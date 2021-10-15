Which makes more sense? City cyclists stream past stationary SUV; ‘Allez Opi-Omi’: Jumbo-Visma manager suggests safety ambassador role; BikeisBest ad + more on the live blog

Which makes more sense in a city for day to day trips, a bicycle, or an SUV? Cycling is a green, non polluting, healthy way to get across the city. pic.twitter.com/QkYofRoIEz — London Cycles (@London_Cycles) October 14, 2021

The London Cycles account is great for clips like this and well worth a follow for some London cycling positivity on your timeline. They are asking: which makes more sense for a day trip in a city? One SUV, which can at most hold five people but probably has one or two passengers, or one bicycle? I'm probably asking the wrong crowd if I want a balance of answers...

But admittedly, I don't really want a balance of answers anyway. It's pretty clear, isn't it?

I counted 15 riders passing during this nine second clip. 15 riders in the space a couple of SUVs would take up. There's a glorious mix of bikes and attire too. We have helmet wearers, those without, Lycra, gym shorts, hi-vis clothing, jeans, cleats, trainers, Santander Cycles, road bikes...those bloody cyclists racing around thinking they're in the Tour de France...

Not everyone got the point. One reply to the question about day trip transport gave us a laugh...