Stoneferry Corridor via Hull City Council

Hull City Council deploys smart technology to improve cyclist safety

Intelligent studs will sense riders approaching and illuminate to alert motorists
by Simon_MacMichael
Fri, May 14, 2021 15:07
2

Hull City Council is installing smart technology at three junctions on a multi-million pound road project to alert motorists that cyclists are approaching.

The works, part of the A1033 Stoneferry Corridor project, will see intelligent road studs deployed where a shared use path running alongside the main road crosses Maxwell Street, Woodhall Street and Morley Street.

The studs will illuminate once they detect cyclists approaching, thereby providing a warning to drivers.

Raised tables will also be placed at each of the three junctions as part of the works, which are due to start this weekend, to underline that pedestrians and cyclists have priority at the junctions.

Councillor Daren Hale, portfolio holder for economic investment, regeneration and planning, commented: “Installing smart technology will not only help improve safety, but we hope that it will also encourage more commuters to take up walking and cycling as an active form of transport.

“In order to do this work we are undertaking these road closures during the evening to try and minimise disruption to motorists, and we ask that you bear with us for these short-term closures, as we aim to improve the road network for the long-term benefits.

“Businesses and residents in the area have been informed and we apologise for any inconvenience caused,” he added.

The Stoneferry Corridor project is due to be completed in spring next year.

