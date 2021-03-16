Dura-Ace 12-speed leaked?; Children traumatised by flooded cycle route to school; Jealousy, queueing, impatience? Your views on what causes road rage; Clucking cyclists + more live blog

We've long been on the case of Shimano's new Dura-Ace groupset. In October, we thought we spotted a new wireless groupset on Remco Evenepoel's bike in an Instagram video. Now, one of our readers has got in touch to point out another possible clue. Over the weekend on BMC's website the spec for the Roadmachine ONE was listed with unreleased Shimano Dura-Ace 12-speed...that's until it was removed from the site.

From the silhouette of the bike we can't see anything about the components that look any different to the current generation of Dura-Ace, which suggests only the text has been updated to say that the new Roadmachine 01 will feature 12-speed shifting.

12-speed was at the top of our wishlist for things we wanted to see from Shimano's new Dura-Ace groupset. If the information given on the screenshots turn out to be true, then our tech team should be happy to see that it looks like there won't be a 10T cog à la Sram. What about wireless shifting? From the evidence presented here, we're still not sure...

