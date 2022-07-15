Packed hairpins, beers, songs (+ a couple idiots with flares) — madness of Alpe d'Huez stage + more on the live blog

[ASO / Pauline Ballet]

We're still not over yesterday. WHAT. A. STAGE...

Tom Pidcock is the king of Alpe d'Huez, writing himself into cycling folklore with that perfection of a debut Tour de France stage win. All the way up Pidcock, and the rest of the peloton — from the Yorkshire sensation back to Victor Lafay 40 minutes later — were cheered on by monster crowds packed onto each of the famous climb's 21 bends.

Here are some of the best scenes from Bastille Day on the mountain...

Yorkshire and proud. Soon we will be overtaking the Welsh on the flag count 😉 right @GeraintThomas86 @LukeRowe1990 ?? pic.twitter.com/d4F7I7t85Q — Tom Pidcock (@tompidcock) July 15, 2022

The good people at Velon captured the action, while a rejuvenated Tadej Pogačar called it "a day he'll never forget" and an atmosphere that is "really something different"...

The most incredible crowds in all of cycling 🙌 Ride your way through a tunnel of fans and experience the thrill of racing up Alpe d’Huez in the Tour de France! 🎥 Hit the link to watch the full Stage 12 on-bike highlights - https://t.co/TXIvRIgZof

🇫🇷 #TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/j2h43BPJfn — Velon CC (@VelonCC) July 14, 2022

Of course it's time for the obligatory post-Alpe d'Huez stage moan about 'fans' setting off flares/smokebombs (whatever you want to call them) as the riders pass. No climate protest yesterday, just a few too many beverages...nothing like the taste of pyrotechnic in the lungs at 400w...

We'll leave the final word to the man of the moment...

A stage of the Tour. On Alpe D’Huez. On Bastille day 🤯 @INEOSGrenadiers @LeTour pic.twitter.com/PlCUkqlhLc — Tom Pidcock (@tompidcock) July 15, 2022

Incroyable.