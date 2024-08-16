“If you make life difficult for me, I’ll return the favour”: Frustrated cyclist opens car door to “teach a lesson” to driver; Pfeiffer Georgi suffers fractured neck in Tour de France crash; Can the T-Rex survive the Vuelta sun? + more on the live blog

Here on the live blog, we've seen plenty of incidents where cyclists have vented their frustration at motorist driving carelessly or dangerously. But this latest response — all the way from Auckland, New Zealand — is a new one even for us.

The cyclist who goes by the name of Captain Pinchy on Twitter, shared this footage of a driver making a turn across him, completely ignoring the oncoming rider in front of him, making him brake, come to halt and go around. But in the middle of all that, the cyclist decided to tug on the rear door handle of the car and leave it open, before riding away.

“Dude. If you make life difficult for me, I’ll return the favour (opens back door),” read the caption.

Dude. If you make life difficult for me, I return the favour (opens back door). pic.twitter.com/l1KzrxoJ9s — Captain Pinchy (@captain_pinchy) August 13, 2024

Most of reaction on social media has, as usual, was one to probably ignore, given most commenters were quick to jump on the cyclist-hating train which obviously veered into death threats very quickly.

“If this happened to me and I was in a car I would have just slowed down and waited. Why do cyclists expect to never have to stop?” wrote one person, to which Captain Pinchy replied: “Oh we do. We're just sick of f***wits trying to kill is and actually have the balls to point it out.”

Meanwhile, another person quoted “If you make life difficult for me” followed by a few question and exclamation marks; the cyclist replying: “It’s called 'underselling it'. Please insert 'if you try and kill me with your shitty driving' if it was hard to understand.”

One more person pointed out: “Slowing down is also an option,” which was followed by Captain Pinchy’s rebuke: “I did, but where is the lesson for the illegal turning driver if I just ignore it?”

It would be good to note here that in the UK, there’s no legal offence of opening someone’s car door without permission, however, depending on the circumstances, it could potentially be committing an offence of disorderly behaviour and vehicle tampering/interference.

> Driver handed suspended sentence for cutting across and killing cyclist claimed he was “blinded by the sun” before fatal crash – despite motorist behind saying she spotted victim

And obviously, by doing so you’re making physical contact with their car which we know most motorists aren’t too keen on. Case in point, this latest near miss, in which a cyclist was passed by a motorist on solid white lines while barely even leaving his own lane, and the distance was so little that the cyclist could give a tap on the car with just a flick of his shoulder as it was close passing him.

But the driver then pulled over a few hundred metres ahead, got out of the car and started screaming at the cyclist, while claiming that he gave “loads of room”, even proceeding to physically assault him by shoving him and his bike down to the ground.

Now we can debate all-day long whether that move is one that’s warranted and makes complete sense as a harmless act of retaliation against the driver, or does it teeter on the edge of decency, or maybe even spill over into the territories of “Yeah, I’m never doing that to anyone”, but…

Wait, there’s no but, because guess what? That’s what we’re here to do. Let me know what you make of this in the comments.