacar.

Digging deep, the UAE Team Emirates youngster, winner of two stages already at this year's race, tried to get back across to his compatriot, but found it impossible to bridge the gap and now lies 57 seconds behind Roglic.

