Brutal suffering Mark Cavendish endures to make Tour de France time cut seen in behind-the-scenes footage from savage mountain stage; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

It's a rest day at the Tour de France, the grupetto including Mark Cavendish and his Astana Qazaqstan teammates having earned the day off more than most. All in the hope of one more shot at stage victory on Tuesday's 16th stage, the final chance for the sprinters at this year's race, the fast men have battled through the Pyrenees this weekend, racing the time cut.

Cavendish and three Astana teammates came home two minutes within the cut off that sees those who miss it sent packing from the race. Team dsm-firmenich PostNL's Bram Welten was less fortunate and is heading home having reached the top of Plateau de Beille four minutes too late.

The last man to finish within the time limit was Arnaud Démare, the Frenchman sneaking home with 45 seconds to spare, almost 53 minutes after Tadej Pogačar crossed the line. The brutal reality of what it takes for the sprinters to make it through the mountains was once again laid bare over the weekend, Astana Qazaqstan sharing some behind-the-scenes footage of Cavendish's suffering and the moments after the line. Just wait for when he's told the bus is parked 16km away...

🇫🇷 VIDEO: @LeTour Well, for us it was a day to survive and to bring our leader @MarkCavendish to the finish line atop Plateau de Beille inside the time cut. And we succeeded after a strong team effort! You are legends, guys!#TDF2024 #AstanaQazaqstanTeam pic.twitter.com/3esYQLTt61 — Astana Qazaqstan Team (@AstanaQazTeam) July 14, 2024

"Thank you so much guys, youse are legends. Absolute legends," a relieved Cavendish refuelled on ketones and water tells his teammates before the camaraderie of the grupetto is displayed yet again, a pat on the back from John Degenkolb as the backmarkers prepare to head back down the mountain to their respective buses and a well-earned day off.

Tomorrow they'll all be battling each other with elbows out sprint lead-outs, but for the weekend at least all those sprinters might as well have been teammates. A monumental effort from all. It'll be interesting to see how many stay on beyond Tuesday, after all the final week looks... (how shall I put this?)... challenging...

After Tuesday's expected sprint there are two medium mountain breakaway-style days, two brutal mountain days, and one hilly TT, no stage with less than 3,000m of climbing (except the TT which packs 700m of elevation into 34km). Fair play to any sprinter still around to tackle that.