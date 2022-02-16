How's your morning going? Probably better than the guy who cycled through wet paint + more on the live blog

It's a mild Wednesday morning. I reckon more than a few of you deserving winter commuters got caught out by the balmy February temperatures and found yourselves scrambling to remove layers at the lights.
You know what they always say though...better to have layers to remove, than layers covered in paint...(I am aware nobody has ever said that in the entire history of the English language, please don't leave too may angry comments)...
That's one way to give your shoes that box-fresh glossy shine back...
Maybe someone has been out painting bike lanes again? Although, now I think about it, don't ask me why they would be painting them black...
> Councillor who said she’d paint (now removed) bike lane black slams “ignorant” people who painted it back
Amusingly, when the Old Shoreham Road lane was removed last year, it quickly reappeared thanks to the handiwork of a mysterious infra vigilante.
The makeshift markings were painted where the lane used to be, and rattled good old Cllr Dawn Barnett, who furiously told local press the lines needed to be removed and those responsible prosecuted.
"Wait a second," one Twitter user said..."Can you confirm or deny if this furious councillor, is the same furious councillor who threatened to paint out the cycle lanes on Old Shoreham Road."
Wonderful.
To bring it back to the poor lad who did ride through paint (and to channel my inner Partridge)...what's the worst thing you've ridden through? Paint? Leaking sewage? *insert poorly infrastructured town*? A puddle you didn't think was that deep? Worse?
I can't imagine Dulux does much for your drivetrain...
