Cyclists call for clampdown on “intolerant”, speeding, close passing drivers – weeks after MSP claimed tourists on e-bikes were “more focused on the scenery than the road” and holding up motorists

Two of Shetland’s most renowned and successful cyclists have claimed that there is “definitely less tolerance” shown by drivers towards cyclists on the Scottish archipelago in recent years, putting people on bikes in increasing danger, just weeks after an MSP raised “concerns” in the Scottish Parliament over e-bike tours in the Northern Isles, arguing that cyclists are “more focused on the scenery than the road and other traffic”.

Christine McLean and Carlos Riise, both three-time medallists in cycling at the Island Games, where Riise (a fifth-place finisher at the 2001 British time trial championships and multiple Scottish 100-mile champion) acted as Shetland’s flagbearer last year, have called on Shetland Islands Council (SIC) and the local police to start an awareness campaign encouraging motorists to slow down and give cyclists more space when overtaking.

McLean, a double British 12-hour champion in 2009 and 2010 former Scottish 100-mile record holder, who was injured after being run off the road by a lorry driver in 2009, told the Shetland Times that motorists on the islands have started showing “definitely less tolerance” towards cyclists in recent years.

She also said she experiences instances of drivers overtaking her too closely and at high speed almost every day while training.

> “Long lines” of cyclists arriving on cruise ships – including groups containing 50 riders – causing havoc for drivers on roads, locals claim

The duo’s call for a close pass campaign in Shetland has been echoed by local residents and visitors, who told the Shetland Times that the “aggressive driving” witnessed by McLean and Riise extends beyond motorists close passing cyclists.

“It’s as though you shouldn’t be there. They aggressively bully their way past,” said David Smith.

“On the occasions I’ve visited Shetland I’ve been quite shocked at the speed of vehicles and the arrogant lack of tolerance for those drivers who are more considerate,” added Helen Maurice-Jones.

“I am not at all surprised that cyclists in particular and potentially other road users are being put at risk and believe it’s imperative that the SIC lead a safety campaign to highlight the issues and concerns.”

“Shetland roads have not ‘become’ unsafe for cyclists. Shetland roads were ALWAYS unsafe for cyclists,” noted Christine Carter.

> Councillor urges police to charge "tourist cyclists" coming on cruise liners and "running around unsafe”

However, this seemingly popular call for a clampdown on dangerous driving in Shetland, the northernmost point of the UK, lying over 100 miles north of mainland Scotland, comes just weeks after other locals were up in arms over “long lines” of cyclists arriving on cruise ships, allegedly causing havoc and frustration on the archipelago’s roads.

In April, as passengers on the AIDAdiva cruise ship which docked in Lerwick chose to explore Shetland by bike, on the Shetland Road Conditions Facebook group locals complained that the subsequent “long lines” of cyclists were making it difficult for motorists to overtake safely, with some also raising concerns about the safety of oncoming drivers.

One member of the group claimed that one group of cyclists they encountered on the roads contained around 50 of the cruise ship passengers.

Shetland Islands Council’s environment and transport committee chair Moraig Lyall responded to the complaints by arguing that it was positive that more passengers were pursuing active travel options and getting around by bike – “but ensuring that this doesn’t unacceptably impact on other road users is important”.

“I would encourage the LPA [Lerwick Port Authority] to ensure that cruise passengers are well briefed about cycling in Shetland, potentially encouraged to try different routes and the size of groups managed,” Lyall said.

“But equally drivers have to show courtesy and care when encountering these groups. They are only expected on around a dozen or so days this year as not all cruise ships carry cycles.”

> MSP complains e-bikers from cruise ships are "more focused on the scenery than the road" in Orkney and Shetland

And last month, Jamie Halcro Johnston, an MSP for the Highlands and Islands, also raised “concerns” in the Scottish Parliament over e-bike tours in the Northern Isles, arguing that cyclo-tourists are “more focused on the scenery than the road and other traffic”.

Reflecting on the increasing number of cruise ship visitors touring Orkney and Shetland by e-bike, the Conservative MSP said: “Many won’t have ridden one before, and they’re using roads simply not suitable for large – slow moving – groups of cyclists who can be more focused on the scenery than the road and other traffic. Something I’ve seen for myself.”

Asking Scotland’s transport secretary Fiona Hyslop what plans the Scottish government had to address the potential risks seemingly posed by tourists cycling on the islands, Halcro Johnston continued: “Tourism is a vital sector for Orkney and Shetland, and those who choose to visit our islands are always very welcome.

“As I have experienced myself, I’m sure many local residents will have found themselves stuck behind large groups of e-bikes and simply unable to pass safely. As well as extremely frustrating, potentially doubling journey times, I cannot believe this is safe.

“I know that the Police and Orkney Island Council have acted to reduce the size of groups and provide more advice to users, and I understand similar calls have been made in Shetland as well.

“But I am disappointed that the Cabinet Secretary was not able to lay out in more detail how SNP ministers in Edinburgh are supporting local initiatives to address what is a growing problem.”

> Cyclist stopped by police three times and “told to put bike in van” after a “load of complaints” from motorists on foggy climb

As alluded to by the Conservative MSP, Orkney Islands Council worked with Police Scotland this year to produce guidance and information packs, which are now being issued to cruise liners planning to carry out cycle tours on the islands this year.

The “helpful and easy to understand” guidance, allegedly aimed at promoting safer cycling, advises cyclists to “select appropriate routes”, travel in groups no larger than six (plus a qualified guide), and to cycle two abreast where possible.

The packs also advise cyclists to “pay heed to the Highway Code with consideration to other road users”, including pulling in and allowing traffic to pass when it is possible and safe to do so, and to wear hi-vis clothing.

“Cruise companies are increasingly looking to offer sustainable and green travel opportunities for their passengers to explore their cruise destinations, but we are mindful of the issues and concerns which have been raised locally around large cycling groups on Orkney’s roads when cruise liners are in – and the frustration that this can cause,” an Orkney Islands Council spokesperson said.