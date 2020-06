Halfords create separate queues for auto and cycles; BMW driver's shocking assault on cyclist caught on camera; Andy Murray takes up cycling; £13m cycling + walking boost for South West; Wiggle customers still wait on hack updates + more on the live blog

He's certainly not the first to join in with Britain's lockdown cycling boom, but the two-time Wimbledon champ has revealed that after his wife bought him a bike for his birthday, he now grand slams on the pedals for up to an hour and a half on his regular rides around Surrey.

Murray wrote in his BBC column: "I've been out quite a bit on routes fairly close to where I live in Surrey ever since. I usually ride for 60-90 minutes and one of my favourite rides is Box Hill, a famous route in the Surrey Hills, where the Olympic cyclists rode during London 2012.

"When I've been out, I've been trying to beat the times I've done the week before. It is a nice way to compete against yourself and give you something to aim for. With the tracking apps you can also keep an eye on what your friends are doing too; it's often a good source of banter."

Murray didn't exactly endear himself to the cycling community back in 2012, when he claimed that "there's very little skill involved in the Tour de France" when asked to draw comparisons between anti-doping efforts in tennis and cycling. He later backtracked, and now eight years on, perhaps he's a few tricky descents away from totally changing his mind...