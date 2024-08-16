“People who cycle don’t use cycle paths because they aren’t very safe”: Plans for traffic-free cycle route criticised due to prospect of dog walkers and pedestrians “having to jump out of the way of cyclists trying to do Personal Best times”

Calls to establish a traffic-free active travel path along the route of a disused canal have been dismissed by local politicians, who claimed that the proposed greenway would be underused by cyclists “who don’t use cycle paths” and “will always want to use the road”.

Meanwhile, other councillors argued that those cyclists who would take advantage of the infrastructure would force pedestrians, parents with pushchairs, and dog walkers to “jump out of the way” as they speed past at 30mph “trying to do Personal Best times”.

Plans for a six-mile-long, largely traffic-free greenway connecting the Somerset towns of Wellington and Taunton have been proposed by Grand Western Greenway, a collaborative group working with the Friends of the Grand Western Canal and the Wellington Wheelers Cycling Club.

As the name of the group behind the project suggests, the proposed cycling and walking path would follow the route of the disused Grand Western Canal, providing access to both town centres, linking Taunton Railway Station and Wellington’s soon-to-be-opened station, and enabling a new recreational and commuting route “without the traffic noise and fumes” of the busy A38.

“We want to remind ourselves of the heritage of a now defunct means of travel by following its line with a very 21st-century active travel route,” the group says on its website.

“There are many challenges to overcome, but imagine the end result – a beautiful and tranquil 10km walk and ride from Wellington to Taunton, stopping off along the way at a pub or simply sitting and soaking up the view.

“Or, you may simply want to get to work without the challenge of cycling along the A38 – which would you prefer?”

However, that particular choice wasn’t met with the response the Grand Western Greenway campaigners perhaps expected at a meeting of Wellington Town Council this week.

In an email sent to the council, the group’s Charles Biscoe asked if the local authority would be willing to contribute funding to help draw up plans, expected to cost £8,000, for the first two phases of the new greenway – a request met with a mixed, almost dismissive response from councillors.

“I’m guessing they’re looking at between £6,000 and £8,000 and starting from the Wellington end, but what they are talking about isn’t in our parish,” councillor, and the town’s mayor, Janet Lloyd said at this week’s meeting of the council’s policy and finance committee, Wellington Today reports.

“I don’t see why we should pay money for anything which isn’t in our parish? Couldn’t they bid for funding from the National Lottery?”

Others, meanwhile, appeared unconvinced that the proposed shared-use path would be utilised as both a commuting and recreational route for local cyclists.

“People who cycle don’t use cycle paths because they aren’t very safe due to pedestrians using them as well,” Justin Cole said. “Cyclists will always want to use the road.”

Cole also added, like Lloyd, that the money would be better spent on upgrading Wellington’s own cycling infrastructure.

“It’s not good cycling around here. It should be because we’re in the countryside, but it isn’t,” he said. “We should be looking at making cycling safer and attractive in Wellington. How can we make it safer to cycle from one end of Wellington to the other?”

Others, such as John Thorne, despite offering some lukewarm backing for the project, argued that a traffic-free greenway was also not the most suitable option for cyclists.

“I’m not a great fan, but I would like to see the project go-ahead. But it’s not the answer for cyclists wanting to cycle from Taunton to Wellington,” he said.

“We aren’t going to get people cycling down there at 30mph weaving in and out of pedestrians and people with pushchairs.”

On the other hand, committee chairman Mark Lithgow said that it was that very prospect of cyclists riding at speed in close proximity to pedestrians that made him feel uneasy about the proposals.

Lithgow, who said a protected cycle path along the A38 between Wellington and Taunton could never happen due to the prospect of dealing with too many different landowners, noted in the meeting that the greenway alternative is “doable in my opinion”.

“But I know someone who cycles from Bath to Bristol along a greenway,” he said, “And it was lethal with dog walkers and pedestrians having to jump out of the way of cyclists who were trying to do Personal Best times.”

Reservations about cyclists riding near pedestrians on shared-use paths appears to be a common one in council meetings this week, after the local authority in Greenwich pledged to install barriers in both the Greenwich and Woolwich foot tunnels in a bid to ensure cyclists using the key London commuter routes dismount.

This promise came after local politicians, residents, and media outlets launched a renewed campaign attacking those who ride their bikes through the tunnels, against the current rules, claiming that they “go too fast”, pose a danger to families, and respond with abuse when confronted.

Responding to the complaints raised by locals using the Greenwich foot tunnel – which is used by an estimated 4,000 cyclists and pedestrians a day and forms part of National Cycle Route 1 – the Royal Borough of Greenwich Council said it recognises that “some cyclists are making pedestrians feel unsafe” and announced that it is working alongside the tunnel’s joint owner Tower Hamlets Council to improve safety, including the installation of new cycle barriers.