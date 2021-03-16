Support road.cc

Live blog

Dura-Ace 12-speed leaked?; Children traumatised by flooded cycle route to school; Jealousy, queueing, impatience? Your views on what causes road rage; Clucking cyclists + more live blog

It's Tuesday and Dan Alexander is in the saddle for another day on the live blog...
Tue, Mar 16, 2021 08:57
15
Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Di2 - crank 2.jpg
11:56
Clucking cyclists
10:26
Dura-Ace 12-speed leaked?
Dura-Ace 12 speed leak from BMC website

We've long been on the case of Shimano's new Dura-Ace groupset. In October, we thought we spotted a new wireless groupset on Remco Evenepoel's bike in an Instagram video. Now, one of our readers has got in touch to point out another possible clue. Over the weekend on BMC's website the spec for the Roadmachine ONE was listed with unreleased Shimano Dura-Ace 12-speed...that's until it was removed from the site.

bmc dura-ace 12 speed leak

From the silhouette of the bike we can't see anything about the components that look any different to the current generation of Dura-Ace, which suggests only the text has been updated to say that the new Roadmachine 01 will feature 12-speed shifting. 

12-speed was at the top of our wishlist for things we wanted to see from Shimano's new Dura-Ace groupset. If the information given on the screenshots turn out to be true, then our tech team should be happy to see that it looks like there won't be a 10T cog à la Sram. What about wireless shifting? From the evidence presented here, we're still not sure... 

Check out our full piece speculating what Shimano's new Dura-Ace Groupset could look like...

New Dura-Ace 12-speed on BMC website?

 

09:40
Children traumatised by flooded cycle route to school

Flooding on this stretch of the Thames is nothing new. At high tide the water levels often cover Putney Embankment forcing people to go by other routes and drivers scramble to move their now damp motors. However, with Hammersmith Bridge closed, it has become one of the most important routes away from Putney towards the south west for active travel. 

The next road up is busy and has no cycling infrastructure meaning that the embankment is the best choice for families cycling...That's some context to why The Times newspaper journalist Julia Llewellyn Smith called on Grant Shapps to offer kids a safer route by bike. The writer said her children "are traumatised by their daily school run" of having to negotiate the flooded path.

08:45
Jealousy, impatience, queueing? Your thoughts on what causes road rage

We asked and you lot delivered. There were so many replies about what causes road rage that it's worth collecting some more for this morning's blog...Richard Chaplin suggested: "'I hate cyclists' translates roughly as 'I don't know how to drive properly when I encounter them.'"

A well-considered Facebook reply from Benson Blackmore said: "It's a real conundrum as a high proportion of cyclists are also drivers. I can safely drive my vehicle around cyclists without endangering them so why can't so many do the same? Does there need to be more attention given when learning and being tested re the safety of vulnerable road users? We can all share the road safely if more patience and consideration is used, we all want to get from A to B as quickly and safely as possible."

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

