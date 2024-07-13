Fancy owning 'the world's lightest e-road bike'? That'll be £16,800... plus Columbus makes custom bikes cable-tidy, Cipollini launches new endurance road bike, new Rouvy route creator + more

With the Tour de France still in full swing and Eurobike - one of the world's biggest bike exhibitions - wrapping up last week, we're back to rounding up tech from across the web, the Tour, our inbox and some bits we might have forgot to tell you about at the show. Without further ado, here's your latest cycling tech digest...

Would you spend this much on the "lightest e-road bike in the world"?

E-bikes have many features, but being lightweight isn't usually one of them. However, Monaco-based HPS has launched the Alan Walsh Art Edition Bike, in collaboration - as the name suggests - with British artist Alan Walsh, which is said to tip the scales at under 9kg.

HPS works alongside Formula 1 engineers to "design and develop revolutionary technology". In 2020, it introduced the HPS Watt Assist Pro motor system claiming to be "the lightest e-bike system in the world". The technology is now featured in the newly released Alan Walsh Art Edition Bike, an e-bike with an entirely invisible drive unit offering 220W and up to 14Nm of torque across various pedal assist levels.

The bike features a carbon monocoque frame and is built using top-tier Italian, German and Swiss components. It includes Campagnolo's Wireless Super Record groupset and Shamal carbon wheels, along with a custom-painted Deda carbon handlebar, a custom-made carbon saddle in collaboration with FIT, and Pirelli's P Zero tyres.

As well as claiming to have made the lightest e-road bike in the world, the brand also says this is the only flight-friendly e-bike available worldwide. The external battery is housed in what looks like a standard seat tube-mounted bottle cage, and is removable.

Of course, all of these features come at a cost... the Alan Walsh Art Edition Bike can be yours for €20,000, or around £16,800. Head over to HPS Bike's website for more information and to buy yourself a couple.

Columbus officially launches Trittico components range made specifically for handmade bikes

After we first spied Columbus' new Trittico system being used on a very tasty Condor custom build at Bespoked, and awarding it the best road bike in show, we've now got the official press information about these nifty carbon components.

Essentially the Trittico system cleans up custom frame builds, with full integration possible thanks to the Trittico stem and handlebars. The full range also includes seatposts, forks, and bottle cages, and they are "designed to enhance both performance and aesthetics, ensuring they complement rather than compete with the artisan craftsmanship of bespoke bicycle frames" according to Columbus.

The stem has a 'tuning sleeve' for precise fit adjustments, the bars have a 'crescent-shaped incision' for improved fit and the patent-pending trefoil steerer section of the fork allows for integrated cable routing in a 1-1/8” headset, favoured by many frame builders.

Find out more on the Columbus website.

Save up to 54% on Strava Premium with new Family Plan subscription

In May 2020, Strava decided to cut back the free version and offer a subscription service which provides users with additional features such as route planning, segment leaderboards, effort analysis, and a training dashboard.

Previously, this Premium version was only available as an Individual Plan priced at £54.99 per person annually, (with a 50% discount for students). Now, Strava has introduced a Family Plan subscription alongside the Individual Plan, offering potential savings of up to 54%, as long as you know three other people to join with you.

Costs will vary by country, starting at £99.99 in the UK for up to four people, working out at £24.99 per person. You don't need to live in the same household to share the Family Plan, but all participating athletes must be based in the same country.

Strava's Family Plan is available now and you can find out more on their website.

Cipollini launches new endurance road bike

Handmade in Italy, Cippolini has introduced the Itaca road bike which is designed with endurance geometry "aimed at optimising long distances without sacrificing the typical MCipollini handling", says the brand.

The frame is Cippolini's TCM frame with a 3K carbon finish which the brand calls the "Frame of a Genius". It's made from a single mould rather than joining the rear triangle to the front part of the frame like many other monocoque frames, which is said to enhance durability by absorbing pressure more evenly.

> Best endurance road bikes

We're told that the Itaca is geared towards comfort, featuring a frame and fork designed to accommodate tyres up to 40mm. The aim here is to provide "more comfort, better traction, and increased safety on descents". The Itaca comes with 32mm tyres as standard though.

Making use of its in-house production capabilities, Cippolini has redesigned the seatpost to incorporate flax fibre in its lamination, which the brand claims to help dampen vibrations from the ground for a smoother ride experience.

On the downtube, the Itaca features a magnetic storage compartment, which comes with a case suitable for holding multitools, tyre levers and CO2 cartridges. All Cipollini frames are made to order from Italy, so for more information and pricing details visit Cippolini's website.

Fancy a unique urban cycling helmet?

Urban cycling helmet brand Dashel has collaborated with Sea Shepherd, a marine conservation charity, to launch a new sustainable cycle helmet range. "Like all Dashel helmets, the new range is not just eco-friendly; they are designed to be safe and stylish, as well as sustainable," explains Dashel.

> Best cycling helmets

The loop at the back, usually made from faux leather, is made from discarded fishing nets collected by Sea Shepherd from the Baltic Sea. According to the brand, these loops are ideal for attaching lights to enhance visibility on the roads.

Available in adult (£85) and child (£55) sizes, the helmets feature a black design for adults with Sea Shepherd's Jolly Roger logo at the back. Children can opt for the black version or a blue helmet featuring Sea Shepherd's whale logo.

Dashel says the industry standard is that helmets should be replaced every 3-5 years, so it encourages customers to return their helmets for recycling after five years to prevent plastic from ending up in landfills.

The new helmets are available online from Dashel and in select retailers now, and 10% of the sale price of each helmet goes to Sea Shepherd to further support its work.

Check out this mini pump with tool storage from Wolf Tooth

Ever wondered if you could store tools inside your mini-pump? Us neither, but anyway Wolf Tooth has expanded its EnCase System product lineup, renowned for its multi-tools with "unique features and clever storage solutions," to include a mini pump with internal storage.

The EnCase mini pump is designed with integrated tool storages for EnCase System Tools and comes in two sizes: 40 and 85cc. Both pumps are designed for "quick use, easy access, and reliable performance" on mountain, gravel and fat bike tyres, according to the brand.

The smaller 40cc pump (141mm long) has room inside for the brand's hex bit wrench, chain and tyre plug, or tubeless tyre plug, while the larger 85cc pump (244mm long) can fit both the hex bit wrench and chain and tyre plug, or the brand's tubeless tyre plug.

The pumps are priced at £57 and £62 respectively, and they are available to order now from Wolf Tooth Components.

Rouvy introduces Route Creator – film your favourite route outdoors and then ride it indoors

Last week at Eurobike, Rouvy unveiled the Rouvy Route Creator, designed to bridge the gap between outdoor and indoor cycling experiences. The new feature allows riders to create and share personalised routes with the same quality as the virtual cycling platform's official routes, with the aim of making the rides more engaging.

In practice, to get your route into the Rouvy Route Creator you need a GoPro or similar to film your ride, and a GPS file to match. You don't necessarily need to cycle and film the route, as you could also do it in a car or on a motorbike. The files are then transformed into virtual routes that can be ridden on Rouvy and also shared with the wider community. The Route Creator also supports Rouvy's Augmented Reality (AR), which allows riders to interact on the route.

The private beta launch is set for 1 October 2024.

In case you missed any of our other tech news stories and features this week, here's a handy list for you to catch up on them all: