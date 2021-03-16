Near Miss of the Day 557: Trucking hell! Tipper lorry driver in fast close pass

"Trucking Hell!!!" That's the title the cyclist in Doncaster, South Yorkshire on the receiving end of this close pass from a tipper lorry driver gave this clip, and it's easy to see why as the driver zoomed past him at close quarters ahead of a 30mph zone.

The road.cc reader who shot the footage, Donny Johnny, said: "This truck, CN04 AOF, steamed by me as I entered a 30mph zone from a 40 mph zone, crossing the solid white line as it passed me.

"According to my Garmin I was travelling at about 13mph (I'm no Sam Bennett) so, the driver was in breach of Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions 2002 regulation 26."

That regulation, plus regulation 10 of the same piece of legislation and section 36 of the Road Traffic Act 1988 are all referenced in the footnote to Rule 129 of the Highway Code, which states:

Double white lines where the line nearest you is solid. This means you MUST NOT cross or straddle it unless it is safe and you need to enter adjoining premises or a side road. You may cross the line if necessary, provided the road is clear, to pass a stationary vehicle, or overtake a pedal cycle, horse or road maintenance vehicle, if they are travelling at 10 mph (16 km/h) or less.

"A quick check on the GOV.UK website when I got home reveals that although taxed, no MOT details are held by DVLA," he added.

