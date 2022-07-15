Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Packed hairpins, beers, songs (+ a couple idiots with flares) — madness of Alpe d'Huez stage + more on the live blog

Happy Friday! Four live blogs down, one to go... it's a possible breakaway day at the Tour, but Dan Alexander will be chilling at the back of the peloton...
Fri, Jul 15, 2022 09:00
0
Packed hairpins, beers, songs (+ a couple idiots with flares) — madness of Alpe d'Huez stage + more on the live blog
07:44
Packed hairpins, beer, songs (+ a couple idiots with flares) — madness of Alpe d'Huez stage
Breakaway: Froome Pidcock Powless Ciccone Tour de France Alpe d'Huez 2022 stage 12 (ASO / Pauline Ballet)

[ASO / Pauline Ballet]

We're still not over yesterday. WHAT. A. STAGE...

Tom Pidcock is the king of Alpe d'Huez, writing himself into cycling folklore with that perfection of a debut Tour de France stage win. All the way up Pidcock, and the rest of the peloton — from the Yorkshire sensation back to Victor Lafay 40 minutes later — were cheered on by monster crowds packed onto each of the famous climb's 21 bends.

Here are some of the best scenes from Bastille Day on the mountain...

 The good people at Velon captured the action, while a rejuvenated Tadej Pogačar called it "a day he'll never forget" and an atmosphere that is "really something different"...

Of course it's time for the obligatory post-Alpe d'Huez stage moan about 'fans' setting off flares/smokebombs (whatever you want to call them) as the riders pass. No climate protest yesterday, just a few too many beverages...nothing like the taste of pyrotechnic in the lungs at 400w...

We'll leave the final word to the man of the moment...

Tom Pidcock Alpe d'Huez Tour de France 2022 stage 12 (ASO / Pauline Ballet)

Incroyable.

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments