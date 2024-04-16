“I’ve cried at the roadside after close passes”: “Anxious and scared” pro cyclist retires two years after being hit head-on by speeding driver; Is Zwift’s Big Spin feeding into cyclists’ gambling addictions?; Ineos AI Pidcock clip + more on the live blog

Imogen Cotter, a former Irish road race champion whose professional cycling career was abruptly derailed when a speeding, overtaking motorist struck her head-on while training, has announced her retirement from the sport after revealing that she has cried on the side of the road “on multiple occasions” in the wake of close passes.

Cotter, who signed her first pro contract with UCI Continental squad Plantur-Pura for 2022 after previously representing Movistar’s e-racing team and winning the Irish nationals in October 2021, was training near her new home of Girona in January 2022 when she was hit by the driver, who was overtaking a cyclist on the other side of the road.

Following the collision, after which the 30-year-old said she felt “so lucky to be alive”, Cotter had plates and metal screws inserted into her patella, and plates were also inserted on the outer and inner bones of her forearm. According to Cotter, scans at the time showed that there “was no cartilage left in my right knee”, which also required 40 metal staples to ensure the wound healed.

> Pro cyclist Imogen Cotter launches road safety campaign, says “drivers see cyclists as an object that interferes with their journey”

Last May, she partnered with the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and Škoda Ireland to launch a new road safety campaign urging motorists to “slow down and share the roads safely with people cycling”, noting that many “drivers see cyclists as an object that interferes with their journey”.

After making her comeback on the pro scene that August following months of rehab and recovery, Cotter raced for Fenix-Deceuninck’s development squad – representing the elite team against the likes of Demi Vollering at a handful of races including the Brabantse Pijl and the Giro dell’Emilia – before joining the British outfit Hess Cycling for 2024.

However, last night she announced she was stepping away from the peloton for good after a turbulent few years, revealing that racing and training, along with the constant threat of close passes, were making her anxious and suffering from panic attacks.

“The time has come for me to announce my retirement from professional cycling!” Cotter wrote on social media. “I make this announcement with happiness and peace in my heart. I’ve been so lucky with how understanding and accommodating Hess Cycling have been throughout this process - thank you.

“As this season got underway, I realised that racing was not making me happy anymore, it was making me anxious and scared. Many training rides have ended with me feeling the beginnings of a panic attack, and I’ve found myself crying at the side of the road on multiple occasions after close passes.

“I started to wonder, why was I putting myself through this? I didn’t nearly die two years ago just to spend my days on this planet feeling unhappy. We only have one life. That’s when I knew it was time for a change.

“While I still love cycling and know that it will always be a big part of my life, it has felt near impossible to perform at a level that I can be proud of these last few months. After pushing through setbacks and trauma in the last two years, I am ready to approach cycling, and life, in a calmer way.

“I am proud of a lot of things that I achieved within cycling but the hard work that I have done mentally to make this decision is up there with the best. The fight back from what would have ended most people’s careers comes a close second! Getting my pre-crash power back was something many doubted, yet I did it – and more. I can retire from racing knowing that I am unstoppable – but I choose to stop.”