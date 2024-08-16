road.cc tech editor Mat Brett making "phenomenal progress" in recovery from life-threatening cycling incident

Six weeks ago, we reported that our tech editor Mat Brett had been involved in a serious cycling incident while on his regular lunchtime ride. Lots of you have been in touch to ask for updates on his progress, and though it feels somewhat strange writing a news article about a great friend and colleague, it seems like the best (and proper) way for us to deliver the news of his progress... which has been remarkably good and "defying medical science", as our co-founder Tony Farrelly put it!

It's obviously going to be a long road back, but Mat has left doctors astounded with the speed of his recovery so far. After speaking for the first time just over two weeks after being admitted, Mat was moved out of ICU on the third week of July. Earlier this week he was up on his feet, and will soon be starting more intensive physical rehabilitation.

Here are some more of Tony's words after a recent visit:

"He's doing amazingly well, and very chatty. His short-term memory is a bit shot, he can't remember what happened and for the time being at least he doesn't really want to remember either.

"By all accounts he's defying medical science."

The road.cc team has been receiving updates via Mat's wife Cheryl since the incident, who wishes to stress the importance of running bike cameras when riding on public roads in the UK.

We'd like to thank all of our readers, friends in the bike industry and anyone else who has wished Mat well during this difficult time. Hopefully the next update will be from the man himself in the form of an expertly-crafted feature, news article or product review, and until then we'll continue trying our best to offer half of what he brings to the team!