Jeremy Vine hits back at senior cop "appalled" by behaviour of cyclists without helmets; UK bike theft hotspot; Maglia rosa making a splash; Scottish gravel adventure; Cyclists on the frontline; Giro takes its toll + more on the live blog

Bike Biz shared this data from MoneySuperMarket which shows Britain's hotspot areas for bike thefts. Analysing data from the Office for National Statistics, the insurance comparison site found that Cambridge had the highest rate of reported thefts per 1,000 people at 18.4. Oxford and Reading were second and third with eight and 5.2 stolen bikes per 1,000 people respectively, a significant jump down from Cambridge's alarming total.

Tunbridge Wells, Caerphilly and Dudley had the lowest rates, ranging between 0.2 and 0.3 per 1,000 people. In total, more than 72,640 bikes were reported stolen which is down 15 per cent from 85,285 in 2019.