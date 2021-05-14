Jeremy Vine hits back at senior cop "appalled" by behaviour of cyclists without helmets; UK bike theft hotspot; Maglia rosa making a splash; Scottish gravel adventure; Cyclists on the frontline; Giro takes its toll + more on the live blog

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- road.cc recommends
A knofe you say? Were you able to cotch him, or did he piddle away?
What is it with hubs? Most seem to have 1 issue or another. Must be the sketchiest part of a bike. Don't put bike engineer on yer CV!
my issue is loads of soft mud helpfully holding flints in a vertical orientation ready to be introduced to tyres
You could always ask the Southport Councillor who campaigned by saying cycle lanes 'introduce a new level of danger for both pedestrians and car...
I spoke to one of their team mechanics after seeing it, he isn't at Giro, but was in touch with those in the car, all bodies fine and no issues...
Wired is still the gold standard for anyone who truly values reliability. While AXS is good, Di2 is fantastic - there's a reason all the pro teams...
Well yes, but after that has already been tried 99 times, maybe on the 100th conviction it is time to try banging them up after all, if only to...
say whaaat! "Deputy Chief Fire Officer Steve Apter said: “Motorists blocking the paths of emergency services vehicles is worse than ever before." ...
Great idea and it will be interesting to see if you can patch this tube using standard butyl and glue in the event of a puncture, or if you need a ...
To me the code of conduct smacks of victim blaming.....in other words if you don't follow the code of conduct then it is your own fault for any...