Controversial plan for cycle route through graveyard scrapped — council opts to remove on-street parking to make way for scheme instead

Families with loved ones buried at a south Dublin cemetery have welcomed the council's decision to reroute proposed cycling infrastructure, opting against building it through the graveyard and instead using space gained by scrapping on-street parking to install the lane.
The controversial plan, proposed by councillors in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, involved lowering the cemetery wall to make the route visible from the main road for the safety of users and running it through the graveyard. However, the idea was opposed by campaigners who called it "disrespectful and ill-thought-out".
Writing on a Facebook page created to oppose the proposal, one local commented on the news the council had scrapped its plan: "The graveyard should be respected as a graveyard and not used as a public park."
Another added: "Our cemetery can stay as it is, peaceful and tranquil for us to visit our loved ones' resting places."
RTÉ reports the news has also been welcomed by campaigners for improved active travel infrastructure, with a majority of councillors supporting a plan to use space gained by scrapping on-street parking to install the segregated cycle lane instead.
This latest proposal is the third iteration, the graveyard plan itself following the original idea to reduce the traffic to one-way to make way for the lane, also opposed by locals and traders who said it would lead to diversions and delays.
Chairing Monday's county council meeting, councillor Mary Hanafin thanked residents for their input to the consultation.
"It was a very very sensitive issue," she said. "At no stage did anybody seek to cause hurt or dismay or distress to anybody. People [were] doing a job, coming up with a plan and I hope that nobody would feel that in any way people set out to upset you. Naturally cemeteries, by their very nature, are very very sensitive and very important to families.
"Thank you to those of you who contacted us and for sharing your personal stories which is not easy. The positive side is that you succeeded in not getting a cycle lane through the cemetery, which is very important.
"We will now have a two-way cycle lane which completes the active schools project. Three different programmes, 20 kilometres and 65 schools who now have access to safe routes to school."
re stolen goat from the website you linked - Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high risk investment...
Ooh I like lake shoes, let us know if there's a liquidation sale on 👍
Re: loading and unloading, popping a couple of shopping bags in isn't supposed to count, it is supposed to be of significant volume or weight, of a...
Is the headline supposed to be a parody of today's headline style or
Well, in the sense that they are selling something that they know isn't effective, yes, I suppose they are. But most of them don't adopt such...
Shouldnt be that tricky but does take a bit of practise and position on rear cog makes a big difference. ...
"Another user, who was walking his dogs" - so was he disrespecting the site by letting his dog poop in the cemetary?
Red lights become stop signs, stop signs become yield signs - ergo, they both become yield signs.
i have a pair of 30mm Challenge Strada Biancas which are somewhat similar to these. Fantastic ride feel. Anyway, they are leaky to begin with but...
Jeez. Thats hardcore.