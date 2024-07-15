Support road.cc

Brutal suffering Mark Cavendish endures to make Tour de France time cut seen in behind-the-scenes footage from savage mountain stage; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

Welcome back to a new week on the live blog, all mentions of football will be kept to a minimum as Dan Alexander brings you all your updates, news, reaction and more from the world of cycling as the nation nurses some sore heads back to work
Mon, Jul 15, 2024 09:16
Brutal suffering Mark Cavendish endures to make Tour de France time cut seen in behind-the-scenes footage from savage mountain stage; Weekend round-up + more on the live blogMark Cavendish makes time cut of Tour de France stage 15 (Astana Qazaqstan/X)
08:06
Brutal suffering Mark Cavendish endures to make Tour de France time cut seen in behind-the-scenes footage from savage mountain stage

It's a rest day at the Tour de France, the grupetto including Mark Cavendish and his Astana Qazaqstan teammates having earned the day off more than most. All in the hope of one more shot at stage victory on Tuesday's 16th stage, the final chance for the sprinters at this year's race, the fast men have battled through the Pyrenees this weekend, racing the time cut.

Cavendish and three Astana teammates came home two minutes within the cut off that sees those who miss it sent packing from the race. Team dsm-firmenich PostNL's Bram Welten was less fortunate and is heading home having reached the top of Plateau de Beille four minutes too late.

The last man to finish within the time limit was Arnaud Démare, the Frenchman sneaking home with 45 seconds to spare, almost 53 minutes after Tadej Pogačar crossed the line. The brutal reality of what it takes for the sprinters to make it through the mountains was once again laid bare over the weekend, Astana Qazaqstan sharing some behind-the-scenes footage of Cavendish's suffering and the moments after the line. Just wait for when he's told the bus is parked 16km away...

 "Thank you so much guys, youse are legends. Absolute legends," a relieved Cavendish refuelled on ketones and water tells his teammates before the camaraderie of the grupetto is displayed yet again, a pat on the back from John Degenkolb as the backmarkers prepare to head back down the mountain to their respective buses and a well-earned day off.

Tomorrow they'll all be battling each other with elbows out sprint lead-outs, but for the weekend at least all those sprinters might as well have been teammates. A monumental effort from all. It'll be interesting to see how many stay on beyond Tuesday, after all the final week looks... (how shall I put this?)... challenging...

After Tuesday's expected sprint there are two medium mountain breakaway-style days, two brutal mountain days, and one hilly TT, no stage with less than 3,000m of climbing (except the TT which packs 700m of elevation into 34km). Fair play to any sprinter still around to tackle that.

Cavendish comments

 

09:07
Weekend round-up: Elisa Longo Borghini wins Giro d'Italia; The world's lightest road bike; Covid and crisps cause consternation; Number plates
Elisa Longo Borghini wins Giro d'Italia (Lidl-Trek/Instagram)

Having won the opening time trial in Brescia, Elisa Longo Borghini was then never out of pink for the rest of the Giro d'Italia, securing a first GC victory at her home Grand Tour on the final stage to L'Aquila as Mauritian rider Kim Le Court won the day. 

10/10 for Trek's pink paint job too...

Longo Borghini's lead had just been a single second heading into the final stage, setting up a potential showdown for the ages with Lotte Kopecky, the home favourite extending her advantage on the mountainous roads of Abruzzo. 

Elsewhere in the world of cycling this weekend...

Drunk Tour de France spectator who threw bag of crisps at Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard arrested for aggravated assault, with riders' union set to take legal action "with pleasure"

Spectator throws chips at Pogacar, Tour de France 2024 stage 14

 

Fancy owning 'the world's lightest e-road bike'? That'll be £16,800... plus Columbus makes custom bikes cable-tidy, new Cipollini endurance road bike + more

TechoftheWeek-2024-07-12

Councillor suggests mandatory number plates and penalty points for cyclists — so that bikes are on "level playing field with lorries, vans and cars"

Number plate

 

Tour de France reintroduces mask mandate as Carlos Rodriguez describes Covid as "invisible rival" after teammates Tom Pidcock and Geraint Thomas test positive

Tadej Pogacar, Stage 19 of 2021 (picture credit Tour de France A.S.O./Pauline Ballet)

 

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.

Mr Hoopdriver | 11 min ago
From about 1:17

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg3jy6vejepo

the little onion | 25 min ago
The most exciting cycling news in politics this year, or even for several decades. A weekend tweet by the current Transport Secretary:

https://x.com/LouHaigh/status/1812482249771643367

Tweeting that, a week or so into the job, she is reading and enjoying Laura Laker's (of this parish) book about the National Cycle Network. 

Given that in recent years we have had transport ministers going on about 15 minute city conspiracy theories, this is an immense positive step. Now, let's see some action!

mdavidford | 51 min ago
road.cc wrote:

All in the hope of one more shot at stage victory on Tuesday's 16th stage

Well, not just that. If that was all it was, I don't doubt a lot of them would have just abandoned. The possibility of simply finishing a Tour is probably at least as important to many of them, especially if, like Cavendish, it's your last one (again).

Latest Comments

 