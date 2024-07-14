Canyon Ultimate CFR AXS 2024

With a weight below the UCI limit, top-end components like SRAM's latest Red groupset and deep-section Zipp wheels, the Canyon Ultimate CFR AXS is light, stiff, nimble and with a hint of aero. Canyon describes its top-flight bike as 'a dream bike in every sense', and I'd have to agree. For the spec and performance, the price ain't half bad either.

Canyon Ultimate CFR AXS: Ride

Very light bikes can tend to have a skittish ride, especially if they are stiff as well, but the Ultimate CFR doesn't behave like that at all. The feel from the frame and fork is highly refined, smooth in fact; you can feel the contrast between smoothness and stiffness, but they're not at odds with each other, the Ultimate CFR AXS manages to combine them, without any compromises.

This makes it a great bike for switching between putting the hammer down for a hard effort and backing off for a more composed longer effort. I went out for all kinds of rides – a lunchtime blast or a three-hour steady training run and all kinds of ones in between – and I didn't feel that it suited any one type over another. This is just a very good bike whatever you task it with.

The weight – or lack of it – is probably the largest grin-inducing factor about the CFR. Under any kind of acceleration it just surges forward and keeps on going. The Zipp wheels are sub-1,400g so they add some liveliness, with their deep-section rims bringing an aero boost once you are up to speed.

It's when climbing that the light weight is most noticeable, as you'd expect, to the point where I actually enjoyed heading for the hills rather than my usual approach of riding around them to stay on the flat.

In terms of geometry the Ultimate brings no surprises; it's an easy bike to ride whatever the speed. The steepish angles at the front give some quick steering, which makes the CFR a blast to ride at speed and a joy to descend on. The front end feels really tight and planted, so holding a line through fast, technical corners is not only relatively easy but also rewarding.

The components fitted to the CFR are also excellent, which adds a lot to the ride. Every point of contact is really comfortable, so pairing that with the geometry I felt the CFR fitted me like a glove.

There is nowhere I can really criticise the Ultimate in terms of the ride. It's quite the package.

Canyon Ultimate CFR AXS: Frame & fork

This is the fifth version of the Ultimate, which was launched back in 2022, and sees impressive increases in stiffness and a more focused approach on aerodynamics compared with the previous model.

With clearance for up to 33mm tyres, comfort hasn't been forgotten either, ensuring that the Ultimate is just as versatile as many of the top-end race bikes offered from other brands, such as Specialized's Tarmac SL8.

The front end has fully integrated brake hoses (and cables/wires if your groupset requires them) travelling from the shifter units to the inside of the head tube without being seen.

That, and the large profile tubing for the down tube and head tube, mean this is one smooth, clean-looking bike – helped by the integrated seat clamp too. Canyon paired up with Swiss Side to refine the frame's aerodynamics in the wind tunnel.

It's not quite as full-on aero as Canyon's Aeroad, but it's not far off.

The Ultimate is available in a huge array of builds and grades, with this CFR topping the line-up. It's basically the same as those being used in the pro peloton.

While Canyon doesn't give full details of the material spec, it describes it as using the finest materials to create a super thin construction, with no drawbacks in terms of toughness. Canyon doesn't reveal any specific frame weights either (although it did add 30g of extra carbon fibre composite over the previous model in areas requiring extra stiffness and durability), but it definitely builds into a lightweight bike, with this medium model tipping our scales at 6.75kg.

For added stiffness the CFR uses a press-fit bottom bracket. With the bearings cups being pressed into the frame (hence the name), the bottom bracket shell can be wider without actually increasing the distance between the cranks.

The diameter is bigger than that used with a threaded BSA bottom bracket, which increases the size of the junction, allowing for the profile of the down tube, seat tube and chainstays to all be larger.

All of this is finished off with some pretty impressive paint jobs, like Sparkle Stealth, Movistar Stealth and Funky Diamond. The actual bike we have here has last year's design as it was built up for us to review the latest Red groupset from SRAM a few months back.

There is nothing out of the ordinary in terms of the thru-axles – 12mm front and rear – and the brake callipers, flat mount. You'll also find mounting points for two bottle cages.

The CFR is available in seven sizes, so a wider range than the norm of five for most. They span from 2XS to 2XL, which translates to top tube lengths of 516mm through to 610mm, or stack and reach-wise you are looking at 498mm/372mm for the 2XS, and 624mm/429mm for the 2XL.

We have the medium model which has a 555mm top tube and a stack/reach combination of 560mm/393mm – all standard stuff for this size of road bike.

The head tube length is 142mm, sitting at an angle of 73.25 degrees, while the seat tube angle is 73.5 degrees. The wheelbase is 988mm, with a 410mm chainstay length.

The FK0108 CFR fork is, as you'd expect, a full carbon fibre construction and weighs a total of 321g.

Canyon Ultimate CFR AXS: Groupset

The CFR is available in a few different builds, including Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 and Campagnolo Super Record, or as framesets that include brake kits, so shifter/brake units and callipers.

As mentioned, our bike comes with the latest iteration of SRAM Red, which I reviewed separately and was very impressed with; it's basically the best groupset out there, in my opinion.

For 2024 it has been massively refined on both the braking and gear shifting front, with better ergonomics to finish things off.

Specifically, this one has a 10-33T 12-speed cassette and a 48/35T chainset, which gives an efficient setup of gear ratios over a wide range.

For the brakes it's a 160mm diameter rotor on the front and a 140mm at the rear.

The performance of both the shifting and braking is absolutely top notch, and with the former being completely wireless, set-up and adjustment is incredibly easy.

The ability to swap batteries between the front and rear mech also means that should you run out of power in one you can switch them mid-ride. Something you can't do with the likes of Campagnolo.

Canyon Ultimate CFR AXS: Finishing kit

Canyon does things slightly differently at the front end than most, with an adjustable handlebar for width. The CP0018 Aerocockpit offers some height adjustment without the need to cut the steerer tube, and is width adjustable too.

The integrated stem and central section of the handlebar form one piece of the cockpit, while the two 'wing' sections that create the dropped area of the bar slide in and are bolted into position. This means you can remove them for travelling, while also giving 40mm of width adjustment.

My first thoughts were flex, but that turned out to be unfounded. I didn't find any issues with the bar design, even when climbing out of the saddle.

The seatpost, from Canyon, is carbon fibre, and sitting on top is a Selle Italia SLR Boost 3D KIT Carbonio saddle; I reviewed one of these last year and it has become a favourite. The 3D printed design means it's really comfortable and the shape suits me. With an RRP of over £400 it shows the level of kit specified on this build.

Canyon Ultimate CFR AXS: Wheels & tyres

For the wheels, Canyon has gone for a pair of Zipp 353 NSWs, which again, are a high-priced item. I have also reviewed these, and in terms of performance I was impressed, especially thanks to an all-in weight of just 1,340g.

They give a decent aero performance and lateral stiffness is impressive. The only thing I'm not really a fan of is the hookless rim design, which puts a limit on tyre pressures. The maximum safe recommended pressure is 75psi which will be fine for most, but I like the option to run higher.

SRAM (which owns Zipp) has a list of compatible tubeless tyres to work with its hookless rims, and while it is comprehensive, you are limited to tyre widths of 30mm and above. Call me old school, but on a race bike I'm still happy running 25mm or 28mm tyres.

Canyon specifies Pirelli's P Zero Race TLR Classic tyres on the full build, although we have a set of Goodyear's new Vector Rs (review coming soon), which were released on the same day as the SRAM Red groupset.

Canyon Ultimate CFR AXS: Builds & value

As I said earlier, the CFR is available in a few different builds, including a couple of Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 options: the CFR Di2 is built up with a set of shallow DT Swiss PRC 1100 Dicut wheels and is currently reduced to £8,369; the CFR Di2 Aero comes with DT Swiss ARC 1100 deep-section wheels and is £9,299.

The highest priced model – originally – the CFR WRL, has a Campagnolo Super Record groupset and Hyperon Ultra wheels; it was £10,199, but is currently reduced to £8,349.

You can also buy the CFR as a frameset that includes a Dura-Ace Di2 brake kit, so shifter/brake units and callipers. These are priced at £4,649 and come in a choice of two colours.

That leaves this model, for £9,749. I find it a bit surprising that there is no power meter option, though, especially as there was with the previous model, and is with the current Dura-Ace build.

On top of this you need to add £18.99 for one of Canyon's delivery boxes, plus £49.99 for delivery.

Competition-wise, Specialized's S-Works Tarmac SL8 costs £12,000 when specced with SRAM Red and deep-section Roval wheels. That does include a SRAM power meter, but at full retail the difference between the power meter crankset and non-power meter one is £500, so the Tarmac is still a much higher price overall. It weighs 200g more than the Canyon, too, though Jamie reviewed the Spesh when it was released last year and was very, very impressed.

Trek has just released the eighth generation of the Madone, which has been designed to amalgamate the 'aeroness' of the previous version and the low weight of the Emonda, Trek's lightweight climber's bike. We have one in for review, so our verdict will be in very soon.

The Madone SLR 9 AXS Gen 8 with SRAM Red (including power meter), integrated carbon fibre cockpit and deep-section wheels is £12,500.

Canyon Ultimate CFR AXS: Conclusion

At this price point you are going to be expecting one of the best bikes money can buy, and I reckon that is what you are getting. It's light, nimble, very stiff and an all-round great bike to ride. Everything is high-end, and while that also means that the price is too, it's a large chunk of cash cheaper than some of its main rivals.

Verdict

Stunning performance thanks to excellent stiffness, a very low weight and a sublime ride quality