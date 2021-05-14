Support road.cc

Jeremy Vine hits back at senior cop "appalled" by behaviour of cyclists without helmets; UK bike theft hotspot; Maglia rosa making a splash; Scottish gravel adventure; Cyclists on the frontline; Giro takes its toll + more on the live blog

It's Friday! So kick back and let Dan Alexander take you through to the weekend on the live blog...
Fri, May 14, 2021 08:43
10:28
Cambridge is the UK's bike theft hotspot, according to ONS data
Bike Biz shared this data from MoneySuperMarket which shows Britain's hotspot areas for bike thefts. Analysing data from the Office for National Statistics, the insurance comparison site found that Cambridge had the highest rate of reported thefts per 1,000 people at 18.4. Oxford and Reading were second and third with eight and 5.2 stolen bikes per 1,000 people respectively, a significant jump down from Cambridge's alarming total.

Tunbridge Wells, Caerphilly and Dudley had the lowest rates, ranging between 0.2 and 0.3 per 1,000 people. In total, more than 72,640 bikes were reported stolen which is down 15 per cent from 85,285 in 2019. 

09:47
Domenico Pozzovivo withdraws from the Giro d'Italia due to stage six crash

Team Qhubeka Assos leader Domenico Pozzovivo has withdrawn from the Giro d'Italia ahead of stage seven after suffering a fall on yesterday's stage. The climber, who finished fifth in 2018, crashed and came home more than 20 minutes behind stage winner Gino Mäder. Pozzovivo injured his left arm in the fall and after speaking to his team doctor, he has decided to withdraw. 

The 38-year-old's team should get another shot at a stage victory later today with their sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo. Stage seven is a little bit lumpy but should still favour the quick men. Nizzolo was narrowly beaten by Caleb Ewan on Wednesday, his 11th second place at the Giro...could today finally be the day he goes one better?

09:30
Cyclists on the frontline of Glasgow Kenmure Street protests

 These were the scenes in Pollokshields, Glasgow, yesterday as locals successfully protested for the release of two people detained by immigration officers after an eight-hour stand-off. And, according to one attendee, there were a "weirdly disproportionately high number of cyclists"...

09:01
Raiders Gravel Galloway presented by Canyon: a new Scottish gravel adventure
Raiders Gravel is a new "uniquely Scottish" four-day gravel stage race in Galloway Forest Park and Southern Ayrshire's UNESCO Biosphere. The inaugural edition will be held between 7-10 October 2021 and will see riders compete in teams of two over three gravel stages. An all-inclusive event, entries cost £375 per person which includes three meals a day, a camping pitch and all the good stuff that goes with taking part in a mass-participation stage race: GPS rider tracking, professionally managed routes, bike washes and Bioracer leaders jerseys...

Malcolm Smith, Golazo Cycling director said: "we’re stoked to bring this incredibly unique event to the stunning region around the Galloway Forest Park. As a gravel enthusiast myself, I was blown away by the wilderness and scenery here in Galloway. Paired with some of the best gravel tracks in the UK, riders are in for an unforgettable time in the South of Scotland."

08:42
No idea who Attila Valter is? You might remember him from this...

You would have to be a diehard follower of pro cycling to have known who Attila Valter was before he rode himself into the maglia rosa yesterday. However, there is something you might recognise him from...remember this spectacular crash at the World Championships in Harrogate a couple of years back? Well, he is certainly making a splash now...

07:31
Jeremy Vine hits back at senior cop "appalled" by behaviour of cyclists without helmets

Jeremy Vine has hit back at a City of London Police superintendent who yesterday said he was "appalled by the behaviour of some cyclists", particularly the ones "without a helmet". The broadcaster, who regularly shares footage of his own experiences of poor driving on London's roads, asked the superintendent to: "please think about this carefully. People who cycle need your protection, not condemnation for not wearing the protective gear you want to see them in. The danger they face is from law-breaking drivers. They pose very little danger themselves."

Superintendent James Morgan had tweeted his disgust at the behaviour of cyclists, claiming they had been "endangering themselves, other road users and pedestrians" and that he was "shocked to see so many without a helmet; or, worse, a helmet clipped to their backpack!"

The superintendent's tweet has been widely criticised by the cycling community but Morgan doubled down and offered this explanation...

CyclingMikey was one of the many people to challenge the superintendent...

