“I’ve cried at the roadside after close passes”: “Anxious and scared” pro cyclist retires two years after being hit head-on by speeding driver; Is Zwift’s Big Spin feeding into cyclists’ gambling addictions?; Ineos AI Pidcock clip + more on the live blog

Is the Big Spin, the latest game-style event to hit online cycling platform Zwift, feeding into people’s gambling addictions, fostering unhealthy exercise habits, and increasing the risk of burnout, injuries, and anxiety?
That’s the – fairly unusual, I’ll admit – question posed by sometime road.cc contributor Christopher Schwenker, in an article published on his Zommunique website titled: ‘The Zwift Big Spin: The Fitness Phenomenon That’s Sweeping the Metaverse—Should We Worry?’
For those of you who prefer riding your bike outside, or don’t delve too deep into the Zwift world, the Zwift Big Spin is, in the words of the platform’s PR director Chris Snook, a new “fun game-show-style experience where Zwifters are rewarded for every ride they complete”.
Essentially, over the past few weeks, Zwift users have been encouraged to complete rides from four different stages (with two ‘make-up weeks’ currently taking place at the minute).
For each ride you complete, you get to spin the wheel (a digital version of Bruce Forsyth was unavailable), winning “unlocks” such as kit, socks, helmets – all virtual, I should clarify – and, potentially, the grand prize of the ‘Atomic Cruiser’.
“It is the first time we’ve offered Zwifters the chance to collect a host of limited edition unlocks purely based on chance, so it gives Zwifters motivation to return and complete stages more than once,” Snook says.
But as Schwenker notes, lots of people complete the stages a lot more than once. He notes that the top twenty participants spun the Big Wheel over 850 times during the campaign’s first two weeks, with the grand prize going to the user who completed the event almost 70 times.
Meanwhile, over on a Zwift Facebook group, messages such as “I was off work, so I did it all day and got 15 spins”, “I burned 6,000 calories in two days trying to unlock the bike alone,” “It took me sixteen tries in one week to get the Atomic Cruiser”.
This addictive quality has divided experts from the fields of sport and exercise, psychology, and even gambling.
“Intermittent rewards are incredibly addictive and can increase the risk of engagement in unhealthy behaviours,” says Mindful Child and Family Therapy founder Jaclyn Long.
“In the cycling world, riddled with perfectionists and overachievers, offering intermittent rewards might lead to an increased risk of injuries due to overtraining and the emotional toll that increased pressure and resulting anxiety might put on an already-strained system.”
Meanwhile, Psychologist Lisa Macias, who has treated many athletes and addicts, added: “It’s commonly believed that financial reward is a primary motivator for gambling. Interestingly, dopamine (a neurotransmitter that affects the brain’s reward system associated with pleasure, motivation, and mood) release from gambling is related to the unpredictability of the reward.
“Pairing intense physical activity such as biking, which triggers dopamine release with intermittent rewards, may result in excess dopamine. A heightened dopamine reaction to the exercise and gambling stimulus has the potential to create difficulties with impulse control, a driver for addictive, compulsive behaviours.”
Andrew Richardson, a research associate at Newcastle University in Gambling Harms and editor of the International Journal of Esports, says the Zwift Big Spin is the first online sport platform “requiring physical effort to gamble”, and says the event should be monitored to prevent the “out of control pursuit” of rewards.
“First, I am always pleased to see new and unique ways to get more people active. We cannot ignore the physical and mental health benefits of exercising at an individual level or with a community of friends,” he says.
“[However], the organisers could cap the number of bets (rides) a user can place to mitigate the likelihood of harm, promote safe fitness practices, and foster harm reduction principles.”
On the other hand, others have stressed that the addictive qualities of the Big Spin are entirely dependent on an individual’s personality, and that the downsides of the campaign should be balanced with its ability to increase exercise and improve its participants’ health.
“Some riders feel a pressing need to complete events to unlock new items, sometimes at the cost of training and event performance,” says sport and exercise scientist Andy Turner.
“While there are personality types for whom this behaviour can become detrimental, for the majority, the event serves as an excellent means of increasing activity levels and engagement.”
“I love the Big Spin,” adds USA Cycling Esports national champion and USAC Esports committee member Dr Jenn Real.
“The randomness keeps it fun and entertaining and provides extra motivation. It kept me on the trainer when I would usually have stopped because I wanted those darn headphones! I don’t really think there’s anything negative about it. Zwift does a great job of keeping otherwise boring training fun.
“The psychology of random rewards is fascinating, and it explains the massive success of the Big Spin compared to other events where there’s a set unlock.”
What do you think? Is the increasing gamification of indoor training potentially harmful, or is it there simply to make you fitter and healthier?
Add new comment
20 comments
Helmet wars !
video - https://twitter.com/AmericanFietser/status/1780278529109705012
An end of season used pro bike for £1500 is affordable, just choose the rider carefully.
Well done to the Yorkshireman on his Amstel effort, a true lightweight mixing it with the big boys. It's also got to be a bit of a head scratcher for the lack of success of Ineos though, not good to see the British team failing, where did the magic go?
Another person looking at a pro level bike and going "that's crazy expensive, cycling is out of control" who needs to price up a moto GP bike and use that to decide if motorbikes are out of control (ballpark £4-5 million) or an F1 car as that's a reasonable comparison.
There is no reason for a recreational cyclist to ride the same kit as the pros. If you do want the same kit as the pros its incredibly affordable compared to most sports.
Gutted to read the news about Anna Shackley, a very talented young rider with alot more to come.
As she was from just along the road from me, it was great watching her grow up through the sport.
I wish her all the very best for the future, your cycling exploits will be missed.
Likewise. Perhaps she can switch sports to something more compatible with her condition.
The only positive about the story is I'm in the second photograph of her climbing Montrose Street - road.cc 'fame' at last!
Is it me or is it a bit weird to have everyone comment but the lady herself?
I hope she approved the Team and BC comments.
The BBC quoted her:
Triathletes proving once again that there's more to riding a bike than just watts, FTP, w/kg.....
Musette? Although this "hoopla"-style handover is probably not now recommended?
In defence of the triathletes (full disclosure: I was a racing cyclist (mostly TTs) and switched over to long course triathlon for a while before switching back to cycling), they're not taking bottles from a familiar team staffer, they're taking them from unpaid volunteers with little or no training. I never dropped a bottle during a '100' or '12' when my mate was handing them up, but missed a few whilst riding at a terrified volunteer at speed.
It doesn't help of course that TT bikes don't handle like road bikes, and long course triathletes have no natural reason to develop bike handling skills - which is a kind way of saying most of them don't have any. Before taking the Michael too much, take a look at how fast he ran 18km off the bike in the heat and humidity of Singapore ...
And ended the race in the medical tent on oxygen and in an ice bath as he was suffering severe heat stroke.
I've seen pro tour riders do just the same, there is a technique to it that both the rider and bottle giver should follow for success.
Is the skill not being too special!
My mum who is 70+ and has a replacement hip is able to hand me up bottles whilst holding my 4 month old puppy, albeit in MTB races so a bit slower, but she's done it in the past on downhills in gravel races just fine. Poor triathlete riding skills like normal.
So ... it's just practice. If the bottle giver just holds the bottle still and has their hand out of the way, all is good.
The volunteers at IM events (often children) flinch at the last second - not unreasonable if you're not used to someone riding that fast that close to you and the bottle moves just enough that you drop it. 750g at arm's length at 40km/h isn't trivial. The pro cyclists take the bottle much closer because both parties are more confident in the other.
I need an ice bath in Singapore after walking from the hotel to the office!
like I say, the volunteers have no practice and the athletes have to take a bottle a handful of races a year. Our boy above was previously a short course guy so never had to do it at all before.
I still can't understand what happened here though (ladies in Hyde Park in 2010):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NRKajY5GlyI
In a TT with poor bike handlers/inexperienced bottle handers, would it not be possible to have the bottle placed on an appropriate-height structure - I'm thinking the tray on a workstand might work well, and all cyclists will own one - so the rider can see from a long way off where their bottle is and it would remain stationary so they could just pick it off as they passed?
Except that a human being is at least theoretically better at stepping out of the way when something goes wrong.
they do that in the running part and marathons, seem to end up wearing more of the water than drinking it, which may be the point in high humidty climates, but theres a knack to the handover thats just about practicing it.
Can't they just use those "sticky bottles" I keep reading about?