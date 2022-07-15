Packed hairpins, beers, songs (+ a couple idiots with flares) — madness of Alpe d'Huez stage + more on the live blog

- News
We'll have to organise some sort of prize. Though given my ability to remember stuff, I might rely on you all to remind me ;)
Was he wearing a helmet?
I doubt Ineos will allow him his head again, Thomas and Yates will need him with them in the Pyrenees to consolidate their positions and be ready...
Imagine if you gave up riding on the roads because they are too dangerous so you get yourself a static bike and then that happened.
Not just any lorry......
Yes, but how many of those speeding motorists cycle regularly (I'd wager that a larger proportion of that 10/15% cycle regularly)? They didn't say...
Yeah but what type of license does one need to drive one?
Tell that to Tom Pidcock.
Yes but (I think) that's Eurosport/GCN splitting between the supplied pictures from the host broadcaster, and their own pictures of Brad on the...
yes, I think it would apply to all urban roads, but some of the larger city centre through routes could be 'upgraded' to 30mph....