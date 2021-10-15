Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Which makes more sense? City cyclists stream past stationary SUV; ‘Allez Opi-Omi’: Jumbo-Visma manager suggests safety ambassador role; BikeisBest ad + more on the live blog

Happy Friday! One more day to go...Dan Alexander will do his best to drop you off at weekend in style with another day of live blog action
Fri, Oct 15, 2021 09:01
28
Which makes more sense? City cyclists stream past stationary SUV; ‘Allez Opi-Omi’: Jumbo-Visma manager suggests safety ambassador role; BikeisBest ad + more on the live blog
07:46
Which makes more sense? City cyclists stream past stationary SUV

The London Cycles account is great for clips like this and well worth a follow for some London cycling positivity on your timeline. They are asking: which makes more sense for a day trip in a city? One SUV, which can at most hold five people but probably has one or two passengers, or one bicycle? I'm probably asking the wrong crowd if I want a balance of answers...

But admittedly, I don't really want a balance of answers anyway. It's pretty clear, isn't it?

I counted 15 riders passing during this nine second clip. 15 riders in the space a couple of SUVs would take up. There's a glorious mix of bikes and attire too. We have helmet wearers, those without, Lycra, gym shorts, hi-vis clothing, jeans, cleats, trainers, Santander Cycles, road bikes...those bloody cyclists racing around thinking they're in the Tour de France...

Not everyone got the point. One reply to the question about day trip transport gave us a laugh...

09:02
BikeisBest ad: When more people cycle, everybody wins
08:27
‘Allez Opi-Omi’: Jumbo-Visma manager suggests safety ambassador role

It seems Jumbo-Visma general manager Richard Plugge saw our story, via The Cycle Collective, about the Tour de France spectator crash court case. Plugge claimed his team did not know about the court case, but that they would have suggested she takes on an ambassadorial role, raising awareness about fans' responsibility to keep themselves and riders safe at bike races. Thoughts?

Prosecutors ​in France are seeking a four-month suspended prison sentence for the woman who caused a huge crash at the opening stage of this year’s Tour de France in Brittany, causing four riders to abandon the race. Her sentence is due to be handed down on 9 December. 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

Latest Comments