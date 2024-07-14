Tour de France reintroduces mask mandate as Carlos Rodriguez describes Covid as "invisible rival" after teammates Tom Pidcock and Geraint Thomas test positive

Tour de France race organisers have confirmed that wearing masks will be a mandatory requirment in the mixed zones before and after the stages finish, including any members of the press, guests as well as the organisers themselves having to wear a mask after fears of Covid spreading through the peloton grew after British rider Tom Pidcock became the third cyclist to withdraw from the Grand Tour due to Covid.

Pidcock, who narrowly missed out on a second Tour stage win when he finished just behind Total Energies' Anthony Turgis in stage nine, did not start yesterday's stage 14, making him the third rider after yellow jersey Tadej Pogačar's teammate Juan Ayuso from UAE Team Emirates and Sir Mark Cavendish's lead out man Michael Mørkøv from Astana-Qazaqstan.

Pidcock's teammate and 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas also tested positive ahead of yesterday's stage, but has chosen to continue racing despite saying that he doesn't "feel great".

"For a start, it's obviously a big, big shame to lose Tom," said Thomas. "He felt bad this morning so it was between him and the doctor and that's what they decided to do. For me, I'm also not great. I've tested positive but I've got mild symptoms so the doctor is monitoring me closely."

Geraint Thomas on the gravel roads of Troyes, 2024 Tour de France stage 9(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Following Pidcock’s and Thomas’ positive test, the British duo's teammate Carlos Rodríguez, who finished fourth in yesterday's Pyrenees stage, described COVID-19 as “an invisible rival”.

> “It wasn’t too bad, just like a cold”: Tadej Pogačar says Covid isn’t “as serious anymore” after revealing he got the virus just 10 days before Tour de France

Meanwhile, Soudal Quick-Step's Remco Evenepoel, who's making his Tour de France debut and currently sits third in the general classification has been wearing a mask in the mixed zone since the last couple of days, and the Belgian has already called on ASO, the Tour organisers to implement more stringent measures against COVID-19.

“There are so many people at the start and finish. COVID doesn't just enter the peloton, it comes from outside,” Evenepoel said on Friday.

“We want to keep it out of the race and be as safe as possible. We really don't want to take any risks. I think we should go back to the rules from 2021, 2022. That is a small invitation to the organisation.”

Evenepoel knows a thing or two about having to abandon races after getting sick with the Covid virus, as the 24-year-old had to leave the Giro d'Italia last year, having to give up the maglia rosa in the process.

The mid-race implementation of a mask requirement is a repeat of the 2023 Tour de France, where the race also started without masks but later required their use after cases began to pop up in the peloton.

Mark Cavendish, who managed to sprint to his 35th stage win this year, making himself the all-time record holder for Tour de France stage wins, one ahead of the legendary Eddy Merckx, had previously said that teams are taking risks with health by allowing infected riders to continue racing and potentially exposing others to the virus, thereby ruining their races.

Mark Cavendish wearing a mask after winning Stage 10 of 2021 Tour de France (via Eurosport/GCN)

Other riders who have withdrawn from the race with illness have included Lidl-Trek's Tim Declerq, while Bahrain-Victorious’ Fred Wright was unable to make the cut-off on stage 11 due to sickness.

Meanwhile, two-time Tour champion and the current maillot jaune Tadej Pogačar had also revealed that he had tested positive for Covid just ten days before the Tour de France started.

The Slovenian, who won the race with a splendid attack on the final climb of Pla d'Adet yesterday (and was shoved a bag of crisps in his face by a drunk spectator in doing so), said before the Grand Départ: “My grandfather passed away and I went to Slovenia to make a closure and see the family. It was a bit of travelling but it was really important for me. Then I went back to the training camp [in the French Alps] but got sick and had Covid. That was a bit of a question mark… but I recovered really good from that.

“It wasn't too bad, just like a cold. It passed really fast. Especially if your body already had the virus before and I had it once or twice. I stopped for one day and then did some rollers inside. Then when I wasn’t sick anymore, I was riding outside.”