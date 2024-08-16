“If you make life difficult for me, I’ll return the favour”: Frustrated cyclist opens car door to “teach a lesson” to driver; Pfeiffer Georgi suffers fractured neck in Tour de France crash; Can the T-Rex survive the Vuelta sun? + more on the live blog

Support road.cc

Live blog

One more day for the weekend, the mountains at the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España… until then, Adwitiya is your live blog host this Friday with all the cycling news and views
Fri, Aug 16, 2024 09:55
11
11:33
Bicycle road safety markings burnt off Dublin residential street because they were “too big and intrusive” and “confusing” drivers, councillor says
Bicycle symbols burnt off road after residents complained they were too confusing for drivers, Templeogue, Dublin (Google Street View)

Painted bicycle markings on the road – the kind that prompted the Daily Mail to ask if there was “any room left for cars” when the road safety logos popped up in Boscombe two years ago – were burnt off a residential street in Dublin after residents and councillors complained that they were “too big”, “too intrusive”, and were confusing drivers in the area.

11:10
Last day in the hills before the mountains, will it be a day for the stage hunters or will we see Vollering hit back?

One more day until we go into the mountains, and it looks like the large breakaway is currently struggling to get rid of the peloton which is being paced by an unlikely Arkea-B&B Hotels.

Tour de France Femmes stage six

The stage began in Remiremont and it’s a set of rolling terrain, with the front of the race nearing the end of that stretch now. From there on now, the peloton will have to go through a set of climbs — nothing in the realm of category 1 or double digits gradients, but a swift and steady hills beginning with the Col de Ferrière and the Cot de Laviron, before the final two climbs of La Roche du Prêtre and Cote des Fins, finally onto the descent and then a flat run up to the finish line.

We might have a dual race on our hands now, as Vollering, who lost out on her yellow jersey yesterday after the nasty crash which saw Pfeiffer Georgi abandon with fractures to her neck and right hand, will be keen to close the one minute gap to the leaders before the last two stages, meanwhile a break fights it out for the win.

08:14
“If you make life difficult for me, I’ll return the favour”: Cyclist tries to “teach a lesson” to driver who made an illegal turn and cut him off by stopping, opening rear car door and riding away

Here on the live blog, we've seen plenty of incidents where cyclists have vented their frustration at motorist driving carelessly or dangerously. But this latest response — all the way from Auckland, New Zealand — is a new one even for us.

The cyclist who goes by the name of Captain Pinchy on Twitter, shared this footage of a driver making a turn across him, completely ignoring the oncoming rider in front of him, making him brake, come to halt and go around. But in the middle of all that, the cyclist decided to tug on the rear door handle of the car and leave it open, before riding away.

“Dude. If you make life difficult for me, I’ll return the favour (opens back door),” read the caption.

Most of reaction on social media has, as usual, was one to probably ignore, given most commenters were quick to jump on the cyclist-hating train which obviously veered into death threats very quickly.

“If this happened to me and I was in a car I would have just slowed down and waited.  Why do cyclists expect to never have to stop?” wrote one person, to which Captain Pinchy replied: “Oh we do. We're just sick of f***wits trying to kill is and actually have the balls to point it out.”

Meanwhile, another person quoted “If you make life difficult for me” followed by a few question and exclamation marks; the cyclist replying: “It’s called 'underselling it'. Please insert 'if you try and kill me with your shitty driving' if it was hard to understand.”

One more person pointed out: “Slowing down is also an option,” which was followed by Captain Pinchy’s rebuke: “I did, but where is the lesson for the illegal turning driver if I just ignore it?”

It would be good to note here that in the UK, there’s no legal offence of opening someone’s car door without permission, however, depending on the circumstances, it could potentially be committing an offence of disorderly behaviour and vehicle tampering/interference.

> Driver handed suspended sentence for cutting across and killing cyclist claimed he was “blinded by the sun” before fatal crash – despite motorist behind saying she spotted victim

And obviously, by doing so you’re making physical contact with their car which we know most motorists aren’t too keen on. Case in point, this latest near miss, in which a cyclist was passed by a motorist on solid white lines while barely even leaving his own lane, and the distance was so little that the cyclist could give a tap on the car with just a flick of his shoulder as it was close passing him.

But the driver then pulled over a few hundred metres ahead, got out of the car and started screaming at the cyclist, while claiming that he gave “loads of room”, even proceeding to physically assault him by shoving him and his bike down to the ground.

Now we can debate all-day long whether that move is one that’s warranted and makes complete sense as a harmless act of retaliation against the driver, or does it teeter on the edge of decency, or maybe even spill over into the territories of “Yeah, I’m never doing that to anyone”, but…

Wait, there’s no but, because guess what? That’s what we’re here to do. Let me know what you make of this in the comments.

09:52
Pfeiffer Georgi out of Tour de France Femmes with fractures to her neck and hand

British road race champion Pfeiffer Georgi, who was involved in the horrible crash in the final 10 kilometres of yesterday’s stage of Tour de France Femmes which saw a number of riders hit the deck and suffer injuries, as well as Demi Vollering lose her maillot jaune under controversial circumstances, has abandoned the race after suffering fractures to her neck and hand.

The Team dsm-firmenich PostNL rider who had helped her teammate Charlotte Kool get the green jersey with great sprint lead-outs in the first two stages of the Tour, was one of the two riders to abandon the race yesterday, along with EF-Oatly-Cannondale rider Magdeleine Vallieres who also suffered a concussion and were taken to a hospital.

The team has now announced that she will be out of action for four weeks as she heals from her injuries, with the team doctor saying: “After her hard crash yesterday at the Tour de France Femmes, Pfeiffer went to hospital to thoroughly assess her injuries. The evaluations showed fractures of the neck that fortunately do not require surgery and a fracture in her right hand.

“It was a heavy fall so we will continue to assess and monitor her as she returns home. It’s likely we’ll see her off the bike for at least the next four weeks, but we are in no rush and her health and recovery is paramount.”

Team dsm-firmenich PostNL coach Albert Timmer added: “We are very sad to lose Pfeiffer due to yesterday’s hard crash. She is not only important during the race as our road captain but also off the bike she brings a lot to the group, so this is a big loss for us as a team. She will take the rest needed now to heal up and we are confident that she will fight back and come back stronger than before.”

11:02
No, you won't be able to hack pro cyclists' electronic gears — Shimano shuts down cheating concerns over £175 jamming device, with immediate firmware update to "enhance security" already in use by pro cycling teams
Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 - Pinarello Dogma F - Detail (CREDIT Irmo Keizer_Andreas Dobslaf)-11

Could one of the world's best professional cyclists lose a bike race because of nefarious hacking or jamming of their electronic shifting? That's the question thrust into the spotlight since US-based researchers revealed a radio attack technique that can target and hack into Shimano Di2, causing a cyclist's gears to change, or even be disabled, via a £175 device up to 10 metres away.

Shimano told us they have been working with the researchers to "enhance the communication security for all riders using our Di2 wireless platforms", a collaboration which has led the manufacturer's engineers to have "identified and created a new firmware update" to deliver on that enhanced security aim.

10:27
How much does that Olympic track bike cost again?

Not us sharing posts about how much does an Olympic track bike cost after taking the mickey out of other websites that would pull this shtick in our firmly tongue-in-cheek article last week... something something about the Ouroboros.

> 13 things you didn't know about track cycling SEO articles during the Olympics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Drive (@thedrive)

The V-Izu TCM-2 track bike is manufactured by Toray Carbon Magic, which is owned by Japanese carbon giant Toray. According to Toray’s official site, they produce carbon components for everything from Super GT monocoques, NASCAR seats, Olympic-grade bobsleds, WEC prototype and Formula 3 body panels, and even competition wheelchairs and winged rockets.⁠ But yeah, if you didn't know, now you know that Japan's new Olympic bike costs around £108,000. 

09:25
“Cycling is a weird sport”: Spare a thought for the poor soul who has to put on the T-Rex suit for Soudal Quick-Step in 40-degree Vuelta heat

If you somehow missed this outrageous update from yesterday, Soudal Quick-Step is now T-Rex Quick-Step for the Vuelta a España, the Belgian team showcasing the T-Rex glue manufactured by its title sponsor Soudal and even featuring the cartoonish apex predator on its kit (full points for that in my opinion).

While we had barely recovered from the shocking team announcement, in which the team listed its riders names morphed into a jaw-dropping(ly bad) play on dinosaur names: Mikel Landismosaurus Rex, T-Knox, Asgreeniraptor, T-Knox, Mattiasaurus, Pedesaurus, Louisaurus… Yeah I’m going to stop there.

> Soudal-Quick Step unveil line-up for Jurassic Park… Sorry, I mean the Vuelta a España

Another video from yesterday evening shows team leader Mikel Landa, who finished fifth in the Tour de France, giving an interview as someone in a giant T-Rex suit bobs away beside him, ending the whole thing with a loud groan that you probably haven’t heard since your last visit to the Natural History museum.

And as Jo Burt pointed out in our road.cc group chat, “Cycling is a weird sport… Who’s the poor schmuck who has to be in a dinosaur costume in 40-degree Vuelta heat?”

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Add new comment

11 comments

Avatar
Smoggysteve | 21 min ago
0 likes

Glad to see those Japanese track bikes were worth the cost. How many medals did they win in the cycling again? Oh yeah, a big fat 0

Avatar
brooksby | 1 hour ago
3 likes

I remember reading years ago, about how you could easily press the 'engine off' button on a bus if the driver acted like a twunt and you ended up behind it… Not sure whether that still works, cos 'elf'n'safety innit'.

As regards this case:

(1) Oldfatgit is correct - motorists are far less likely to ever be in this position because the turning motorist would be far more aware of the damage that could be done to him or to his pride and joy by another motor vehicle, so takes a lot more care and (often) even follows the road laws about giving way etc etc.  Whereas if its just a cyclist then most motorists will say sod the road laws and just bully their way through.

(2) I agree with what Rendel has said below: it would be very risky to open the car door, unless you can see inside and are absolutely sure there are no unsecured children, animals, luggage, shopping, etc, which are going to spill all over the road and leave you open to legal action.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to brooksby | 55 min ago
0 likes

brooksby wrote:

I remember reading years ago, about how you could easily press the 'engine off' button on a bus if the driver acted like a twunt and you ended up behind it… Not sure whether that still works, cos 'elf'n'safety innit'.

Still works I believe, for the very health and safety reasons you mention, the emergency services have to be able to shut the engine off as quickly as possible if the vehicle is on fire or leaking fuel. Don't know if the new electric buses have an equivalent though.

Avatar
Oldfatgit replied to Rendel Harris | 14 min ago
1 like

Most engine cut offs have been removed from the rear outer skin and tend to be located under the engine access hatch.
Alas, the days of the big red mushroom are gone.

Probably because of too many stalled busses that needed a fitter to restart them ..

Avatar
Oldfatgit | 1 hour ago
9 likes

Ahh ... the famous “If this happened to me and I was in a car I would have just slowed down and waited. " **

Yeah right, of course you would.
You would have waited while leaning on the horn and swearing your fecking head off, safe in the knowledge that you're surrounded by 2 tonnes of armour and lockable doors.

** but it wouldn't happen to you ... because *cars*.

Avatar
Rendel Harris | 2 hours ago
4 likes

Re the door opening, far too many what ifs:

- What if there's an unsecured (yes shouldn't be but might be) pet or child on the back seat that could fall out and be injured;

- What if the driver assumes you're trying to get to them and reacts with violence;

- What if the driver panics and shoots forward or back, hitting someone else or indeed you with the open door;

- What if any of the above results in legal action and you're clearly seen to be doing things not in self defence or the heat of the moment but in order to provoke a reaction, at best the case against the driver could fail, at worst it could be you in the dock.

I'm no angel and no stranger to hitting a roof or bonnet in the heat of the moment when someone's put me in danger, but deliberately being an annoying dick in retaliation to a crappy but not really dangerous bit of driving (I think I would have just swerved round the back and muttered "arsehole" to myself and moved on) is not only overly provocative but also looks really petty.

Imagine if one cut up a pedestrian because one hadn't looked properly and they leaned down and flicked your QR lever or brake caliper lever open, would you be OK with that?

 

Avatar
mark1a replied to Rendel Harris | 2 hours ago
7 likes

Agree. Also many cars now will auto-lock when driving off, so it's just going to end up as grabbing the handle, which could still end up with outcomes 2, 3 or 4 above, "justified" by "touch my facking motor" response. 

I just ride on with an internal expletive, swipe and hit "save clip" on the Garmin and submit to Op Snap later (assuming incident is bad enough). No point in engaging at the time, they already think you're a c**t because you're on a bike, submit footage and wait for the NIP notification. Had a NIP "keep the footage" message this week actually, it makes up for the original incident. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. 

Avatar
the little onion replied to Rendel Harris | 2 hours ago
2 likes

agreed 100% - plus if you have the poor driving on camera, you don't need to do anything further. Just send it to the police.

Avatar
Pub bike replied to the little onion | 1 hour ago
5 likes

the little onion wrote:

Just send it to the police.

...who will do the square root of nothing despite you spending over half an hour preparing a statement, uploading videos, and filling in a poorly designed form on a website that doesn't provide you with an account to save your details.  One does not simply send it to the police etc.  And if the Police so wish then they'll find an excuse not to prosecute even the most blatant reckless driving.

Avatar
Backladder replied to Rendel Harris | 2 hours ago
3 likes

Rendel Harris wrote:

Imagine if one cut up a pedestrian because one hadn't looked properly and they leaned down and flicked your QR lever or brake caliper lever open, would you be OK with that?

I'm not sure that's an equivalent action, its more like what if the unzipped your saddle bag.

Avatar
Clem Fandango replied to Backladder | 2 hours ago
8 likes

"ArE yOu TouChIN' My BiKE?!!!"   

Surely such conduct would justifiy immediate retribution / violence.  At the very least a strongly worded letter to the Daily Mail explaining how the offender "damaged" your property in an entirely unprovoked attack.  The tax dodging, non helmet wearing b@stard.

Latest Comments

 