Better office facilities would get more people cycling into work, study finds

If employers offered better facilities, three quarters of commuters would cycle to work, according to new research.

The study of 1,5000 people, carried out on behalf of Graham Coffey & Co.Solicitors, was trying to understand what helps make cycling a more appealing way of getting into work.

Cycling to work initiatives - where employees are able to get bikes and cycling accessories through their employer - are widely viewed as the most effective tool to encourage cycling to work.

Of those asked as part of the survey, over 90 per cent ‘agreed’ or ‘strongly agreed’ that the schemes were a good way to encourage more people to commute by bike.

The lack of facilities available was found to be a major issue for those looking to cycle to work, while the majority of workplaces (62 per cent) offer bike storage for employees, less than half (47 per cent) provide shower and changing facilities for those who have cycled into the office.

This appears to be major stumbling block for people looking to cycle to work, with three quarters of respondents reporting that they would be more likely to get on their bike if their office provided better facilities.

Safety was not cited as a major factor preventing people from commuting by bike, with 79 per cent of those surveyed reporting being ‘confident’ or ‘very confident’ cyclists.

When asked about cycling on the roads, 63 per cent of respondents either ‘agreed’ or ‘strongly agreed’ that they felt safe riding their bike amongst traffic.

Doug Coaty, Head of Cycling Claims at Graham Coffey & Co. Solicitors, said: “With increasing amounts of people taking up cycling during lockdown and looking for other ways to get to work, now would be the perfect time for businesses to seriously consider the facilities and support available to those who might want to swap their normal commute for cycling."